Partey to see specialist after suffering muscle injury against Crystal Palace

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey injured

Crystal Palace thump Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Thomas Partey picks up a defeat in Arsenal's defeat to Crystal Palace



Arsenal provide injury update on Thomas Partey's injury



English Premier League side, Arsenal have confirmed that Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey will see a specialist after suffering a muscle damage during their game against Crystal Palace.



Partey was substituted in Arsenal's 3-0 loss at the Selhurst Park on Monday, April 4, 2022, after picking up the injury in the second half.



Arsenal in a press release on Thursday, April 7, 2022, stated that the midfield has suffered muscle damage in his right thigh after assessment.



“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh,” parts of the Arsenal club statement have said.

The club added that the player’s injury assessment will continue but he will see specialists in the process.



“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.



“Everyone will be working hard to get Thomas back on the pitch as soon as possible,” the club concluded.



At the moment, Thomas Partey's return date is unknown as they doubt he could return before the season ends.



Arsenal are in hot pursuit of Champions League football as they sit 5th with 54 points.