Paul Onuachu is happy to play for Genk - Joseph Paintsil

Paul Onuachu

STVV was able to put an end to Genk's winning streak. For the first time this season, Racing failed to score in the Limburg derby. Nigerian attacker Paul Onuachu came onto the pitch in the 89th minute.

According to reports in Belgium, the Nigerian attacker is now the third choice because Andras Németh was preferred in the base and Ally Samatta was brought in earlier by Wouter Vrancken.



However his team Ghanaian attacker Paintsil has stated that they know his qualities and he won't be playing always.

“Paul is happy to be here," assured Joseph Paintsil, one of Onuachu's best friends at Genk.



“We can all see that he did everything he could in his substitute. There is no doubt about his qualities. He will certainly seize his chance,”