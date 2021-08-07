0
Menu
Sports

Patric Pfeiffer squanders crucial penalty as Darmstadt are kicked out of Pokal Cup

Patric Pfeiffer Ghana international Patric Pfeiffer

Sat, 7 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

German-born Ghanaian defender missed a crucial penalty that ended Darmstadt’s campaign in the 2021/22 German Pokal Cup on Friday.

The former Hamburg SV defender was introduced in the 91st minute of extra-time to shore up the defensive lines for the travelers.

Luca Pfeiffer scored in the 80th minute to ensure the regulation time ended 1-1 and headed for extra-time and the introduction of the Ghanaian helped tightened the defence into the extra-time.

Meanwhile, his Ghanaian compatriot Braydon Manu who was also introduced in the 106th minute of extra-time scored in the shootouts.

Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: