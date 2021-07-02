Patrick Twumasi in 14 days isolation in Germany

Patrick Twumasi, Hannova 96 striker

Ghana and Hannova 96 striker, Patrick Twumasi has been quarantined following his return to Germany for pre-season with his club.

The 28-year-old has not tested positive for the novel virus but has been tasked to go into 14 days isolation after experiencing 'slightly increased' temperatures.



Twumasi will have to wait for the next two weeks before he can team up with his teammates for pre-season for the upcoming 2021/22 German Bundesliga season.



"The DFL's hygiene and safety concept that we are implementing has worked well here," says Hannova 96 Sports Director Marcus Mann.

"We were also able to quickly clarify all relevant questions in exchange with the health department."



Twumasi managed just three goals in his first season after signing from Deportivo Alaves.



They have lined up friendly matches with Paderborn, Arminia Bielefield, Hertha Berlin and FC Magdeburg.