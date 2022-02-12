People didn't know Ghana until 2006 World Cup - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi confident about Black Stars World Cup qualification chances

Social media users hail Nyantakyi’s comments on 30-year-old players turning 'politicians' in camp



Kwesi Nyantakyi becomes only GFA president to qualify Ghana to the World Cup



Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged the government to prioritize football because the sporting discipline gives the country more mileage than the tourism ministry.



Kwesi Nyantakyi stated that the Black Stars have single-handedly promoted the brand Ghana more than the entire tourism ministry and industry have done hence the need for government to pay more attention to football.



The embattled former GFA boss claimed that the country will benefit immensely if the government invests a reciprocal amount of the capital injected in the tourism ministry.

“What football is doing for this country, if the government invests a reciprocal amount of the tourism budget, it will help the nation to rake in more benefits. I do not subscribe to government giving cash to football but government can invest in the form of infrastructures



“When the Black Stars play in the Africa Cup of Nations, the eyeballs that it attracts gives the country more publicity than what the state agencies responsible for tourism probably have done for the country,” he said on GTV Sports+.



He added that many people in the other parts of the world like Asia got to know the brand Ghana when the Black Stars qualified to the 2006 FIFA World Cup tournament in Germany.



“I remember that when I went to Korea and Japan in 2006, I met a lot of people who said that they didn’t know Ghana until the Black Stars qualified to the FIFA World Cup. They said that previously when they heard Ghana, they thought it was Guyana in the Caribbean,” Kwesi Nyantakyi added.



