0
Menu
Sports

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: 9 players score for clubs

Mohammed Salisu Against Newcastle Salisu excelled for Southampton

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad from their respective clubs over the weekend.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a detailed report on how the players performed for their clubs.

Players to have scored this weekend

Elvis Amoh scored for Rio Grande in their 2-1 defeat to Oklahoma City Energy

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon

Daniel Sosah scored a brace for Isloch in their 2-2 draw against Bate

Razak Yusif scored in the game for Paide

Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju in Estonia

Mohammed Abubakar scored for Mariehamn in their 1-0 win over Illves

Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 win over Pohroine

Kwame Kizito scored a brace for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 win over Vasteras SK in Sweden

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep in the Turkish League.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu was adjudged Man of the match in Southampton 2-2 draw against Newcastle United

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s heavy defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad

Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Norwich

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against West Ham

Tariq Fosu was not included in the matchday squad for Brentford against Aston Villa

In England Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading as they lost 4-0 to Huddersfield

Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 2-0 win over Coventry

In League One, Hiram Boateng was in action for MK Dons in their 2-0 win over Accrington

In League Two, Brendan Manu played the full throttle for Colchester United in their 1-1 draw against Rochdale

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted the entire duration in the game for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Espanyol

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng lasted 87 minutes in the game for Real Oviedo in their goalless draw game against Tenerife

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia as they lost 6-1 to Lazio

Alfred Duncan played his first game this season for Fiorentina in their 2-1 win over Torino

Caleb Ekuban played 45 minutes for Genoa in their 2-1 defeat to Napoli

In Serie B, Abdul Basit was on the bench for Benevento as they lost 1-0 to Parma

Davis Mensah was in action for Pordenone as they lost 5-0 to Spal

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Osman Bukari saw 69 minutes of action for Nantes as they lost 1-0 against Lyon

Gideon Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 4-0 defeat to Nice

Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 45 minutes in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 defeat to Angers

Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-1 win over Brest

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Metz

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes as they lost 1-0 to Toulouse

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Adams Nuhu Kasim made the bench for the first time this season for Hoffenheim against Dortmund

Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 defeat to FC Koln

Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth as they lost 3-0 against Mainz

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 as they lost 4-0 to Darmstadt

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh played 89 minutes for St.Pauli in their 2-0 win over Regensburg

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Dynamo Dresden

AUSTRIA

In Bundesliga, Kelvin Yeboah featured in the game for Sturm Graz in their 1-1 draw against Admira

BELARUS

Daniel Sosah scored a brace for Isloch in their 2-2 draw against Bate

Francis Narh saw 90 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-1 defeat to Slutsk

BELGIUM

In Pro League, Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrik in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen

Majeed Ashiremu and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Genk

David Atanga saw 16 minutes of action for Oostende in their 2-0 defeat to Waregem

Thomas Agyepong was in action for Lommel SK in their 2-2 draw against Deinze

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 45 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad

CANADA

In Premier League, Leonard Owusu saw 35 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 4-3 defeat to Pacific FC

Raphael Ohin was in action for Valour in their 3-2 defeat against Pacific FC

CROATIA

Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem played the full throttle for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Hajduk Split

DENMARK

Ghanaian trio Francis Abu, Lasso Coulibaly, and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-1 against Aalborg

In First Division, Emmanuel Bio and David Martin were in action for Fremad Amager as they lost 2-1 against Fredericia

Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Lynby as they lost to Horsens 2-1

Frank Assinki played the full throttle for Koge in their 2-2 draw against Vendsyssel

EGYPT

Winful Cobbinah saw eight minutes of action for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 3-2 defeat to El Ismaily

Issahaku Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Wadi Degla in their 2-2 draw against El Entag-El Harby

ESTONIA

Isshaku Konda and Abdul Razak Yusif both featured for Paide in their 4-1 win over Kuressaare

Razak Yusif scored in the game for Paide

Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju

FAROE ISLANDS

Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah featured in the game for TB Tvoroyri in their 2-2 draw against IF Fuglafjordur

FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Benehane both played for Honka as they lost 3-0 to HIFK

Jude Arthur saw 82 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-0 win over Haka

Mohammed Abubakar scored for Mariehamn in their 1-0 win over Illves

ISRAEL

Mohammed Kameni saw 90 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Tel Aviv

Godsway Donyoh got some game time for Hapoel Hadera in their goalless draw against Maccabi Haifa

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Emmanuel Gyasi both featured for Beitar Jerusalem as they lost 2-0 to H.Beer Sheva

Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for H.Beer Sheva

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgris in their 4-2 win over Dainava Alytus in the A. Lyga

Alex Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Dainava Alytus

MALAYASIA

Abubakar Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Sri Pahang in their 3-0 defeat to Johor DT

Nana Poku saw 83 minutes of action for PERAK in their 1-0 defeat to Kedah

MOLDOVA

Edmund Addo was in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 2-0 win over Balti

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu lasted 84 minutes in the game for Odd in their 1-0 defeat to Stromsgodset

Isaac Twum played 90 minutes for Mjondalen in their 2-1 defeat to Lillestrom

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Legia on Sunday

PORTUGAL

Francis Cann and Richard Ofori were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Boavista

Lawrence Ofori made a brief appearance for Famalicao in their 1-1 draw against Sporting

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes against Braga

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for U Craivoa in their 1-1 draw against Farul Constanta

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 win over Pohroine

Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin in their goalless draw game against Sered

Benson Anang featured in the game for Zilina as they drew 1-1 against Trnava

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye saw 90 minutes of action for Ljubljana in their 3-1 win over Aluminij

SWEDEN

Nasiru Moro scored an own goal for Orebro in their 2-0 defeat to AIK

Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK

Enock Adu was on the bench for Mjallby in their 2-0 win over Degerfors

Gideon Mensah was in action for Varbergs in their 1-0 win over Halmstad

Sadat Karim made a brief appearance for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Varbergs

Thomas Boakye was on the bench for Halmstad

Benjamin Acquah was in action for Helsingborg in their 1-0 win over Landskrona

Kwame Kizito scored a brace for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 win over Vasteras SK

Lawson Sabah played 90 minutes for Vasteras SK

Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin were both in action for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Norrkoping

Malik Abubakari saw 69 minutes of action for Malmo FF in their 2-1 defeat to Hammarby

SWITZERLAND

In Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-3 draw against Zurich

TURKEY

In Super Lig, Bernard Mensah made a return from injury to play for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir

Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep

Isaac Sackey saw 12 minutes for action for Hatayspor in their 5-0 win over Alanyaspor

Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Goztepe

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu saw 45 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 defeat to Zorya Luhansk

USA

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati

Isaac Atanga scored his first goal for Cincinnati in the game.

Latif Blessing saw 90 minutes for Los Angeles in their 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy

Emmanuel Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-0 defeat to New York City

In USL Championship, Isaac Bawa played 90 minutes for La Galaxy 2 in their 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights

Samuel Ashitey played 72 minutes for Hartford Athletic in their 3-2 Pittsburgh

Gershon Koffie played the full throttle for Indy Eleven in their 2-0 win over Real Monarchs

Anderson Asiedu saw 90 minutes of action for Birmingham in their 2-1 win over Louisville City

Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for New Mexico as they lost 3-2 to Solomon Asante’s Phoenix Rising.

Francis Atuahene and Dominic Oduro were in action for Memphis against Sporting Kansas City 2 which ended goalless

Elvis Amoh scored for Rio Grande in their 2-1 defeat to Oklahoma City Energy

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer