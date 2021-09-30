0
Paul Kwei Jnr joins Bechem United from Young Wise

Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United announce another signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Hunters have added up to their squad with the capturing of attacking midfielder Paul Kwei Jnr from Accra Young Wise on a three-year deal after fruitful negotiations.

The player was splendid Young Wise in the just-ended national first division scoring three goals with eight assists coupled with 3 Man Of The Match awards.

Paul Kwei Jnr becomes Bechem United's fifth signing in the ongoing transfer window and looking to establish a fearsome side before the new season commences.

