0
Menu
Sports

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Owusu, Naah, Nuhu score for respective clubs

Kwabena Owusu, Ghana Player .jpeg Kwabena Owusu scored a classy opener for Ankaragucu

Mon, 8 Nov 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed for the respective clubs.

Ghanaian players to have scored

Striker Kwabena Owusu scored a classy opener for Ankaragucu in their 3-0 win over Umraniyespor in the Turkish second-tier on Saturday, 6 November 2021

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro was on target in the Swedish Allsvenskan as Mjallby AIF suffered a home defeat to IK Sirius on Saturday.

Randy Dwumfour scored for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 win over Kukesi

Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Waregem

Divine Naah scored for Kauno Zalgiris in their 5-1 win over Dziugas Telsiaiatiati

Monitoring below.......

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to help Crystal Palace record a 2-0 win over Wolves

Tariq Lamptey saw 74 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford due to injury

Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United

In English Championship, Albert Adomah was in action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Blackpool

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading as they won 2-1 against Birmingham

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo as they staged a comeback against Barcelona in that 3-3 draw

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 73 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Las Palmas

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban warmed the bench for Genoa in their 2-2 draw against Empoli

Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia in their 1-0 win over Torino

Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Juventus

Felix Afena Gyan warmed the bench in AS Roma 3-2 defeat to Venezia

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah and Enock Kwarteng were in action for Bordeaux as they lost to PSG 3-2

Alexander Djiku captained Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Nantes

Majeed Waris was on the bench Strasbourg

Salis Abdul Samed saw 90 minutes of action for Clermont as they lost 3-2 against St.Etienne

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 4-1 defeat to Auxerre

Emmanuel Lomotey saw 71 minutes of action for Amiens SC against Caen which ended goalless

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi and Rahman Chibsah warmed the bench for Bochum in their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim

In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Ingolstadt

Braydon Marvin Manu saw 58 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 4-2 win over Schalke

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour scored for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 win over Kukesi

Bismarck Ngissah made a brief appearance for the team whilst Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench

Reuben Acquah saw 74 minutes of action for Teuta as they lost 2-0 to Laci

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Wolfsberger in their 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna

BELARUS

Julius Ofori played in Energetik 1-1 draw against FC Minsk

Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Neman

BELGIUM

David Atanga saw 21 minutes of action for Oostende in their 1-0 defeat to Leuven

Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Waregem

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge as they played a 2-2 draw against St.Leige

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene played 90 minutes for Tsarsko Selo in their 1-1 draw against Cherno More

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad

Bernard Tekpetey played the full throttle for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Lok.Plovdiv

CROATIA

Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem were in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win over Sibernik

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for OL.Nicosia in their goalless draw game against Paeek

DENMARK

In SuperLig, Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi, Lasso Coulibaly all featured in the game for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Viborg

In First Division, Frank Assinki climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Koge in their 4-1 defeat to Vendsyssel

EGYPT

Benjamin Afutu Kotey was in action for his new club El Sharkia Lel Dokhan as they lost 3-0 to Smouha

Mohammed Alhassan warmed the bench in Enppi 3-0 defeat to Ghazi El Mahallah

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 2-2 draw against Legion

ISRAEL

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi featured in the game for Beitar Jerusalem in their 3-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

Ghanaian trio Mohammed Kamaheni, Zakaria Mugeez and Hyaford Adjei were in action for Ashdod against H.Beer Sheva which ended 1-1

Cletus Nombil saw 59 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Netanya

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah scored for Kauno Zalgiris in their 5-1 win over Dziugas Telsiaiatiati

Alex Kyeremeh lasted the entire duration for Dainava Alytus against Zalgiris which they lost 2-0

NORTH MACEDONIA

Prince Amponsah saw 67 minutes of action for Pelister against Struga which ended in a 1-0 defeat

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles as they lost 1-0 to Twente

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Odd in their 4-2 defeat to Kristiansund

Gilbert Koomson were in action for Bodo/GLIMT in their 2-2 draw against Haugesund

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Gil Vicente in their 1-1 draw against Arouca

Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao in their 5-2 win over Boavista

Koffi Kouao and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Estoril

Abdul Mumin bagged another 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Moreirense

Kennedy Boateng was on the bench for Santa Clara against FC Porto as they lost 3-0

ROMANIA

Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Campioini Arges in their 1-0 defeat to FC Arges

Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for U Craiova in their 1-1 draw against Sepsi Gheorghe

Nana Boateng saw 63 minutes of action for CFR Cluj in their 3-0 win over Din.Bucuresti

SERBIA

Eric Ansu was on the bench for Metalac in their 1-1 draw against Radnik

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang bagged another 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Pohronie

Kelvin Boateng saw 17 minutes of action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over L.Mikulas

Eric Boakye saw 84 minutes of Ljubljana in their 1-0 defeat to Aluminij

SOUTH AFRICA

In the Soweto derby, Kwame Peprah saw 69 minutes of action for Orlando Pirates as they lost 2-1 to rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Swallows in their 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Boateng played 71 minutes for Elfsborg in their goalless draw against Varbergs

Gideon Mensah lasted 45 minutes in the game for Varbergs

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden

Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 win over AIK

Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds

Ebenezer Ofori made a brief appearance for AIK in their 3-0 win over Ostersunds

Nasiru Moro saw 90 minutes of action for Orebro in their 3-2 defeat to Hammarby

Malik Abubakari made a brief appearance for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Goteborg

Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro was on target in the Swedish Allsvenskan as Mjallby AIF suffered a home defeat to IK Sirius on Saturday.

Moro took his tally in the season to 6 goals as he opened the scoring when Mjallby threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at the Strandvallen stadium.

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St. Gallen in their 1-0 win over Basel

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Sivasspor against Giresunspor

Benjamin Tetteh saw 82 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-1 defeat to Basaksehir

Joseph Attamah came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Fenerbache

Striker Kwabena Owusu scored a classy opener for Ankaragucu in their 3-0 win over Umraniyespor in the Turkish second-tier on Saturday, 6 November 2021

UKRAINE

Najeed Yakubu played 83 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-1 win over Dyn. Kyiv

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles: