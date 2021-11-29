1
Performance of Ghana Player Abroad wrap-up: Partey's Arsenal back to winning ways

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how the players performed.

Black Stars striker Joel Fameyeh scored for FC Orenburg in the Russian National Football League on Saturday afternoon.

Fameyeh took his goals tally in the season to double figures when Orenburg beat Akron Togliatti 3-0 at away in the Russian second-tier.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 84 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United

Jordan Ayew came on as a substitute to play four minutes for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa in that 2-1 defeat

Jeffrey Schlupp warmed the bench for Crystal Palace

Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration for Southampton in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

Tariq Lamptey saw 75 minutes of action for Brighton in their goalless draw against Leeds

Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City in their 4-2 win over Watford

In English Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured for Swansea City in their 3-2 win over Swansea City

In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 27 minutes of action for MK Dons in their 4-0 win over Morecambe

In League Two,

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was unused substitute for Real Oviedo against Mirandes which ended 1-1

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban played the entire duration for Genoa against Udinese which ended goalless

Serie B, Godfred Donsah played 56 minutes for Crotone as they lost by a lone goal to L.R.Vicenza

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Osman Bukari warmed the bench for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Lille

Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 2-1 defeat to Brest

Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Monaco

Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg

Salis Abdul Samed played the full throttle for Clermont against Reims which they lost by a lone goal

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a brief appearance for Bochum against Freiburg which they won 2-1

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for Greuther Furth as they lost 6-3 to Hoffenheim

In Bundesliga II, Braydon Manu saw 71 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-1 win over Aue

Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 90 minutes of action for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Nurmberg

Kelvin Ofori saw 5 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock

ALBANIA

Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani

Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which ended in a draw

Dennis Dowouna was on the bench for Skenderbeu and Richard Danso was also an unused substitute for KF Tirana

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger in their 1-0 win over Admira

Seth Paintsil saw 25 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 2-1 win over LASK

BELARUS

Francis Narh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr against Din Minsk which ended goalless

Julius Ofori played the full throttle for Energetik-BGU in their 4-0 win over Isloch

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Genk as they lost 3-2 against Club Brugge

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge

Abraham Okyere was on the bench for Beerschot against Waregem

Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 2-2 draw against Kortrijk

Eric Ocansey warmed the bench for Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over Charleroi

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku saw 73 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their goalless draw game against Slavia Sofia

Carlos Ohene was in action for Tsarsko Selo against Botev Vratsa which ended goalless

CROATIA

Issah Abass played 59 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Slaven Belupo

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo lasted the entire duration for OL.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Achnas

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 90 minutes of action for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Paeek

DENMARK

Frank Assinkii lasted 70 minutes in the game for Koge in their 1-1 draw against Helsingor

In First Division, Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Vendsyssel

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubub played for National Bank Egypt as they won 2-1 against Arab Contractors

Diawisie Taylor warmed the bench for Future FC as they lost 1-0 to El Gaish

Benjamin Afutu Kotey and Stephen Sey were in action for El Sharkia Lel Dokhan as they lost 2-0 to El Gouna

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 68 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-0 win over Narva

Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide against Flora

ISRAEL

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi both featured for Beitar Jerusalem against Hapoel Hadera which ended goalless

Eugene Ansah saw 29 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 win over Kiryat Shmona

Cletus Nombil saw 29 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 1-0 defeat to Ashdod

Zakaria Mugeez climbe off the bench to play 24 minutes for Ashdod

Mohammed Kamaheni was on the bench

MALAYSIA

Jordan Mintah was in action for Terengganu as they lost 3-0 to Johor DT

MALTA

Jude Arthur scored for Valletta in their 3-1 win over Mosta

NETHERLANDS

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 63 minutes of action for Willem II against G.A Eagles

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 2-1 defeat Valerenga

Isaac Twum saw 45 minutes of action for Mjondalen in their 3-1 defeat to Sarpsborg 08

Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Bodo/Glimt against Rosenborg

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Radomiak Radom as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Gil Vicente in their 2-2 draw against Moreirense

Lawrence Ofori warmed the bench for Famalicao against Portimonense as they lost 3-0

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for U Craiova 1948 against Din.Bucuresti which ended goalless

Ahmed Said was on the bench for FC Arges in their 1-0 win over UTAD Arad

SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu played the full throttle for AL Feiha in their 1-1 draw against Al-Taawon

John Boye was on the bench for Al Feiha

SLOVAKIA

Sharani Zuberu was in action for Dun.Streda in their 1-0 win over Trencin

Rahim Ibrahim saw 14 minutes of action for Trencin

Kelvin Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Trnava against Ruzomberok which they lost 3-0

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

SWEDEN

Benjamin Acquah saw 45 minutes of action for Helsingborg in their 2-2 draw against Vasteras SK

Lawson Sabah played 13 minutes in the game for Vasteras SK

Gideon Mensah saw 27 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 3-2 win over Djurgarden

Frank Arhin and Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 4-0 defeat to Goteborg

Sadat Karim played 90 minutes for Halmstad against Hammarby

Malik Abubakari made a brief appearance for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Kalmar

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Sion

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Rizespor

Isaac Sackey saw 25 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 4-0 defeat to Sivasspor

Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor

Patrick Awuku and Haqi Osman warmed the bench in Yeni Malatyaspor game against Galatasaray

In Lig I, Mahatma Otoo lasted 58 minutes in the game for Balikesirspor against Manisa FK which ended goalless

Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh were in action for Adanaspor AS as they lost to Samsunspor by a lone goal

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 5-1 defeat to Dnipro-1

Ernest played 75 minutes for Lviv in their 1-0 win over Mariupol

