Patrick Twumasi named Maccabi Netanya Player of the Month for April

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi has been rewarded for his outstanding form for his Israeli side Maccabi Netanya with the Player of the Month award for April.

The forward joined the Israeli side in the January transfer window after departing German side Hannover 96.

Twumasi continued his fine streak of form over the weekend as he scored a brace as his team Maccabi Netanya defeated Hapoel Beer Sheva 3-0.

It was the last game played in the month of April as he finished in style.

Patrick Twumasi scored three goals and also provided one assist in the month of April for his side as he is named player of the month April.

He has sored six goals in 11 matches in the Israeli league this season.

