Patrick Twumasi scores on his debut for Maccabi Netanya in Israel

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi scored on his debut for Israeli Premier League side, Maccabi Netanya as they shared the spoils with Maccabi Petach Tikva on Saturday.

The 27-year-old joined the club on transfer deadline day in January signing a year-and-half contract which will expire in June 2023.



The 27-year-old cancelled his contract with the Bundesliga 2 side, Hannover 96 put up a splendid performance to help his side secure a point at away.

Twumasi opened the scoring in the 84th minute for the visitors and were on the verge of securing all points.



But the home side restored parity in the 88th minute as the game ended 1-1 draw.