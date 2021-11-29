Performance of Ghana Player Abroad wrap-up: Partey's Arsenal back to winning ways

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how the players performed.



Black Stars striker Joel Fameyeh scored for FC Orenburg in the Russian National Football League on Saturday afternoon.



Fameyeh took his goals tally in the season to double figures when Orenburg beat Akron Togliatti 3-0 at away in the Russian second-tier.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 84 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United



Jordan Ayew came on as a substitute to play four minutes for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa in that 2-1 defeat



Jeffrey Schlupp warmed the bench for Crystal Palace



Mohammed Salisu lasted the entire duration for Southampton in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool



Tariq Lamptey saw 75 minutes of action for Brighton in their goalless draw against Leeds



Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City in their 4-2 win over Watford



In English Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured for Swansea City in their 3-2 win over Swansea City



In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 27 minutes of action for MK Dons in their 4-0 win over Morecambe



In League Two,



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was unused substitute for Real Oviedo against Mirandes which ended 1-1



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban played the entire duration for Genoa against Udinese which ended goalless



Serie B, Godfred Donsah played 56 minutes for Crotone as they lost by a lone goal to L.R.Vicenza



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Osman Bukari warmed the bench for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Lille



Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 2-1 defeat to Brest



Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Monaco



Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg



Salis Abdul Samed played the full throttle for Clermont against Reims which they lost by a lone goal

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a brief appearance for Bochum against Freiburg which they won 2-1



Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for Greuther Furth as they lost 6-3 to Hoffenheim



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Manu saw 71 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-1 win over Aue



Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 90 minutes of action for St.Pauli in their 3-2 win over Nurmberg



Kelvin Ofori saw 5 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock



ALBANIA



Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani



Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which ended in a draw



Dennis Dowouna was on the bench for Skenderbeu and Richard Danso was also an unused substitute for KF Tirana



AUSTRIA



Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger in their 1-0 win over Admira



Seth Paintsil saw 25 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 2-1 win over LASK



BELARUS



Francis Narh played 90 minutes for Slavia Mozyr against Din Minsk which ended goalless



Julius Ofori played the full throttle for Energetik-BGU in their 4-0 win over Isloch



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Genk as they lost 3-2 against Club Brugge



Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge



Abraham Okyere was on the bench for Beerschot against Waregem



Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 2-2 draw against Kortrijk



Eric Ocansey warmed the bench for Kortrijk



Majeed Ashimeru came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over Charleroi

BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku saw 73 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their goalless draw game against Slavia Sofia



Carlos Ohene was in action for Tsarsko Selo against Botev Vratsa which ended goalless



CROATIA



Issah Abass played 59 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Slaven Belupo



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo lasted the entire duration for OL.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Achnas



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 90 minutes of action for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Paeek



DENMARK



Frank Assinkii lasted 70 minutes in the game for Koge in their 1-1 draw against Helsingor



In First Division, Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Vendsyssel



EGYPT



Issahaku Yakubub played for National Bank Egypt as they won 2-1 against Arab Contractors



Diawisie Taylor warmed the bench for Future FC as they lost 1-0 to El Gaish



Benjamin Afutu Kotey and Stephen Sey were in action for El Sharkia Lel Dokhan as they lost 2-0 to El Gouna



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 68 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-0 win over Narva



Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide against Flora



ISRAEL



Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi both featured for Beitar Jerusalem against Hapoel Hadera which ended goalless



Eugene Ansah saw 29 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 win over Kiryat Shmona



Cletus Nombil saw 29 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 1-0 defeat to Ashdod



Zakaria Mugeez climbe off the bench to play 24 minutes for Ashdod



Mohammed Kamaheni was on the bench

MALAYSIA



Jordan Mintah was in action for Terengganu as they lost 3-0 to Johor DT



MALTA



Jude Arthur scored for Valletta in their 3-1 win over Mosta



NETHERLANDS



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 63 minutes of action for Willem II against G.A Eagles



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 2-1 defeat Valerenga



Isaac Twum saw 45 minutes of action for Mjondalen in their 3-1 defeat to Sarpsborg 08



Gilbert Koomson was on the bench for Bodo/Glimt against Rosenborg



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Radomiak Radom as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Gil Vicente in their 2-2 draw against Moreirense



Lawrence Ofori warmed the bench for Famalicao against Portimonense as they lost 3-0



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for U Craiova 1948 against Din.Bucuresti which ended goalless



Ahmed Said was on the bench for FC Arges in their 1-0 win over UTAD Arad



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu played the full throttle for AL Feiha in their 1-1 draw against Al-Taawon



John Boye was on the bench for Al Feiha



SLOVAKIA



Sharani Zuberu was in action for Dun.Streda in their 1-0 win over Trencin



Rahim Ibrahim saw 14 minutes of action for Trencin

Kelvin Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Trnava against Ruzomberok which they lost 3-0



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.



SWEDEN



Benjamin Acquah saw 45 minutes of action for Helsingborg in their 2-2 draw against Vasteras SK



Lawson Sabah played 13 minutes in the game for Vasteras SK



Gideon Mensah saw 27 minutes of action for Varbergs in their 3-2 win over Djurgarden



Frank Arhin and Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 4-0 defeat to Goteborg



Sadat Karim played 90 minutes for Halmstad against Hammarby



Malik Abubakari made a brief appearance for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Kalmar



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Sion



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor in their 1-0 defeat to Rizespor



Isaac Sackey saw 25 minutes of action for Hatayspor in their 4-0 defeat to Sivasspor



Isaac Cofie was on the bench for Sivasspor



Patrick Awuku and Haqi Osman warmed the bench in Yeni Malatyaspor game against Galatasaray



In Lig I, Mahatma Otoo lasted 58 minutes in the game for Balikesirspor against Manisa FK which ended goalless



Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh were in action for Adanaspor AS as they lost to Samsunspor by a lone goal



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 5-1 defeat to Dnipro-1



Ernest played 75 minutes for Lviv in their 1-0 win over Mariupol