Patrick Razak lauds Samuel Boadu after scoring winner against Kotoko in President’s Cup

Hearts of Oak player, Patrick Razak

Hearts of Oak’s 2022 President’s Cup hero Patrick Razak has lauded coach Samuel Boadu for impacting his career positively.

Razak scored a brilliant winning goal as Hearts of Oak beat sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Friday to lift the President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium in Osu.



The game had looked destined to end in a stalemate and head straight to penalty shootout as Samuel Boateng drew Kotoko level following Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's opener for Hearts.



But substitute Razak finished off a brilliant counter as he rounded goalkeeper Danland Ibrahim before scoring to send Hearts faithful into raptures.

Speaking after the match, Razak told Oyerepa FM “Coach Samuel Boadu has been a great impact on my career. In fact, he has been very supportive and so helpful. I am very happy I scored yesterday to help the team win the 2022 President’s Cup.”



Razak has made just four appearances this season with three coming in the league and has recorded one assist.