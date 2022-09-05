0
Menu
Sports

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kudus score for respective clubs

Andre Ayew Action Al Sadd Vs Al Shamal Ayew was on target for his club

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.

Players to have scored

Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax 4-0 win against Cambuur

Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 98 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld

Michel Baidooscored a brace for Elfsborg in their 3-2 win against Malmo FF

Andre Ayewscored his first goal of the season in Al Sadd's 2-1 win against Al Sailiya

Bernard Tekpetey scored and set up another when Ludogorets Razgrad demolished FC Hebar 1918 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United which ended in a draw

Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Wolves

Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to play in Brighton’s 5-2 win against Leicester City

Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play in the game

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester United

In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bristol City beat Blackburn 3-2

Albert Adomah saw 21 minutes of action in QPR’s defeat to Swansea City

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in the 2-1 win against Stoke

Benjamin Tetteh lasted 13 minutes in the game as they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post as Charlton Athletic lost 3-1 against Bolton

In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 67 minutes of action for Colchester in their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 3-0 win against Cadiz CF

Iddrisu Baba missed Mallorca’s game against Girona due to injury

In Segunda division, Dauda Mohammed was in action for Tenerife in their 1-0 win against Racing Santander

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan missed Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw against Juventus due to injury

Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute in Cremonese game against Sassuolo

Edwin Gyasi lasted 87 minutes in the game for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Bologna

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 74 minutes of action in Genoa’s 3-3 draw against Parma

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 against Marseille

Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Brest

Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 2-0 win against Toulouse

Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens as they drew 1-1 against Reims

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 45 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Troyes

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-0 win against Grenoble

Koffi Kouao played 90 minutes for Metz against Annecy which ended in a draw

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei made his first start of the season for Bochum against Werder Bremen which they lost 2-0

Daniel Kofi Kyereh missed Freiburg’s 3-2 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday

Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi made an assist on his debut for Bayer Leverkusen

In Bundesliga II, Opoku Ampomah was on the bench for Dusseldorf as they lost 2-1 against Heidenheim

Kwesi Okeyer Wriedt climbed off the bench to play in Holstein Kiel’s game against Regensburg which ended in a draw

Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher as they lost to Hamburger SV 1-0

Braydon Manu was on the scoresheet for SV Darmstadt 98 in their 1-1 stalemate against DSC Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in the German 2 Bundesliga.

Patrick Pfeiffer saw 90 minutes for Arminia Bielefeld

ALBANIA

Edwin Gyasi was in action for Kukesi as they lost 2-1 against Kastrioti

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against Sturm Graz which ended in a draw

Mohammed Fuseini climbed off the bench to feature for Sturm Graz

Forson Amankwah was in action for Altach as they lost 1-0 to Rapid Vienna

Augustine Boakye saw 34 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC against A.Klagenfurt which they lost 4-3

AZERBAIJAN

Godsway Donyoh helped Neftci Baku to a 3-0 win against Sumqayit

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Majeed Ashimeru saw 35 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Leuven in that 2-2 draw

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 4-0 win against Cercle Brugge on Friday

Francis Abu saw 71 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge

Joseph Paintsil saw 88 minutes of action for Genk against St.Truiden which ended in a draw

Isaac Nuhu featured in the game for Eupen against Kortrijk which they lost by a lone goal.

Goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen as Mubarak Wakaso missed the game due to injury

Daniel Opare saw 58 minutes of action for RFC Seraing in their 3-2 win against KV Mechelen

David Atanga was in action for Oostende as they lost 1-0 against St.Liege

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku saw 68 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 defeat to Lok.Plovdiv

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey scored and set up another when Ludogorets Razgrad demolished FC Hebar 1918 in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka as they lost 3-1 against D.Zagreb

Jacob Aboosah was an unused substitute in the game for Rijeka

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante came on as a substitute to feature in Doxa’s 1-0 defeat to Apollon

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was on the bench for Doxa

DENMARK

In First Division. Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Vejle in their 2-1 defeat against Koge

ESTONIA

Razak Yusif helped Paide to a 2-1 win against Kalju

FINLAND

Najeed Yakubu was in action for ILVES against KuPS which ended in a draw

Kingsley Ofori helped SJK to a 2-0 win against VPS

Prosper Ahiabu played 90 minutes for VPS in that defeat

David Accam was in action for Inter Tuku in their 3-2 win against Mariehamn

Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah came on as subsitutes to play for Mariehamn

GREECE

In Super League, Richmond Boakye Yiadom made his debut for Lamia against Asteras Tripolis which ended in a draw

ISRAEL

Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for Ashdod as they lost 3-0 against Hapoel Jerusalem

Eugene Ansah saw 22 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai in their 1-1 draw against Zalgiris

Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris

MALAYSIA

Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Ankrah both featured in the game for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT

MALTA

James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win against Balzan

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye played 69 minutes for Querretaro in their 1-1 draw against Puebla

MOLDOVA

Patrick Kpozo was in action for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 2-0 win against Dacia Buiucani

Mudasiru Salifu and Razak Abalorah did not make the match day squad

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax 4-0 win against Cambuur

PORTUGAL

Abdul Fatawu made a brief appearance for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-0 win against Estroil

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United against Motherwell which ended in a stalemate

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi saw 79 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-0 defeat to Podbrezova

Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Z.Moravce-Vrable

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah were both in action for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 defeat against Maritzburg

SWEDEN

Ibrahim Sadiq lasted 25 minutes in the game for Hacken in their 2-2 draw against Degerfors

Michel Baidoo scored a brace for Elfsborg in their 3-2 win against Malmo FF

Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes in the game whilst Emmanuel Lomotey was on the bench for Malmo

Mensiro made a brief appearance for Ostersend in their 2-2 draw against Vasteras SK

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim, powered his Swedish club Halmstads BK to a 3-2 win against Skövde AIK on Sunday in the Superettan.

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel as they lost 2-1 against Sion

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post For St.Gallen in their 2-1 win against Young Boys

TURKEY

In Super Lig, Isaac Sackey saw 72 minutes of action for Umraniyespor as they lost 1-0 to Trabzonspor

Benjamin Mensah and Yaw Ackah were in action for Kayserispor as they lost 2-0 against Fenerbache

In Lig 1, Isaac Atanga made an appearance for Goztepe against Genxlerbirligi which ended in a draw

Godfred Donsah was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 4-0 against Rizespor

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi was in action fro FC Dallas in their 3-0 win against Minnesota United

Abu Danladi was on the bench for the loosing team

Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah both featured in the game for Columbus Crew against Chicago Fire which ended in a draw

Harrison Afful played 85 minutes for Charlotte FC in their 2-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: