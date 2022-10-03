Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Partey, Inaki, Kofi Kyereh score as Black Stars players excel in Europe

L-R: Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and Ransford Yeboah

GHANAsoccernet.com will bring you weekly updates on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as the 2022 World Cup draws nearer.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed at their respective clubs.



Players to have scored….



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his first goal of the season to help Arsenal beat Tottenham 3-1 in the London derby.



Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.



Jeffrey Schlupp came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Crystal Palace.



Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance as Brighton secured a point against Liverpool at Anfield. Game ended 3-3.



Mohammed Salisu was on the bench as Southampton lost 2-1 against Everton at home.



In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh missed Hull City’s 2-0 defeat against Luton.



Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 2-1 win against Bristol City.



Antoine Semenyo came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Bristol City.



Andy Yiadom saw 64 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-1 win against Huddersfield.



Baba Rahman did not make the match day squad for Reading.



In League One, Jojo Wollacott returned to the post for Charlton Atletic in their 1-1 draw against Oxford United.



Kwame Poku scored his first goal of the season for Peterborough in their 3-2 win against MK Dons.



Kwesi Appiah scored for Colchester in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.



SPAIN



In La Liga, Inaki Williams and Nico Wiliams were on the scoresheet for Athletic Bilbao in their 4-0 win against Almeria.

Baba Iddrisu was in action for Mallorca as they lost 1-0 against Barcelona.



Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win against Betis.



In La Liga II, Sabit Abdulai saw 61 minutes of action for Ponferradina as they lost 3-1 against Alaves.



Samuel Obeng was in action for Real Oviedo against Cartagena.



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia as they lost 4-0 to Lazio.



Felix-Afena Gyan saw 17 minutes of action for Cremonense in their 1-1 draw against Lecce.



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 3-1 win against AC Ajaccio.



Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Brest.



Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they lost 3-1 against Rennes.



Kamaldeen Sulemana missed the game due to injury.



Grejohn Kyei opened his scoring account for Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday when they claimed a comfortable away win.



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost by a lone goal against Rodez.



Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 win against Pau FC.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored his first goal of the season for Freiburg against Mianz.



Kevin-Prince Boateng made a brief appearance for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Bochum as they lost 4-0 to RB Leipzig.



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah scored his third goal of the season in Hamburg 2-1 win against Hannover.



Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in. their 2-1 win against Paderborn.



Patrick Pfeiffer was in action for Darmstadt while Kelvin Ofori saw 19 minutes of action for Paderborn.



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 29 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Hansa Rostock.



Stephan Ambrosius played 85 minutes for Karlsruher in their 3-0 win against Nurnberg.



AUSTRIA



Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Altach in their 3-2 win against Ried.



Mohammed Fuseini scored for Sturm Graz in their 3-0 win against Austria Vienna.



BELARUS



Fard Ibrahim lasted the entire duration for Isloch in their 1-0 win against Slavia Mozyr.



BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Seraing in their 2-0 win against St.Leige.



Majeed Ashimeru played 90 minutes for Anderlecht as they lost by a lone goal against Charleroi.



Elisha Owusu made a brief appearance for Gent in their 4-3 defeat against Cercle Brugge.



Francis Abu was on the bench for Cercle Brugge.



David Atanga was shown the red card as Oostende lost 2-1 against Genk.



Joseph Paintsil missed the game due to injury.



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge in their 3-0 win against KV Mechelen.



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win against Slavia Sofia.



Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets as they lost 1-0 against Lok.Sofia.



CHINA



Frank Acheampong played the full throttle for Shenzhen as they lost 1-0 against Changchun Yatai.



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka against Hajduk Split as they lost the game by a lone goal.



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 72 minutes for Doxa as they lost 2-0 against Omonia.



Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis in their 4-0 defeat to AEK Larnaca.



Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win against Chloraka.



DENMARK



Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-1 draw against Hvidovre.



ESTONIA



David Addy was in action for Tammeka in their 2-2 draw against Kuressaare.



Abdul Razak Yusif saw 39 minutes of action for Paide in their 2-0 win against Narva.



FINLAND



Anthony Annan played in TPS 2-2 draw against KPV Kokkol.



Ishmael Yartey saw 83 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola.



Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn in their 3-2 win against Ilves.



Eric Oteng saw 66 minutes of action for ILVes.



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 4-0 win against HIFK.



Kingsley Ofori lasted 90 minutes in the game for SJK against Haka which they lost 2-0.

Clinton Antwi made a brief appearance for KUPS in their 3-2 win against Honka.



Edmund Arko-Mensah played 59 minutes of action for Honka.



Malik Abubakari saw 74 minutes of action for HJK in their 3-0 win against Inter Tuku.



GREECE



Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first goal of the season for Lamia in their 1-0 win against Levadiakos.



ISRAEL



Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapeol Jerusalem.



Mamatah was shown a red card in the game.



Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya 2-1 defeat to H.Beer Sheva.



Eugene Ansah saw 45 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva.



LITHUANIA



Jeffrey Sarpong scored a brace for FK Panevezys in their 2-0 win against Suduva.



MALTA



Latif Amadu was in action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 4-0 defeat to Gzira.



MOLDOVA



Patrick Kpozo and Mudasiru Salifu were in action for Sherrf Tiraspol in their 3-0 win against St.Gheorghe.



PORTUGAL



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on the bench as Sporting won 3-1 against Gil Vicente.



Issah Abass saw 22 minutes of action for Chaves in their 1-1 draw against Estoril.



Emmanuel Boateng scored his second goal of the season for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win against Santa Clara.



Aziz was also in action for Rio Ave.



ROMANIA



Emmanuel Yeboah was in action for CFR Cluj in their 1-0 win against Petrolul.



Baba Alhassan saw 71 minutes of action for Berane as they lost 2-1 against Sepsi Sf.Gheorghe.



SERBIA



Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-0 win against Mladost.



Saddick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 2-1 defeat to TSC Backa Topola.



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi saw 78 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Trencin.



Rahim Ibrahim saw 29 minutes of action for Trencin.

SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah saw 45 minutes of action for ND Gorica as they lost 4-1 to Maribor.



SWEDEN



Emmanuel Agyemang Duah and Abdul Halik Hudu was in action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost by a lone goal against Orebro.



Lawrence Sabah was on the bench.



Frank Arhin made a brief appearance for Dalkurd in their 3-1 defeat to Landskrona.



Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad against Ostersund which ended in a draw.



Mensiro was in action for Ostersund.



Gideon Mensah saw 12 minutes of action for Varberg in their 1-1 draw against Hacken.



Ibrahim Sadiq scored his fifth goal of the season for Hacken.



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost 3-2 against Basel.



TURKEY



In SuperLIG, Bernard Mensah lasted 86 minutes of action as they lost 2-1 against Trabzonspor.



Yaw Ackah was on the bench for Bernard Mensah.



Isaac Atanga saw 30 minutes of action for Goztepe as they lost 3-0 to Pendikspor.



Isaac Donkor climbed off the bench to help Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win against Yeni Malatyaspor.



Philip Awuku, Godfred Donsah were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor.



Samuel Tetteh saw 66 minutes of action for Adanaspor as they lost 3-2 against Manisa FK.



USA



Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas as they lost by a lone goal to Colorado Rapids.



Harrison Afful was in action for Charlotte in their 4-0 win against Philadelphia Union.



Leonard Owusu made a brief appearance for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-0 win against Austin FC.



In USL Championship, Francis Attuahene was in action for Detriot in their 4-0 win against Loudoun.



Enock Kwakwa saw 90 minutes of action for Charleston as they lost 6-3 against Hartford Athletic.



Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 4-2 defeat against FC Tulsa.



Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC in their 1-0 win against Memphis.



Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-0 win against Pittsburgh.



Ebenezer Ackon was in action for San Diego Loyal in their 2-2 draw against Orange County.



Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 defeat to Oakland Roots.