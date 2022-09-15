1
Menu
Sports

Patrice Evra: My dream is to see an African country win the world cup

352801db D55e 491e 94d8 1345e81ab828 Patrice Evra met with President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Retired France international, Patrice Evra says he would love to see an African country lift the FIFA World Cup.

The ex-Manchester United defender is in the West African country for three days special visit to Ghana as part of the build-up to the World Cup in Qatar by Chipper.

Today, Patrice Evra and his team visited the seat of government in Accra, the Jubilee House.

He had a meeting with the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and indicated that he hopes an African country will win the FIFA World Cup one day.

“My dream like I said is maybe one African team will one day will win the World Cup. It’s not my last time I’m going to be here. It’s such a beautiful country and thanks for having us,” Patrice Evra said.

He further indicated that he wants to help change the bad narrative around Africa.

“My dream now is also to change the image of Africa. That’s why I have been to Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria, and now Ghana,” Patrice Evra added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Related Articles: