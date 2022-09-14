Patrice Evra visits President Nana Akufo-Addo after arriving in Ghana

Patrice Evra visits president Nana Akufo-Addo

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his visit to Ghana.

Evra visited the Jubilee House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and exchanged pleasantries with Nana Addo.



The president shared images of the time he spent with Evra on his Facebook wall as he welcomed the former French international to Ghana.



Patrice Evra was given a rousing welcome after he touched down in Ghana on Monday night, September 12, 2022.



Manchester United Supporters Union of Ghana gave their former left-back a memorable welcome at the Kotoka International Airport with singing and dancing.



Evra who was amazed by the fans took pictures with the fans before leaving the airport for his hotel.

The former France international is expected to tour parts of Ghana as part of his four-day stay in the Motherland.



The ex-French international spent eight years at Manchester United, where he developed a good partnership with five-time World best player, Cristiano Ronaldo.



The left-back won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.







EE/KPE