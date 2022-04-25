0
 Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Boakye-Yiadom, Bukari, Owusu, Twumasi on target for respective clubs 

Caleb Ekuban.jpeg Caleb Ekuban

Mon, 25 Apr 2022

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad across the globe. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed with their respective clubs in the information gathered through the monitoring.

 Players on target 

Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in the Turkish League.

Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win over Balikesirspor in the Turkish first division

Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to score for Nantes in their big win against Bordeaux in the French Ligue I.

Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to score for Hartberg in their 3-1 win over Admira in Austria

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the only goal of the game for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli top-flight league

Patrick Twumasi was on target for Netanya as they won 3-0 against Maccabi Haifa in Israel

Yaw Prepah scored to help Orlando Pirates eliminate Simba from the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal.

Richard Ofori scored the winning penalty to help Orlando Pirates reach the semifinals

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Man United due to injury

Daniel Amartey warmed the bench in Leicester City against Aston Villa which ended in a draw

Tariq Fosu was on the bench for Brentford against Tottenham

Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal as Southampton draw 2-2 against Brighton

In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured in the game for Reading as they lost 3-0 to Hull City

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Stoke

Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 3-1 win over Derby

In League One, Joe Dodoo scored for Doncaster in their 2-0 win over Burton

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to Torino

Felix Afena Gyan was an unused substitute on the bench for As Roma as they lost 3-1 to Inter

Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina as they lost 2-1 against Salernitana

Caleb Ekuban played 58 minutes for Genoa in their 1-0 win against Cagliari

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams made his second appearance for Hoffenheim in their 2-2 draw against Frankfurt

Ansgar Knauff played 85 minutes for Frankfurt

Kevin Prince Boateng was in action for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Augsburg

In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 80 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Heidenheim

Daniel Kofi Kyereh made a return from injury to play 90 minutes for St.Pauli as they lost 2-1 to Darmstadt

Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Hannover

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku lasted 82 minutes in the game for Strasbourg as they lost 1-0 to Lille

Abdul Samed Salis played 45 minutes for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Angers

In Ligue 2, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens against Dunkerque which ended in a draw

Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes against AC Ajaccio which ended goalless

ALBANIA

Michel Agbekpornu was in action for KF Egnatia in their 1-0 win over Skenderbeu

Alfred Mensah featured in the game for KF Engatia

AUSTRIA

BELGIUM

Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 1-0 win over RWDM47

Denis Odoi lasted 77 minutes in the game for Club Brugge in their 1-0 win over Antwerp

Joseph Paintsil helped Genk record a 1-0 win over Genk

Elisha Owusu played 11 minutes in the game for Gent

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 20 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Osijek

Isaah Abass was on the bench

DENMARK

Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-0 win over Sonderjyske

Ernest Nuamah saw 18 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win over Viborg

ESTONIA

David Addy was in action for Tammeka as they lost 1-0 to Tallinna Kalev

Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 2-1 defeat to Kuressaare

FINLAND

Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 1-0 win over Lahti

Patrick Ahiabu was in action for VPS as they lost 3-2 against Ilves

Anthony Annan was in action for TPS in their 3-0 win over JaPS

Mohammed Abubakari scored for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu

Baba Mensah was on the bench for Mariehamn

ISRAEL

Eugene Ansah saw 61 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin

Lawrence Ofori was in action for Ashdod in their 3-2 win over Hapoel Hadera

KAZAKHSTAN

Joachim Adukor was in action for Aktobe in their 1-0 win over Maqtaaral

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsiai against Siauliai FA

Francis Kyeremeh played 81 minutes for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Hegelmann 

MALAYSIA

Alexander Agyakwa saw 77 minutes of action for Selangor in their 2-0 defeat to Teremgganu 

MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong played the full throttle for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw against Santa Lucia

James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 2-0 defeat to Hibernians

Isaac Ntow came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Hamrun in  their 2-0 win over Gzira

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus made an instant impact as a substitute as he registered an assist in Ajax 1-0 win against Nijmegen

Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 1-0 win over Groningen

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they lost 3-2 to Aalesund

Ernest Boahene was on the bench for Stromsgodset as they lost 5-0 to Sandefjord

Gilbert Koomson played 45 minutes of action for Bodo/Gilt in their 2-0 defeat to Viking

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they lost 3-2 to Hearts

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 33 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Z.Moravce

Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were both in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered

Sharani Zuberu played 23 minutes for Dun.Streda in their 2-0 win over Slovan Brastislava

SLOVENIA

Eric Boakye was in action for Ljubljana against Tabor Sezana

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Golden Arrows which ended in a draw

SWEDEN

Kamal Issah saw 67 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 1-0 win against Dalkurd

Frank Arhin lasted 15 minutes in the game for Dalkurd

Abdul Halik Hudu and Lawson Sarbah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna against Utsiktens which they won 3-2

 SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as he recorded a clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Lugano

 PORTUGAL

Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 2-1 win over Arouca

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayaspor as they lost 3-0 to Basaksehir

Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were both in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-2 to Konyaspor

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi saw 83 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Huston Dynamo

Emmanuel Boateng saw 57 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 3-2 defeat to DC United

Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew against Sporting Kansas City which ended in a draw

Lalas Abubakar played 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids against Charlotte which ended in a draw

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte

In USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 26 minutes of action for Detriot FC in their 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic

Dominic Oduro was in action for Charleston in their 1-1 draw against Louisville City

 

