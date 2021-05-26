Paul Onuachu: Nigerian striker wey carry two awards for Belgium - Wetin to know about am

Paul Onuachu as im dey in action for di Super Eagles

Nigeria international striker, Paul Onuachu don collect award as di Belgian Professional Footballer of di Year for 2020-21 afta e become di top-scoring African for Europe top 10 leagues.

Di 26-year-old also score 33 league goals inside 38 league games to claim di top scorer award as im most productive season to help KRC Genk win di Belgian Cup and secure spot for European Champions League.



E also dey nominated for di Ebony Shoe, wey dey awarded to Belgium best African player or player of African origin, wey dem dey announce di winner on 7 June.



"I go like dedicate both awards to everyone for Genk and our fans wey don support me since I reach here," di Super Eagles player tok.



"Dis na for di fans because all of una for stadium and I hope to see all of una soon."



Africa top scorer



Onuachu, wit 29 goals for di regular season and another four for Belgium play-offs, make am di top African goal scorer for Europe di season.

E finish before Zambia Patson Daka, wey win di Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg, as e score 27 goals (23 for regular and four for playoffs) for di top 10 of Uefa coefficient rankings.



Di Nigerian 33 goals dis season make am di first African for di 118-year history of di Belgian top flight to hit di 30-goal mark and do pass Tunisia Hamdi Harbaoui, wey score 25 goals for Zulte Waregem for di 2018/19 season.



Jupiter Pro League organisers also tok say im impressive season don see am break di 30-goal mark for di first time since another Genk player, Wesley Sonck, score 30 for di 2001/02 season.



Onuachu fit also become di first Nigerian to win di Ebony Shoe since Celestine Babayaro success for 1996 wen e dey play for Anderlecht.



Paul Onuachu: Tins to know about Onuachu



Paul Ebere Onuachu na Nigerian International player from Owerri state, South East Nigeria. Dem born di 26-year old on May 28, 1994. Paul dey play as striker for both im club KRC Genk and kontri Nigeria.

Professional Career



Paul start im career from Nigeria wit FC Ebedei as youth team player. Im correct performances wit di Ogun state-based outfit fetch am im move to abroad, e join Danish top-flight club FC Midtjylland for 2012.



Onuachu spend about 7 seasons wit di Danish Champions wia e score 74 goals inside 181 matches for di Wolves, e win 2 league titles and a cup.



Afta a successful profession for Denmark, Belgian top side Genk sign Paul for 6 million euros for August 2019.



Paul journey wit di Nigerian national teams start for 2015 wen e play as one of di Under-23s. E later join di senior national team wen Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr invite am for di 2019 AFCON qualifier against Seychelles. Paul go later score im first goal for di Super Eagles for im second match, inside one friendly game against Egypt.



Wanted man



Expectedly Onuachu don dey linked wit several clubs for Europe, but e join Genk from Danish club Midtjylland for summer 2019 say wining di top two awards for Belgium go keep am motivated for di futu



Plus say e score goals for club level, e also end a two-year struggle in front of goal at international level.

For March 2019, Onuachu score Nigeria fastest ever international goal against Egypt wey epp di Super Eagles get dia first victory over di Pharaohs in 29 years.



