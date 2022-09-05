Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kudus score for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.
Players to have scored
Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax 4-0 win against Cambuur
Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 98 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld
Michel Baidooscored a brace for Elfsborg in their 3-2 win against Malmo FF
Andre Ayewscored his first goal of the season in Al Sadd's 2-1 win against Al Sailiya
Bernard Tekpetey scored and set up another when Ludogorets Razgrad demolished FC Hebar 1918 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United which ended in a draw
Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Wolves
Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play in Brighton’s 5-2 win against Leicester City
Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play in the game
Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester United
In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bristol City beat Blackburn 3-2
Albert Adomah saw 21 minutes of action in QPR’s defeat to Swansea City
Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in the 2-1 win against Stoke
Benjamin Tetteh lasted 13 minutes in the game as they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United
In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post as Charlton Athletic lost 3-1 against Bolton
In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 67 minutes of action for Colchester in their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 3-0 win against Cadiz CF
Iddrisu Baba missed Mallorca’s game against Girona due to injury
In Segunda division, Dauda Mohammed was in action for Tenerife in their 1-0 win against Racing Santander
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan missed Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw against Juventus due to injury
Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute in Cremonese game against Sassuolo
Edwin Gyasi lasted 87 minutes in the game for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Bologna
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 74 minutes of action in Genoa’s 3-3 draw against Parma
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 against Marseille
Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Brest
Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 2-0 win against Toulouse
Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens as they drew 1-1 against Reims
Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 45 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Troyes
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Grenoble
Koffi Kouao played 90 minutes for Metz against Annecy which ended in a draw
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei made his first start of the season for Bochum against Werder Bremen which they lost 2-0
Daniel Kofi Kyereh missed Freiburg’s 3-2 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday
Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi made an assist on his debut for Bayer Leverkusen
In Bundesliga II, Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they lost 2-1 against Heidenheim
Kwesi Okeyer Wriedt climbed off the bench to play in Holstein Kiel’s game against Regensburg which ended in a draw
Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher as they lost to Hamburger SV 1-0
Braydon Manu was on the scoresheet for SV Darmstadt 98 in their 1-1 stalemate against DSC Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in the German 2 Bundesliga.
Patrick Pfeiffer saw 90 minutes for Arminia Bielefeld
ALBANIA
Edwin Gyasi was in action for Kukesi as they lost 2-1 against Kastrioti
AUSTRIA
Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against Sturm Graz which ended in a draw
Mohammed Fuseini climbed off the bench to feature for Sturm Graz
Forson Amankwah was in action for Altach as they lost 1-0 to Rapid Vienna
Augustine Boakye saw 34 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC against A.Klagenfurt which they lost 4-3
AZERBAIJAN
Godsway Donyoh helped Neftci Baku to a 3-0 win against Sumqayit
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Majeed Ashimeru saw 35 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Leuven in that 2-2 draw
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 4-0 win against Cercle Brugge on Friday
Francis Abu saw 71 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge
Joseph Paintsil saw 88 minutes of action for Genk against St.Truiden which ended in a draw
Isaac Nuhu featured in the game for Eupen against Kortrijk which they lost by a lone goal.
Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen as Mubarak Wakaso missed the game due to injury
Daniel Opare saw 58 minutes of action for RFC Seraing in their 3-2 win against KV Mechelen
David Atanga was in action for Oostende as they lost 1-0 against St.Liege
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku saw 68 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 defeat to Lok.Plovdiv
Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey scored and set up another when Ludogorets Razgrad demolished FC Hebar 1918 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka as they lost 3-1 against D.Zagreb
Jacob Aboosah was an unused substitute in the game for Rijeka
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante came on as a substitute to feature in Doxa’s 1-0 defeat to Apollon
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was on the bench for Doxa
DENMARK
In First Division. Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Vejle in their 2-1 defeat against Koge
ESTONIA
Razak Yusif helped Paide to a 2-1 win against Kalju
FINLAND
Najeed Yakubu was in action for ILVES against KuPS which ended in a draw
Kingsley Ofori helped SJK to a 2-0 win against VPS
Prosper Ahiabu played 90 minutes for VPS in that defeat
David Accam was in action for Inter Tuku in their 3-2 win against Mariehamn
Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah came on as subsitutes to play for Mariehamn
GREECE
In Super League, Richmond Boakye Yiadom made his debut for Lamia against Asteras Tripolis which ended in a draw
ISRAEL
Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for Ashdod as they lost 3-0 against Hapoel Jerusalem
Eugene Ansah saw 22 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa
LITHUANIA
Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai in their 1-1 draw against Zalgiris
Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris
MALAYSIA
Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Ankrah both featured in the game for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT
MALTA
James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win against Balzan
MEXICO
Clifford Aboagye played 69 minutes for Querretaro in their 1-1 draw against Puebla
MOLDOVA
Patrick Kpozo was in action for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 2-0 win against Dacia Buiucani
Mudasiru Salifu and Razak Abalorah did not make the match day squad
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax 4-0 win against Cambuur
PORTUGAL
Abdul Fatawu made a brief appearance for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-0 win against Estroil
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United against Motherwell which ended in a stalemate
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi saw 79 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-0 defeat to Podbrezova
Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Z.Moravce-Vrable
SOUTH AFRICA
Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah were both in action for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 defeat against Maritzburg
SWEDEN
Ibrahim Sadiq lasted 25 minutes in the game for Hacken in their 2-2 draw against Degerfors
Michel Baidoo scored a brace for Elfsborg in their 3-2 win against Malmo FF
Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes in the game whilst Emmanuel Lomotey was on the bench for Malmo
Mensiro made a brief appearance for Ostersend in their 2-2 draw against Vasteras SK
Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim, powered his Swedish club Halmstads BK to a 3-2 win against Skövde AIK on Sunday in the Superettan.
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel as they lost 2-1 against Sion
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post For St.Gallen in their 2-1 win against Young Boys
TURKEY
In Super Lig, Isaac Sackey saw 72 minutes of action for Umraniyespor as they lost 1-0 to Trabzonspor
Benjamin Mensah and Yaw Ackah were in action for Kayserispor as they lost 2-0 against Fenerbache
In Lig 1, Isaac Atanga made an appearance for Goztepe against Genxlerbirligi which ended in a draw
Godfred Donsah was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 4-0 against Rizespor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi was in action fro FC Dallas in their 3-0 win against Minnesota United
Abu Danladi was on the bench for the loosing team
Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah both featured in the game for Columbus Crew against Chicago Fire which ended in a draw
Harrison Afful played 85 minutes for Charlotte FC in their 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati
- Ghanaian striker Thomas-Asante named Man of the Match as West Brom hold Burnley
- Steve Bruce 'absolutely delighted' for Thomas-Asante after scoring debut goal
- Godfred Asante joins Ethiopian club Dire Dawa
- Inaki Williams shakes off injury concerns to play his 237th straight La Liga game
- Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
- Read all related articles