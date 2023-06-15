0
Patrick Agyemang proves lethal again as he SCORES for Crown Legacy in MLS Next Pro League

Patrick Agyemang.jpeg Patrick Agyemang

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Striker Patrick Agyemang scored again for Crown Legacy FC on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, in their 2-0 win at Philadelphia Union II in the MLS Next Pro League.

The 22-year-old used his gangly frame to ward off his marker before proceeding to shoot past the goalkeeper for the assurance goal for the visitors.

It is his third goal in three consecutive matches.

On Saturday, he climbed off the bench to score an 89th minute equalizer to help Charlotte FC draw 3-3 with Seattle Sounders in the MLS.

The next day, he was named in the starting line-up for Crown Legacy FC and he scored in the 2-1 defeat at Columbus Crew II.

Agyemang has now registered three goals in seven appearances for Crown Legacy FC.

