Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew bags fourth goal, as Schlupp scores on injury return

Players to have scored



Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to score for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City



Baba Iddrisu scored for Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Levante



Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 6-3 win over Istra 1961



Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored for Al Sadd in their 4-0 win over Al Arabi



Switzerland-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah netted his second goal of the season on Saturday when FC St Gallen lost to Grasshopper CZ.



Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 4-2 win over Levski Sofia



Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu found the back of the net for the second time this season as MKE Ankaragucu beat Erzurumspor BB on Sunday.



ENGLAND



Jordan Ayew lasted 52 minutes in the game for Palace



Daniel Amartey was on the bench for Leicester City



Salisu Mohammed played the full throttle for Southampton in their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea



Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their goalless draw against Brighton



Tariq Lamptey was on the bench for Brighton



In Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-2 win over Preston



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom played for Reading in their 1-0 win over Cardiff



In Championship, Hiram Boateng saw 13 minutes of action for Milton Keynes Dons in their 2-1 defeat to Doncaster



Joe Dodoo saw 76 minutes of action for Doncaster



In League II, Thomas Asante Brandon was shown the red card as Salford lost to Colchester 2-0



Brendan Wiredu climbed off the bench to play 39 minutes for Colchester



Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley in their 2-1 defeat to Tranmere



SPAIN



Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 defeat to Elche



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Verona



FRANCE

In Ligue I, Kamaldeen Sulemana was impressive in the game for Rennes in their 2-0 win over PSG.



The Ghanaian youngster provided an assist for Rennes in the game



Salis Abdul Samed was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Lorient



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



Gideon Mensah saw 22 minutes of action for Bordeaux in their 3-0 defeat to Monaco



Myron Boadu was in action for Monaco



Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris were in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Montpellier



Osman Bukari saw 66 minutes of action for Nantes in their 2-0 win over Troyes



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-0 defeat to Grenoble



Erwin Koffi was in action for Pau FC



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 defeat to FC Koln



Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 77 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig



In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was an unused substitute in the game for Paderborn in their 3-2 win over Dusseldorf



Daniel Kofi Kyereh played the full throttle for St.Pauli in their 3-0 win over SG Dynamo Dresden



Michael Akoto was in action for Dynamo



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 45 minutes of action for Egnatia 2-1 win over Kastrioti



Dennis Dowouna and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu in goalless draw against Vllaznia



Joseph Asante, Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah were on the bench



Reuben Acquah played 90 minutes for Teuta in their 3-2 win over Kukesi



BELARUS



Daniel Sosah was in action for Isloch Minisk in their 4-0 win over Vitebsk



Francis Narh played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 3-0 to FC Gomel



Sulley Muniru came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Dynamo Brest in their 2-2 draw against FC Minsk



Julius Ofori was in action for Energetik-Bgu Minsk in their 2-0 defeat to Slutsk



BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah and Majeed Ashimeru were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-1 draw against Club Brugge



Kamal Sowah played the full throttle for Club Brugge



Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi

David Atanga was on the bench for Oostende in their 1-1 draw against St.Truiden



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia



Carlos Ohene played the full throttle for Tsarsko Solo in their 2-1 defeat to CSKA Sofia



CANADA



Rapheal Ohin was in action for Valour in their 1-1 draw against Edmonton



Gabriel Boakye played for Edmonton



CROATIA



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Mensah was on the bench for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against Paphos



Alhassan Wakaso saw 34 minutes of action in Nicosia 1-0 win over Omonia



DENMARK



In SuperLiga, Ghanaian quartet, Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq and Maxwell Woledzi featured in Nordsjaelland 4-1 defeat to Silkeborg



Young goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura was on the bench



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide in their 4-0 win over Narva



Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide



FINLAND



Nasiru Banahene saw 72 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-1 draw against Mariehamn



Eric Oteng played 90 minutes for llves as they lost 2-1 to KuPS



Ishmael Yartey climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Haka in their goalless draw game against AC Oulu



Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over HIFK



Jude Arthur saw 63 minutes of action for SJK in their 3-2 win over HJK



GREECE



Lumor Agbenyenu saw 22 minutes of action for Aris against Smyrnis which ended goalless



HUNGARY



Clinton Osei came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for MTK Budapest



ISRAEL

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi were both in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Kiryat Shmona



Montari Kamahenin lasted 45 minutes in the game for Ashdod in their 2-1 defeat to Hapoel Hadera



LITHUANIA



Alex Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann Litauen



Francis Kyeremeh saw 73 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 3-0 win over Banga



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus warmed the bench as Ajax lost to Utrecht 1-0 at home



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu was left on the bench in Odds Bk 3-1 defeat to Molde



Isaac Twum lasted 44 minutes in the game for Mjondalen in their 1-1 draw against Brann



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah saw 86 minutes of action for Wisla in their 1-0 defeat to Piast Gilwice



PORTUGAL



In Liga Portugal, Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Famalicao



Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao



QATAR



SAUDI ARABIA



Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-2 draw against Al-Faisaly



SLOVAKIA



Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to feature for Dun Streda in their 4-2 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable



Bensong Anang was in action for Zilina in their 1-0 defeat to Michalovce



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Trnava



Kelvin Boateng was on the bench for Trnava



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for O.Ljubljana against Maribor which ended goalless



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy



Kwame Preprah was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw against Cape Town City

Richard Zuma made a brief appearance for Maritzburg in their 2-1 defeat to Royal AM



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Elfsborg in their 1-0 win over Goteborg



Gideon Mensah lasted 51 minutes in the game for Varbergs against Degerfors which ended goalless



Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Ostersunds



Thomas Boakye was unused substitute for Halmstad.



Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro and Frank Arhin were on the bench for Ostersunds



Ebenezer Ofori was on the bench for AIK in their 1-0 win over Djurgarden



Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Orebro in their 2-1 defeat to Hacken



Enoch Adu played 10 minutes for Mjallby in their 1-0 win over Malmo FF



Malik Abubakari came off the bench to play 26 minutes for Malmo FF.



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they lost 5-2 against Grasshoppers



Nuhu Musah was an unused substitute in the game for St.Gallen



TURKEY



In SuperLiga, Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Kayserispor in their 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor



Bernard Mensah was not included in the matchday squad



Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor in their 2-1 defeat to Besiktas



Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle for Yeni Matayaspor in their 2-0 defeat to Hatayspor



Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Yeni Matayaspor



USA



In MLS, Isaac Atanga saw 60 minutes of action for FC Cincinnati in their 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls



In USL Championship, Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu helped Birmingham beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0



Gershon Koffie was in action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw against Atlanta United 2



Solomon Asante played 84 minutes for Phonix Rising in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC