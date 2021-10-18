Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kamaldeen, Tetteh score on return from Black Stars duty
Players to have scored over the weekend
Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Rennes in their 3-0 win over Metz in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Al-Sadd in their big win over Al-Gharafa in the Qatari Super League
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor in the Turkish League.
Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to score for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.
Ishmael Yartey scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Lahti in Finland
Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 2-0 win over Honka
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played full throttle in Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium
Mohammed Salisu put up another impressive performance for Southampton against Leeds United
Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Brighton in their goalless draw against Norwich
In English Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom returned to action for Reading in their 1-0 win over Barnsley
Andy Yiadom was on the bench for QPR as they lost 4-1 against Fulham
In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for MK Dons against Shrewsbury in their 1-0 defeat
In League II, Jojo Wollacot was on the bench for Swindon Town in their 2-2 draw against Rochdale
Brendam Wiredu was on action for Colchester in their 1-0 win over Harrogate
Kwesi Appiah played 90 minutes for Crawley Town as they lost to Sutton
SPAIN
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo against Sevilla as they lost 1-0
In Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng played 78 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Salernitana
Caleb Ekuban played 59 minutes for Genoa in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi was on the bench for Bochum against Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth
Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Regensburg in that 1-1 draw
Daniel Kyereh played 90 minutes for St.Pauli in their 4-2 win over Heidenheim
Braydon Marvin Manu made a brief appearance for Darmstadt in their 3-0 win over Werder Bremen
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Salis Abdul Samed played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Lille
Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont
Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku did not feature for Strasbourg in their 5-1 win over St Etienne
Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Rennes in their 3-0 win over Metz
Osman Bukari saw 53 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux
Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Bordeaux
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiah played 20 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over Paris FC
Emmanuel Lomotey climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 defeat to Dijon
AUSTRIA
Kelvin Yeboah was in action for Sturm Graz in their 1-0 win over Ried
Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over LASK
BELARUS
Francis Narh played full throttle for Slavia Mozyr in their 3-1 win over BATE
Dennis Tetteh was an unused substitute for Slavia Mozyr
Sulley Muniru was red-carded in FC Minsk game against FC Gomel
Julius Ofori played 74 minutes for Energetik-Bgu against Dynamo Brest which ended in a goalless draw
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk on Friday
Eric Ocansey was on the bench for Kortrijk
Majeed Ashimeru saw 18 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against St.Truiden
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu were both in action for Ludogorets in their 4-0 win over Tsarsko Selo
Carlos Ohene saw 20 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost 3-2 against CSKA Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 3-3 draw against D.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Ol. Nicosia in their 1-1 draw against Paphos
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi and Willy Kumado were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Midtjylland
Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Fredericia
In First Division, Frank Assiniki made a brief appearance for Koge in their 1-0 win over Nykobing
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri was ina action for Levadia in their 3-2 defeat to Tulevik
Abdul Razak Yusif saw 10 minutes of action for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Flora
Isshaku Konda was on the bench for Paide
FAROE ISLANDS
Samudeen Musah scored in TB Tvoroyri 5-2 defeat to Streymur
Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Musah Armah was shown a red card for the losers
FINLAND
Baba Mensah was 90 minutes of action for Klubi 04 in their 2-0 win over Mikkelin
Mohammed Abubakari played 45 minutes for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu
Ishmael Yartey scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Lahti
Thomas Agyiri scored for KTP in their 2-0 win over Honka
Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nana Banahene were in action for Honka
Eric Oteng was in action for Illves as they lost 3-2 to HJK
Jude Arthur was involved in SJK 2-2 draw against HIFK
Anthony Annan was an unused substitute in Inter Tuku 3-2 defeat to KuPS
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh climbed off the bench to score for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
Cletus Nombil was in action for Hapoel Jerusalem
Mohammed Kamaheni saw seven minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Sakhnin
KAZAKHSTAN
David Mawutor played 90 minutes for Shakhtar Karagandy in their 1-0 win over Kaspij Aktau
Joachim Adukor saw 90 minutes of action for Aktobe in their 2-1 defeat to K.Almaty
LITHUANIA
Alex Kyeremeh scored for Dainava Alytus in their 1-1 draw against Dziugas Telsiai
MALTA
James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Valletta in their 3-1 win over Sirens
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 62 minutes in Ajax 2-0 win over Heerenveen
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu was on the bench for Odds BK against Sandefjord
Gilbert Koomson saw 13 minutes of action for Bodo in their 2-1 win over Sarpsborg
NORTH MACEDONIA
Prince Amponsah was in action for Pelister in their 2-0 defeat to Renova
PORTUGAL
Lawrence Ofori saw 30 minutes of action for Famalicao in their 4-0 win over Academica
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah made a brief appearance for Wisla in their 1-0 win over Gornik Z.
QATAR
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score for Al-Sadd in their big win over Al-Gharafa
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah played 88 minutes for FC Craiova in their 1-0 defeat to UTA Arad
SAUDI ARABIA
Afriyie Acquah saw 60 minutes of action for Al Batin in their 3-0 defeat to Al-Shabab
Samuel Owusu lasted 88 minutes in the game for Al Feiha against Al-Raed as they won by a lone goal.
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang saw 55 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-0 defeat to Dun.Streda
Sharani Zuberu played 24 minutes for Dun Streda
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Cape Town City
SWEDEN
Ghanaian trio Frank Arhin, Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 defeat to Malmo FF
Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF
Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Varbergs in their 2-1 defeat to Sirius
Sadat Karim played 90 minutes for Halmstad in their 2-1 defeat to Degerfors
Thomas Boakye was on the bench for Halmstad
Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro as they lost to Goteborg
SWITZERLAND
In Swiss League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St.Gallen in their 2-1 win over Servette
TURKEY
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-0 win over Adana Demirspor
Isaac Cofie played 45 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor
UKRAINE
Raymond Owusu was in action for Zorya in their 6-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk
USA
In MLS, Harrison Afful made a brief appearance for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over Inter Miami
Jonathan Mensah missed the action for Columbus Crew
Emmanuel Boateng saw 23 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire
Isaac Atanga saw 45 minutes of action for FC Cincinnati in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando City
