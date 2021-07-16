People thought I was fake after Dreams defeat – Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu says the defeat against Dreams FC forced him to make tough decisions which resulted in the club’s title victory.

Hearts suffered a 2-0 loss at Theatre of Dreams in Dawu after playing the majority of the second half with 10 men as centre-back Nuru Sulley was sent off in the 55th minute.



The defeat, Boadu’s second as Hearts of Oak coach, drew plenty of criticism.



“When Hearts of Oak lost 2-0 to Dreams, it got a lot of people talking. People thought I was fake. So I psyched myself and put on a winning mentality so I could prove my doubters wrong,” said Boadu in an interview with 3Sports.

In the same interview, Boadu opened up on the coaches he looks up to, which includes the late Jones Attuquayefio who won several trophies with Hearts of Oak.



“I look up to Jones Attuquayefio, Ben Kuofie, [Emmanuel Kwasi] Afrane, Kwesi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu, Didi Dramani, and coach E.A Adusei,” he said.



Having proven his critics wrong by winning the Ghana Premier League, Boadu will be rewarded with a winner’s medal on Saturday after Hearts of Oak’s last game of the season against WAFA.