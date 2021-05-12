Pastor Dare Adeboye funeral service: Wetin Pastor Enoch Adeboye tok about im son death

Di General overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Di General overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye don tell church members and well-wishers to pray for am.

Pastor Adeboye make di plea for im short speech during di farewell service of im son, late Dare Adeboye wey dem hold for Redemption camp.





We lost a General but we didn’t loose God. One man down, we regroup and advance !https://t.co/pJkBZMfWEd — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) May 11, 2021

Di GO also tell all di pipo wey attend di service make dem also pray for im wife, di widow of late Dare and im children including di family "make una also pray for una self make God help una to finish well.Pastor Adeboye also say make nobody cry sake of im son wey don die becos im believe say late Dare dey for heaven wey better pass dis earth."Death no be function of age. Any bodi fit die anytime. Jesus die for 33 years. We don lose champion. Make we consider Dare as a seed wey don sow and wey go produce plenti thousands of pipo like Damilare.

"Any bodi wey get idea about heaven no go cry for Dare becos you no fit compare heaven wit earth. I don see am before, I know wetin I dey tok. Make we dey march go front without fear becos we go end well and we go end strong.



"Like neva before and I mean wetin I dey tok, we go show more interest for di development of our youths and young adults ministry of our mission," Pastor Adeboye tok.



General overseer of Living faith church (Winners chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo wey also attend di farewell service pray for di entire Adeboye family say make "holy spirit comfort di family".



