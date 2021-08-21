Pay football players consistently to curb match-fixing – William Opoku Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko striker, William Opoku Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko striker, William Opoku Mensah wants football clubs in Ghana to improve player salaries in order to curb the issue of betting and match-fixing in the country.

The latter stages of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League were engulfed with alleged match-fixing issues, causing the Ghana Football Association to begin investigations on team officials and players in the top-flight division.



Obuasi-based side, Ashantigold have been a major talking point due to their 5-1 triumph over Inter Allies on match-day 37 as well as other big games in the league.



For Opoku Mensah, the best way to halt player interest in match-fixing and betting is to ensure that players are well-paid.



“To stop betting and match-fixing in Ghana, I think the financial aspect of the player’s lives must be consistent,” he told Dennis Ivan Opoku in an interview on Y102.5FM.

“If bonuses and salaries are paid regularly, it makes it difficult for players to involve themselves in the people’s interest.



“Match-fixing and betting is a no-go area for every footballer and it takes only negativity and unprofessionalism to get involved.”



William Opoku Mensah played for Premier League sides Karela United, Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals in Ghana before moving to Rwanda.



The forward is rumoured to join Zambian giants Nkana FC.