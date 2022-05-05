0
Paul Mensah scores against Lustenau

Paul Mensah 610x400 Paul Mensah

Thu, 5 May 2022

Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah was on the scoresheet as Blau-Weiss Linz defeated first-placed contender Lustenau in the lower tier league.

Vorarlberg's lead against FAC was reduced to two points three rounds before the season's finale. On Friday, the people of Linz are also participants in the title race: they are guests at the FAC.

After the game, Blau-Weiss Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner praised his team and stated that they have improved their goal scoring.

"We want to be fair to all teams and win every game. Both Lustenau and FAC deserve promotion," he said.

"It was a very good performance, my team achieved a lot," he added.

"Compared to the autumn, we have made a step forward in striker goals," he said after the 1-1 draw.

Paul Mensah who joined Blau-Weiss Linz in January from FC Botosani has two goals in 10 games and assisted two.

