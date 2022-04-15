Patrick Razak is now a super-sub – Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has praised winger Patrick Razak for climbing off the bench to net the winner as the FA Cup holders beat Skyy FC to reach the semi-finals.

Patrick Razak pounced on a Gladson Awako assist to score the winner in the 66th minute as the Phobians continue their defense of the FA Cup.



“Patrick right now is a super sub because what we tell him to do in the game he does it brilliantly when he comes on," he said after the match.



Razak, the hero in the President's Cup victory over Asante Kotoko, finished brilliantly 24 minutes from time.



It was a fantastic team move that resulted in the goal, which the Phobians deserved having dominated the game from the start.



Skyy FC's home ground in Daboase has been closed due to hooliganism, so the match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The second-tier team struggled in a new environment.





Hearts of Oak join other top-flight clubs Bechem United, Aduana Stars, and Dreams FC in the semi-finals.



The Phobians will face Dreams FC while Bechem take on Aduana in a regional derby.



The FA Cup final will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



