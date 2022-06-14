Patrick Pfeiffer and Stephan Ambrosius inclusion would toughen Black Stars defence – Kwakye Ofosu

Stephan Ambrosius and Patrick Pfeiffer

Ghana prepares for World Cup

Otto Addo ready to have players of Ghanaian descent in Black Stars



Ghana wins bronze at Kirin Cup



Ghanaian politician, Kwakye Ofosu, has hinted that the chase for German-based defenders Patrick Pfeiffer and Stephan Ambrosius toughen the Black Stars backline ahead of the World Cup.



According to the National Democratic Congress member, the height of the two defenders would give coach Otto Addo’s team a strong pillar at the back.

He noted that the Ghana Football Association are keen to have the two players in the national team before the global football showpiece comes off.



“I hear the GFA is pursuing this German-based duo, Patrick Pfeiffer and Stephan Ambrosius. Both are above 6ft tall and Pfeiffer in particular is 6.5 feet. That is some serious height at the back we will have if all goes well,” Kwakye Ofosu wrote on Facebook.



Stephan Ambrosius was handed a Black Stars call-up in 2019 by former coach CK Akonnor but the defender turned it down to honour an invitation from German u21 side.



Patrick Pfeiffer is a 22-year-old German footballer who plays for SV Darmstadt 98.