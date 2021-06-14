Patrick Schick double spoils Scotland’s party and lackluster Lewandowski and Poland fall to Slovakia at the Euros

Schick doubled his side's lead with an outrageous effort seven minutes after the break

Patrik Schick's double either side of half-time, including an astonishing second from the halfway line, spoiled Scotland's Euro 2020 Group D opener as the Czech Republic ran out 2-0 winners at Hampden Park.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker's brilliant header put the visitors ahead three minutes before the break, albeit slightly against the run of play.



However, Schick doubled his side's lead with an outrageous effort seven minutes after the break - his 11th and 12th goals for his country - the forward somehow beating David Marshall with a shot from just inside Scotland's half after a counter-attack by the hosts broke down.



As a result, having waited 23 years to appear in the finals of a major tournament, Scotland will now have to wait a little longer to pick up their first points after this disappointing Group D loss.



Wojciech Szczesny becomes the first goalkeeper to score an own goal in European Championships history; Karol Linetty levels for Poland, but Grzegorz Krychowiak sees red; Milan Skriniar deservedly wins it for Slovakia; Poland hampered by an ineffective Robert Lewandowski

Poland's poor recent record in opening matches at major tournaments continued on Monday as they were shocked 2-1 by Poland in their Euro 2020 opener.



Poland had lost five of their six opening fixtures at tournaments since 2000 heading into the game and looked lacklustre from the off in St Petersburg.



