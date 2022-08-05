Paul Adom-Otchere likenes Tariq Lamptey to Tony Baffoe, Gary Neville

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana is a big fan of Ghanaian fullback Tariq Lamptey and has been showering praises on the Brighton star.

Adom-Otchere on his show, lavished praises on Tariq Lamptey who has switched nationality to Ghana and is bound for the 2022 World Cup.



Speaking on the Thursday August 4 edition of his show, the ace broadcaster said that the 21-year-old right-back reminds him of some of Ghana’s celebrated right-backs.



“This is one of my best. I have seen him do the flanks thing. He reminds me of Frank Amankwa, Haruna Yusif as well as Gary Neville. He is fantastic at coming forward. He is maybe like Tony Baffoe,” he said.



Tariq Lamptey who is a product of the Chelsea academy joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2020 after breaking through the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Lamptey after excelling in his first few months at Brighton suffered a long-term injury that kept him out for months.



He returned to the side and excelled for the club in the season but was limited to some minutes as Brighton coach Graham Potter tried to manage his injuries.



Lamptey was one of five people announced in June by the Ghana Football Association to have switched nationalities to Ghana.



Lamptey could be Ghana’s first choice right back at the World Cup where the country will be played against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.