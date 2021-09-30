Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Young Wise

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 Source: kichgh.com
Ghana Premier League side Bechem United announce another signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.
The Hunters have added up to their squad with the capturing of attacking midfielder Paul Kwei Jnr from Accra Young Wise on a three-year deal after fruitful negotiations.
The player was splendid Young Wise in the just-ended national first division scoring three goals with eight assists coupled with 3 Man Of The Match awards.
Paul Kwei Jnr becomes Bechem United's fifth signing in the ongoing transfer window and looking to establish a fearsome side before the new season commences.
Source: kichgh.com
Related Articles:
- Dreams FC to sign Liberty Professionals duo of Kwaku Karikari and Adamu Amadu
- Kotoko board clash with management on decision to offload 8 players - Report
- I can sacrifice to help Felix Annan get back to his best - Abubakari Damba
- Ivorian goalkeeper Boris Junior Mandjui signs three-year deal with Medeama
- Ghana will be proud of Hearts of Oak after Wydad encounter – Caleb Amankwah
- Read all related articles