Patrick Twumasi hailed at Maccabi Netanya after qualifying club to compete in Europe

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

In Israel, fans of the top-flight club, Maccabi Netanya have tagged Ghana international Patrick Twumasi as a hero following his outstanding performance for the team since joining in the winter transfer window.

After an uneventful stay in Germany that was marred by injuries while playing for Hannover 96, the former Deportivo Alaves finally in January secured a transfer to play for Maccabi Netanya.

At the time, many said it was a bad gamble to bring in a player who had lost his form and fitness.

However, after working his socks off, Patrick Twumasi proved the doubters wrong, establishing himself as not only a key player in his team but a star in the Israel Premier League.

At the end of the season, the top performances of the Black Stars forward plus his goals had secured qualification for Maccabi Netanya to compete in the Europa Conference League next season.

In the European inter-club competition, the Israeli outfit will compete with the likes of FC Köln, FC Villarreal, West Ham United, and OGC Nice.

Patrick Twumasi, 28, finished the season in Israel with seven goals and one assist after making 15 appearances for Maccabi Netanya.

