Partey was 'excellent against Spurs' - Ex-England defender Matthew Upson

Arsenal players celebrate Partey's goal against Spurs

Former England defender Matthew Upson has heaped praise on Thomas Partey following his impressive performance for Arsenal in the North London derby against Tottenham.

Partey scored his first goal of the season for the Gunners in their 3-1 win over Spurs at the Emirates stadium on Saturday.



The win sees Arsenal claim the three points and ensure that Mikel Arteta became just the third manager to win his first three home north London derbies alongside George Morrell and Terry Neill.



"He was man of the match for me," former Arsenal defender Upson told Stadium Astro.

"I thought he was excellent, obviously in terms of the goal contribution which is a big deal for a defensive midfield player.



"Today he was excellent involved in a lot of passing in the build-up, to me that’s a man of the match performance from a midfield player."



Partey, who has missed four games due to injury this season, including his side’s only defeat of the campaign so far at Old Trafford against Manchester United has made five league appearances for Arsenal this season and scored one goal in the process.