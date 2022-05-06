Paulinho approves Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's fashion sense

Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon have released a behind the scenes video after the rout 4-1 rout against Gil Vicente , with several noteworthy details.

From the start, in the locker room, Paulinho took on the role of fashion consultant when he came across the irreverent “look” of the young Ghanaian Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, with gestures of approval and a wide smile.



It was also a happy day for the young Rodrigo Ribeiro, who entered the final stretch of the match and was greatly welcomed, above all, by João Palhinha, in addition to not hiding his emotion in communion with the fans, in which he took the opportunity to categorically display the symbol of the Sporting.



It is also worth noting the beautiful gesture of fair play by one of the judges of the match who, in the tunnel, tightened the laces to a small fan who entered with the teams on the pitch.

The Ghanaian youngster has been capped eight times and helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Watch the video below:



