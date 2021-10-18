0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kamaldeen, Tetteh score on return from Black Stars duty

Kamaldeen Fsa Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Stade Rennes

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a report on how the players fared with their club on return from the international break.

Players to have scored over the weekend

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Rennes in their 3-0 win over Metz in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Al-Sadd in their big win over Al-Gharafa in the Qatari Super League

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor in the Turkish League.

Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to score for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.

Ishmael Yartey scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Lahti in Finland

Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 2-0 win over Honka

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played full throttle in Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium

Mohammed Salisu put up another impressive performance for Southampton against Leeds United

Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Brighton in their goalless draw against Norwich

In English Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom returned to action for Reading in their 1-0 win over Barnsley

Andy Yiadom was on the bench for QPR as they lost 4-1 against Fulham

In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for MK Dons against Shrewsbury in their 1-0 defeat

In League II, Jojo Wollacot was on the bench for Swindon Town in their 2-2 draw against Rochdale

Brendam Wiredu was on action for Colchester in their 1-0 win over Harrogate

Kwesi Appiah played 90 minutes for Crawley Town as they lost to Sutton

SPAIN

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo against Sevilla as they lost 1-0

In Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng played 78 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Salernitana

Caleb Ekuban played 59 minutes for Genoa in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi was on the bench for Bochum against Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth

Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Regensburg in that 1-1 draw

Daniel Kyereh played 90 minutes for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim

Braydon Marvin Manu made a brief appearance for Darmstadt in their 3-0 win over Werder Bremen

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Salis Abdul Samed played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Lille

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku did not feature for Strasbourg in their 5-1 win over St Etienne

Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Rennes in their 3-0 win over Metz

Osman Bukari saw 53 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux

Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Bordeaux

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiah played 20 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over Paris FC

Emmanuel Lomotey climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 defeat to Dijon

AUSTRIA

Kelvin Yeboah was in action for Sturm Graz in their 1-0 win over Ried

Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over LASK

BELARUS

Francis Narh played full throttle for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-1 win over BATE

Dennis Tetteh was an unused substitute for Slavia Mozyr

Sulley Muniru was red-carded in FC Minsk game against FC Gomel

Julius Ofori played 74 minutes for Energetik-Bgu against Dynamo Brest which ended in a goalless draw

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk on Friday

Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru saw 18 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against St.Truiden

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were both in action for Ludogorets in their 4-0 win over Tsarsko Selo

Carlos Ohene saw 20 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 3-2 against CSKA Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 3-3 draw against D.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Ol. Nicosia in their 1-1 draw against Paphos

DENMARK

Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi and Willy Kumado were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Midtjylland

Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Fredericia

In First Division, Frank Assiniki made a brief appearance for Koge in their 1-0 win over Nykobing

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri was ina action for Levadia in their 3-2 defeat to Tulevik

Abdul Razak Yusif saw 10 minutes of action for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Flora

Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide

FAROE ISLANDS

Samudeen Musah scored in TB Tvoroyri 5-2 defeat to Streymur

Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Musah Armah was shown a red card for the losers

FINLAND

Baba Mensah was 90 minutes of action for Klubi 04 in their 2-0 win over Mikkelin

Mohammed Abubakari played 45 minutes for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu

Ishmael Yartey scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Lahti

Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 2-0 win over Honka

Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Banahene were in action for Honka

Eric Oteng was in action for Illves as they lost 3-2 to HJK

Jude Arthur was involved in SJK 2-2 draw against HIFK

Anthony Annan was an unused substitute in Inter Tuku 3-2 defeat to KuPS

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to score for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

Cletus Nombil was in action for Hapoel Jerusalem

Mohammed Kamaheni saw seven minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played 90 minutes for Shakhtar Karagandy in their 1-0 win over Kaspij Aktau

Joachim Adukor saw 90 minutes of action for Aktobe in their 2-1 defeat to K.Almaty

LITHUANIA

Alex Kyeremeh scored for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Dziugas Telsiai

MALTA

James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Valletta in their 3-1 win over Sirens

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 62 minutes in Ajax 2-0 win over Heerenveen

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu was on the bench for Odds BK against Sandefjord

Gilbert Koomson saw 13 minutes of action for Bodo in their 2-1 win over Sarpsborg

NORTH MACEDONIA

Prince Amponsah was in action for Pelister in their 2-0 defeat to Renova

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori saw 30 minutes of action for Famalicao in their 4-0 win over Academica

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah made a brief appearance for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Gornik Z.

QATAR

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Al-Sadd in their big win over Al-Gharafa

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah played 88 minutes for FC Craiova in their 1-0 defeat to UTA Arad

SAUDI ARABIA

Afriyie Acquah saw 60 minutes of action for Al Batin in their 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab

Samuel Owusu lasted 88 minutes in the game for Al Feiha against Al-Raed as they won by a lone goal.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang saw 55 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-0 defeat to Dun.Streda

Sharani Zuberu played 24 minutes for Dun Streda

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Cape Town City

SWEDEN

Ghanaian trio Frank Arhin, Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 defeat to Malmo FF

Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF

Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Varbergs in their 2-1 defeat to Sirius

Sadat Karim played 90 minutes for Halmstad in their 2-1 defeat to Degerfors

Thomas Boakye was on the bench for Halmstad

Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro as they lost to Goteborg

SWITZERLAND

In Swiss League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen in their 2-1 win over Servette

TURKEY

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor

Isaac Cofie played 45 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor

UKRAINE

Raymond Owusu was in action for Zorya in their 6-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful made a brief appearance for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over Inter Miami

Jonathan Mensah missed the action for Columbus Crew

Emmanuel Boateng saw 23 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire

Isaac Atanga saw 45 minutes of action for FC Cincinnati in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando City

