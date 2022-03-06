2
Menu
Sports

Patrick Razak lauds Samuel Boadu after scoring winner against Kotoko in President’s Cup

Patrick Razak23 Hearts of Oak player, Patrick Razak

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak’s 2022 President’s Cup hero Patrick Razak has lauded coach Samuel Boadu for impacting his career positively.

Razak scored a brilliant winning goal as Hearts of Oak beat sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Friday to lift the President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium in Osu.

The game had looked destined to end in a stalemate and head straight to penalty shootout as Samuel Boateng drew Kotoko level following Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's opener for Hearts.

But substitute Razak finished off a brilliant counter as he rounded goalkeeper Danland Ibrahim before scoring to send Hearts faithful into raptures.

Speaking after the match, Razak told Oyerepa FM “Coach Samuel Boadu has been a great impact on my career. In fact, he has been very supportive and so helpful. I am very happy I scored yesterday to help the team win the 2022 President’s Cup.”

Razak has made just four appearances this season with three coming in the league and has recorded one assist.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Why Apostle Kwadwo Safo handed over his businesses, church to his fifth son
Kojo Antwi ventures into oil marketing business
91% of Ghanaians don’t support E-Levy – Prof Abdulai