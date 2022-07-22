People seeking to destroy Black Stars with black magic – Amoako Atta

Prophet Amoako-Atta

The Leader and Founder of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel, Prophet Amoako-Atta has alleged that some bad nuts within the Black Stars have planned evil against the team ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged from November to December.

He claims the unidentified individuals are within the playing body and seek to destroy the team to its ‘lowest standard’ using juju (black magic).



According to the prophet, the operatives and functionaries of those he describes as ‘bad nuts’ are motivated due to their personal gains and selfish interests.



He was speaking on the Anopa Bofo morning show on Angel FM hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, when he made the comments.



He further claimed that the propaganda machinery of the said persons has been put in overdrive, with the aim of “seeking glory for themselves” to become the face of the team during the tournament.



“Some people have continuously sent the Black Stars to juju (black magic) to the extent that the firepower in the Black Stars is now doomed, destroyed and damaged. And because of their selfish interest, they have personalized the whole thing.”



“So the ‘stars’ of the team are off, yes I’m telling you. There are people who are so selfish among the Black Stars making them visit juju places against the entire team.

“No, the ‘Black Stars’ belongs to the nation therefore, individuals should not seek glory for himself, do you understand? and that is what they have embarked on to destroying the Black Stars.”



“You always want to be scoring goals alone for people to praise you, you want to score alone?, a team consists of eleven players so why do you want to claim the ownership with your family, why do you want to take that decision?” the Prophet asked.



He added that another reason to work against the entire team is to stay relevant alone and become the talk of the town.



The issue of juju at the Black Stars camp has over the years become a topic for discussion after successive tournaments although handlers of the team have always denied the claims.



Meanwhile, former Serbian and Black Star Coach, Goran Stevanovic who led the team to a fourth-place finish in the 2012 AFCON hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea disclosed after the tournament that the practice of juju took center stage in camp.



Similarly, some former players of the team including Derrick Boateng and John Paintsil have also made some revelations about the practice of juju in the team.