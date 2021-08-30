Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: 9 players score for clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad from their respective clubs over the weekend.
Players to have scored this weekend
Elvis Amoh scored for Rio Grande in their 2-1 defeat to Oklahoma City Energy
Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon
Daniel Sosah scored a brace for Isloch in their 2-2 draw against Bate
Razak Yusif scored in the game for Paide
Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju in Estonia
Mohammed Abubakar scored for Mariehamn in their 1-0 win over Illves
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 win over Pohroine
Kwame Kizito scored a brace for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 win over Vasteras SK in Sweden
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep in the Turkish League.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu was adjudged Man of the match in Southampton 2-2 draw against Newcastle United
Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s heavy defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad
Daniel Amartey played the full throttle for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Norwich
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against West Ham
Tariq Fosu was not included in the matchday squad for Brentford against Aston Villa
In England Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading as they lost 4-0 to Huddersfield
Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 2-0 win over Coventry
In League One, Hiram Boateng was in action for MK Dons in their 2-0 win over Accrington
In League Two, Brendan Manu played the full throttle for Colchester United in their 1-1 draw against Rochdale
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted the entire duration in the game for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Espanyol
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng lasted 87 minutes in the game for Real Oviedo in their goalless draw game against Tenerife
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia as they lost 6-1 to Lazio
Alfred Duncan played his first game this season for Fiorentina in their 2-1 win over Torino
Caleb Ekuban played 45 minutes for Genoa in their 2-1 defeat to Napoli
In Serie B, Abdul Basit was on the bench for Benevento as they lost 1-0 to Parma
Davis Mensah was in action for Pordenone as they lost 5-0 to Spal
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Osman Bukari saw 69 minutes of action for Nantes as they lost 1-0 against Lyon
Gideon Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 4-0 defeat to Nice
Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 45 minutes in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 defeat to Angers
Alexander Djiku played the full throttle for Strasbourg in their 3-1 win over Brest
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Metz
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon
Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes as they lost 1-0 to Toulouse
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Adams Nuhu Kasim made the bench for the first time this season for Hoffenheim against Dortmund
Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes for Bochum in their 2-1 defeat to FC Koln
Raman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth as they lost 3-0 against Mainz
In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 as they lost 4-0 to Darmstadt
Daniel Kofi-Kyereh played 89 minutes for St.Pauli in their 2-0 win over Regensburg
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Dynamo Dresden
AUSTRIA
In Bundesliga, Kelvin Yeboah featured in the game for Sturm Graz in their 1-1 draw against Admira
BELARUS
Daniel Sosah scored a brace for Isloch in their 2-2 draw against Bate
Francis Narh saw 90 minutes of action for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-1 defeat to Slutsk
BELGIUM
In Pro League, Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrik in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen
Majeed Ashiremu and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Genk
David Atanga saw 16 minutes of action for Oostende in their 2-0 defeat to Waregem
Thomas Agyepong was in action for Lommel SK in their 2-2 draw against Deinze
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 45 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad
CANADA
In Premier League, Leonard Owusu saw 35 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 4-3 defeat to Pacific FC
Raphael Ohin was in action for Valour in their 3-2 defeat against Pacific FC
CROATIA
Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem played the full throttle for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Hajduk Split
DENMARK
Ghanaian trio Francis Abu, Lasso Coulibaly, and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-1 against Aalborg
In First Division, Emmanuel Bio and David Martin were in action for Fremad Amager as they lost 2-1 against Fredericia
Abdul Halik Hudu was on the bench for Lynby as they lost to Horsens 2-1
Frank Assinki played the full throttle for Koge in their 2-2 draw against Vendsyssel
