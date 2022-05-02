Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kofi Kyereh, Semenyo, Paintsil, Obeng score

L-R Daniel Kofi Kyere, Antoine Semenyo

Here is a comprehensive report on how the Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues.

Players to have scored this weekend



Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 5-0 win against Hull



Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Mirandes



Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg



Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 6-0 win over Aue



Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in their 4-2 win over KV Mehelen



Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 5-0



Ernest Asante scored for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Doxa



David Addy scored for Tammeka in their 3-2 defeat to Flora



Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 2-0 win over Lahti



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City against Tottenham which they lost 3-1



Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured in the game for Crystal Palace at the St.Mary’s Park



Tariq Lamptey climbed off the bench to help Brighton record a 3-o win over Wolves on Saturday



In Championship, Albert Adomah played the full throttle for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United



Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading as they lost 1-0 to West Brom



Andy Yiadom was not named in the matchday squad



In League Two, Brenden Wiredu played the full throttle for Colchester against Walsall in that 2-2 draw



Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win against Barrow



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban played 55 minutes for Genoa as they lost 1-0 to Sampdoria



Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 4-3 at home to Lazio



Alfred Duncan lasted 66 minutes in the game for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan



In Serie B, Davis Mensah was in action for Pordenone in their 3-3 draw against Crotone



Bright Gyamfi made a brief appearance for Benevento in their 3-0 defeat to Monza

SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Granada CF



In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 3-0 win over Mirandes



FRANCE



In Ligue, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-3 draw against Paris SG



Osman Bukari saw 21 minutes of action for Nantes in their 2-2 draw against Lens



Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu both featured in the game for Clermont as they lost 2-0 against Brest



Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 1-0 defeat to Nice



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey both featured in the game for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Grenoble



Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw against Paris FC



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 70 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld



Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 23 minutes of action for Bochum in their 4-3 win over Dortmund



Adams Nuhu Kasim climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hoffenheim in their 4-3 defeat to Freiburg



In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Nurnberg



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstien Kiel as they won 3-2 against Werder Bremen



Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 6-0 win over Aue



Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to make a brief apperarance for Paderborn against Hansa Rostock



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for KF Egnatia in their 2-1 defeat to Kastrioti



Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah both featured in the game for Skenderbeu as they lost 1-0 to Vllaznia



Dwumfour was shown a red card in the game



BELGIUM



Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in their 4-2 win over KV Mehelen



Daniel Opare saw 65 minutes of action for Seraing against RWMD47 which ended goalless



Elisha Owusu climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Gent in their 3-1 win over Charleroi for a place in the Europa Conference League



BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku saw 79 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv against Levski Sofia which they lost 2-0



Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets as they thrashed CSKA Sofia 5-0



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 5-3 win against Sibenik



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante scored for Omonia in their 2-0 win over Doxa



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was on the bench for Doxa



Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEK Lamaca



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamha climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Viborg



Emmanuel Ogura and Maxwell Woledzi were on the bench for Nordsjaelland



Ebenezer Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-0 loss to Sonderjyske



EGYPT



Issahaku Yakubu was on the scoresheet for National Bank Egypt in their 2-2 draw against Enppi



Benjamin Bernard Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Al Ittihad in their 3-0 win over Ghazi El Mahallah



Moro Salifu was an unused substitute on the bench for the winners



Winful Cobbinah lasted 59 minutes in the game for Ceramica Cleopatra against Al Ahly which ended 1-1



Kwame Bonsu and Evans Mensah were on the bench



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 7-0 win against Tallinna Kalev



David Addy scored for Tammeka in their 3-2 defeat to Flora



FINLAND



Eric Oteng saw 22 minutes of action for illves in their 3-1 win over SJK



Baba Mensah played 16 minutes for Mariehamn as they lost 4-0 to Inter Tuku



Clinton Antwi played 90 minutes for KUPS in their 3-1 win over VPS



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS



Edmund Arko-Mensah scored for Honka in their 2-0 win over Lahti

ISRAEL



Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva



Lawrence Ofori climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Ashdod in their 3-2 win over Hapoel Hadera



Patrick Twumasi scored a brace for Netanya in their 3-0 win against Be'er Sheva



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh played 26 minutes for Zalgiris in their 1-0 win over Siauliai FA



Divine Naah was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over FK Panevezys



Isaac Ntow climbed off the bench to make an appearance for Hamrun against Floriana which ended in a draw



MALAYSIA



Alexander Agyakwaa was in action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over Sri Pahang



MALTA



Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Valletta



Antwi Dennis Agyare played 55 minutes for Mosta



Bismarck Ngissah saw 22 minutes of action for Birkirkara in their 3-1 defeat to Hibernians



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus saw 57 minutes of action for Ajax in their 3-0 win over Zwolle



Kamal Sowah played 11 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam



NORWAY



Isaac Twum featured in the game for Mjondalen in their 2-1 win over Bryne



PORTUGAL



Richard Ofori and Koffi Kouao were in action for Vizela in their 4-2 defeat to FC Porto



Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-1 draw against Santa Clara



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe was a substitute on the bench for Dundee United in their 1-0 win over Motherwell



SERBIA



Ibrahim Mustapha played the full throttle for Novi Paza in their 2-1 win over Radnicki 1923



SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 14 minutes of action for Trencin in their 5-2 win over L.Mikulas



Sharani Zuberu lasted 30 minutes in the game for Dun.Streda against Sered which ended goalless



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo saw 26 minutes of action for Elfsborg in their 6-0 win over Degerfors



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Servette



Nuhu Musah was on the bench



TURKEY



In Super Lig, Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor as they lost 1-0 to Altay



Philip Awuku, Benjamin Tetteh and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor



Joseph Attamah lasted 83 minutes in the game for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Besiktas



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-0 win over DC United



Harrison Afful came on as a substitute to play for Charlotte in their 2-1 defeat to Orlando City



Lalas Abubakar played 74 minutes for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win against Portland Timbers



In USL Championship, Francis Atuahene was on target for Detriot City in their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls 2



Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Grande as they lost 2-0 to Orange Country SC



Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio FC in their 6-0 win against Monterey Bay



Jordan Ayimbila climbed off the bench to score for San Antonio



Elvis Amoh saw 20 minutes of action for Colorado Springs in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots.



