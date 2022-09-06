0
Patric Pfeiffer: The only absentee among players who switched nationality to Ghana

Patric Pfeiffer1 610x400 Darmstadt 98 defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Darmstadt defender, Patrick Pfeiffer is the only player amongst the six Black Stars new players to miss out on Ghana's squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah, Patric Pfeiffer, and Mohammed Salisu are the six players. Of the six, only Salisu was born in Ghana and needed not go through the nationality switch process.

For reasons best known to head coach Otto Addo, he handed the remaining five players a debut call-up bar Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer has been excellent for Bundesliga two side, Darmstadt. Pfeiffer has played a total of 403 minutes in six games, scoring one goal.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The called-up players include:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