EGYPT
Winful Cobbinah saw eight minutes of action for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 3-2 defeat to El Ismaily
Issahaku Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Wadi Degla in their 2-2 draw against El Entag-El Harby
ESTONIA
Isshaku Konda and Abdul Razak Yusif both featured for Paide in their 4-1 win over Kuressaare
Razak Yusif scored in the game for Paide
Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju
FAROE ISLANDS
Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah featured in the game for TB Tvoroyri in their 2-2 draw against IF Fuglafjordur
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Benehane both played for Honka as they lost 3-0 to HIFK
Jude Arthur saw 82 minutes of action for SJK in their 4-0 win over Haka
Mohammed Abubakar scored for Mariehamn in their 1-0 win over Illves
ISRAEL
Mohammed Kameni saw 90 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Tel Aviv
Godsway Donyoh got some game time for Hapoel Hadera in their goalless draw against Maccabi Haifa
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Emmanuel Gyasi both featured for Beitar Jerusalem as they lost 2-0 to H.Beer Sheva
Eugene Ansah played 90 minutes for H.Beer Sheva
LITHUANIA
Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgris in their 4-2 win over Dainava Alytus in the A. Lyga
Alex Kyeremeh played the full throttle for Dainava Alytus
MALAYASIA
Abubakar Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for Sri Pahang in their 3-0 defeat to Johor DT
Nana Poku saw 83 minutes of action for PERAK in their 1-0 defeat to Kedah
MOLDOVA
Edmund Addo was in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 2-0 win over Balti
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu lasted 84 minutes in the game for Odd in their 1-0 defeat to Stromsgodset
Isaac Twum played 90 minutes for Mjondalen in their 2-1 defeat to Lillestrom
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Legia on Sunday
PORTUGAL
Francis Cann and Richard Ofori were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Boavista
Lawrence Ofori made a brief appearance for Famalicao in their 1-1 draw against Sporting
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes against Braga
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for U Craivoa in their 1-1 draw against Farul Constanta
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 3-0 win over Pohroine
Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin in their goalless draw game against Sered
Benson Anang featured in the game for Zilina as they drew 1-1 against Trnava
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye saw 90 minutes of action for Ljubljana in their 3-1 win over Aluminij
SWEDEN
Nasiru Moro scored an own goal for Orebro in their 2-0 defeat to AIK
Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK
Enock Adu was on the bench for Mjallby in their 2-0 win over Degerfors
Gideon Mensah was in action for Varbergs in their 1-0 win over Halmstad
Sadat Karim made a brief appearance for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Varbergs
Thomas Boakye was on the bench for Halmstad
Benjamin Acquah was in action for Helsingborg in their 1-0 win over Landskrona
Kwame Kizito scored a brace for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 win over Vasteras SK
Lawson Sabah played 90 minutes for Vasteras SK
Patrick Kpozo and Frank Arhin were both in action for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Norrkoping
Malik Abubakari saw 69 minutes of action for Malmo FF in their 2-1 defeat to Hammarby
SWITZERLAND
In Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-3 draw against Zurich
TURKEY
In Super Lig, Bernard Mensah made a return from injury to play for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Basaksehir
Joseph Attamah played the full throttle for Kayserispor
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Gaziantep
Isaac Sackey saw 12 minutes for action for Hatayspor in their 5-0 win over Alanyaspor
Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Goztepe
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu saw 45 minutes of action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 defeat to Zorya Luhansk
USA
Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati
Isaac Atanga scored his first goal for Cincinnati in the game.
Latif Blessing saw 90 minutes for Los Angeles in their 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy
Emmanuel Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-0 defeat to New York City
In USL Championship, Isaac Bawa played 90 minutes for La Galaxy 2 in their 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights
Samuel Ashitey played 72 minutes for Hartford Athletic in their 3-2 Pittsburgh
Gershon Koffie played the full throttle for Indy Eleven in their 2-0 win over Real Monarchs
Anderson Asiedu saw 90 minutes of action for Birmingham in their 2-1 win over Louisville City
Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for New Mexico as they lost 3-2 to Solomon Asante’s Phoenix Rising.
Francis Atuahene and Dominic Oduro were in action for Memphis against Sporting Kansas City 2 which ended goalless
Elvis Amoh scored for Rio Grande in their 2-1 defeat to Oklahoma City Energy