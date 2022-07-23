0
Patrick Razak agrees personal terms with Nsoatreman FC - Reports

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak is set to join newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

The 27-year-old is reported to have agreed personal terms with the new side ahead of his switch.

The pacy winger has struggled to establish himself since he rejoined the Phobians in 2019.

He made a few appearances under Samuel Boadu last season to spark talks of his imminent departure to Nsoatreman FC.

The Efri Tete Amanaso' are keen to make an instant impact in their debut season in the Ghanaian top flight and have identified the former Horoya FC speedster to turn the screws.

Nsoatreman FC secured a famous qualification to the Ghana Premier League after beating Tamale City in the Division One promotional play-off.

