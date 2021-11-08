Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Owusu, Naah, Nuhu score for respective clubs

Kwabena Owusu scored a classy opener for Ankaragucu

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed for the respective clubs.

Ghanaian players to have scored



Striker Kwabena Owusu scored a classy opener for Ankaragucu in their 3-0 win over Umraniyespor in the Turkish second-tier on Saturday, 6 November 2021



Ghanaian forward Mamudo Moro was on target in the Swedish Allsvenskan as Mjallby AIF suffered a home defeat to IK Sirius on Saturday.



Randy Dwumfour scored for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 win over Kukesi



Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Waregem



Divine Naah scored for Kauno Zalgiris in their 5-1 win over Dziugas Telsiaiatiati



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to help Crystal Palace record a 2-0 win over Wolves



Tariq Lamptey saw 74 minutes of action for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Watford due to injury



Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Leicester City in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United



In English Championship, Albert Adomah was in action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Blackpool



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading as they won 2-1 against Birmingham



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo as they staged a comeback against Barcelona in that 3-3 draw



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 73 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Las Palmas



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban warmed the bench for Genoa in their 2-2 draw against Empoli



Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia in their 1-0 win over Torino



Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Juventus



Felix Afena Gyan warmed the bench in AS Roma 3-2 defeat to Venezia



FRANCE

In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah and Enock Kwarteng were in action for Bordeaux as they lost to PSG 3-2



Alexander Djiku captained Strasbourg in their 2-2 draw against Nantes



Majeed Waris was on the bench Strasbourg



Salis Abdul Samed saw 90 minutes of action for Clermont as they lost 3-2 against St.Etienne



Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 4-1 defeat to Auxerre



Emmanuel Lomotey saw 71 minutes of action for Amiens SC against Caen which ended goalless



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi and Rahman Chibsah warmed the bench for Bochum in their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim



In Bundesliga II, Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn in their 2-1 win over Ingolstadt



Braydon Marvin Manu saw 58 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 4-2 win over Schalke



ALBANIA



Bismarck Ngissah made a brief appearance for the team whilst Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench



Reuben Acquah saw 74 minutes of action for Teuta as they lost 2-0 to Laci



AUSTRIA



Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Wolfsberger in their 4-1 win over Rapid Vienna



BELARUS



Julius Ofori played in Energetik 1-1 draw against FC Minsk



Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Neman



BELGIUM



David Atanga saw 21 minutes of action for Oostende in their 1-0 defeat to Leuven



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge as they played a 2-2 draw against St.Leige



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene played 90 minutes for Tsarsko Selo in their 1-1 draw against Cherno More



Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad



Bernard Tekpetey played the full throttle for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Lok.Plovdiv



CROATIA



Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem were in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win over Sibernik



CYPRUS



Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for OL.Nicosia in their goalless draw game against Paeek



DENMARK



In SuperLig, Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Maxwell Woledzi, Lasso Coulibaly all featured in the game for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Viborg



In First Division, Frank Assinki climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Koge in their 4-1 defeat to Vendsyssel



EGYPT



Benjamin Afutu Kotey was in action for his new club El Sharkia Lel Dokhan as they lost 3-0 to Smouha



Mohammed Alhassan warmed the bench in Enppi 3-0 defeat to Ghazi El Mahallah



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 2-2 draw against Legion



ISRAEL



Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Edwin Gyasi featured in the game for Beitar Jerusalem in their 3-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva



Ghanaian trio Mohammed Kamaheni, Zakaria Mugeez and Hyaford Adjei were in action for Ashdod against H.Beer Sheva which ended 1-1



Cletus Nombil saw 59 minutes of action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Netanya



LITHUANIA



Alex Kyeremeh lasted the entire duration for Dainava Alytus against Zalgiris which they lost 2-0

NORTH MACEDONIA



Prince Amponsah saw 67 minutes of action for Pelister against Struga which ended in a 1-0 defeat



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles as they lost 1-0 to Twente



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Odd in their 4-2 defeat to Kristiansund



Gilbert Koomson were in action for Bodo/GLIMT in their 2-2 draw against Haugesund



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Hackman climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Gil Vicente in their 1-1 draw against Arouca



Lawrence Ofori was on the bench for Famalicao in their 5-2 win over Boavista



Koffi Kouao and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Estoril



Abdul Mumin bagged another 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Moreirense



Kennedy Boateng was on the bench for Santa Clara against FC Porto as they lost 3-0



ROMANIA



Ahmed Said climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Campioini Arges in their 1-0 defeat to FC Arges



Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for U Craiova in their 1-1 draw against Sepsi Gheorghe



Nana Boateng saw 63 minutes of action for CFR Cluj in their 3-0 win over Din.Bucuresti



SERBIA



Eric Ansu was on the bench for Metalac in their 1-1 draw against Radnik



SLOVAKIA



Benson Anang bagged another 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Pohronie



Kelvin Boateng saw 17 minutes of action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over L.Mikulas



Eric Boakye saw 84 minutes of Ljubljana in their 1-0 defeat to Aluminij



SOUTH AFRICA

In the Soweto derby, Kwame Peprah saw 69 minutes of action for Orlando Pirates as they lost 2-1 to rivals Kaizer Chiefs



Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Swallows in their 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Boateng played 71 minutes for Elfsborg in their goalless draw against Varbergs



Gideon Mensah lasted 45 minutes in the game for Varbergs



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden



Patrick Kpozo, Mensiro were in action for Ostersunds in their 3-0 win over AIK



Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds



Ebenezer Ofori made a brief appearance for AIK in their 3-0 win over Ostersunds



Nasiru Moro saw 90 minutes of action for Orebro in their 3-2 defeat to Hammarby



Malik Abubakari made a brief appearance for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Goteborg



Moro took his tally in the season to 6 goals as he opened the scoring when Mjallby threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at the Strandvallen stadium.



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St. Gallen in their 1-0 win over Basel



TURKEY



Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Sivasspor against Giresunspor



Benjamin Tetteh saw 82 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-1 defeat to Basaksehir



Joseph Attamah came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Fenerbache



UKRAINE



Najeed Yakubu played 83 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-1 win over Dyn. Kyiv