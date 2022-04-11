Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Sadiq hits brace, Kyereh bags 11th goal of the season 

Ibrahim Sadiq of Hacken in Sweden

Players to have scored



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 14 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-1 win over Arsenal.



Thomas Partey missed the game due to injury



Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton as they lost 6-0 to Chelsea



Tariq Fosu was on the bench for Brentford in their 2-0 win over West Ham



Daniel Amartey lasted 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both played the full throttle for Crystal Palace



In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 to Cardiff



Abdul Baba Rahman was on the bench for Reading



In the League Two, Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester against Stevenge which ended in a 2-0 defeat



Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 1-0 to Newport



Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 1-0 win over Barrow



SPAIN



In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed got injured and was substituted in the Mallorca game against Atletico Madrid which they won by a lone goal



Joseph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Espanyol



Richard Boateng played 26 minutes for Cartagena as they lost 1-0 to Lugo

Samuel Obeng played 66 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Leganes



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 81 minutes in the game for Spezia against Empoli which ended in a draw



Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Napoli



Felix Afena-Gyan played 66 minutes for AS Roma in their 2-1 win over Salernitana



In Serie B, Davis Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 2-0 defeat to Alessandria



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St. Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen. It was his 11th goal of the season for St.Pauli



Braydon Marvin Manu played 59 minutes for Darmstadt in their 3-1 defeat to Nurnberg



Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was on target for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Hamburger SV 1-0



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont as they lost 6-1 to PSG



Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Lyon



Gideon Mensah came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for Bordeaux in their 3-1 win over Metz



Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Brest



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were in action for Amiens against Bastia



Emmanuel Ntim lasted 86 minutes in the game for Valenciennes against Auxerre



ALBANIA



Michael Agbekpornu lasted the entire duration in the game for KF Egnatia in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi



Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 3-1 defeat to Partizani



Randy Dwumfour lasted 90 minutes for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which they lost 4-0



BELGIUM

David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 2-0 win over Eupen



Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen



Abdul Nurudeen was on the post for Eupen



Dennis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over KV Mechelen



Elisha Owusu made a brief appearance for Gent in their 5-0 win over Leuven



Joseph Paintsil came on as a substitute to help Genk record a 2-0 win over Seraing



Daniel Opare played 76 minutes in the game for Seraing



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Beroe



Emmanuel Toku was on target for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 win over Lok.Sofia



CROATIA



Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka against D.Zagreb



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante was in action for Omonia as they lost 3-0 against Ol.Nicosia



Alhassan Wakaso climbed off the bench to play eight minutes in the game for Omonia



Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Apoel in their 2-1 win over Paphos



DENMARK



Emmanuel Nuamah was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Aarhus



Francis Abu was in action for Nordsjaelland



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide against Levadia



Ernest Agyiri lasted the entire duration for Paide



FINLAND

Kingsley Ofori made a brief appearance for SJK as they lost 1-0 to HJK



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 5-0 win over Lahti



Mohammed Abubakari lasted 90 minutes in the game for Mariehamn in their 1-1 draw against HIFK



Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 2-1 win over lLves



Eric Oteng lasted 62 minutes in the game



ISRAEL



Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva



Richmond Boakye Yiadom made a return from injury to play for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-0 win over Nof Haglial



Eugen Ansah lasted 16 minutes in the game for H.Beer Sheva against Hapoel Tel Aviv which ended 2-2



MALAYSIA



Kossi Adetu was in action for Negeri Sembilan FA in their 1-1 draw against Penang



MALTA



Geoffrey Acheampong and David Antwi were in action for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Balzan



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute for Ajax in their 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam



ROMANIA



Ahmed Said was in action for FC Arges as they lost 2-0 to Farul Constanta



SLOVAKIA



Ghanaian trio Henry Addo, Benson Anang, Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina as they lost 1-0 to Trnava



Zuberu Sharani was on target for Dun.Streda as they lost 3-1 to Slovan Brastislava



SWEDEN



Ibrahim Sadiq scored a brace for Hacken in their 2-1 win over Degerfors



SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Basel



PORTUGAL



Mumin Abdul was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 1-0 to FC Porto







TURKEY



Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win over Goztepe



Kwabena Owusu was shown the red card in Ankaragucu’s 2-2 draw against Umraniyespor



Patrick Awuku, Godfred Donsah, and Bernard Tetteh were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor



Yaw Ackah was in action for Kecioremgucu against Genclerbirligi which they lost 2-0



Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh both featured in the game for Adanaspor AS in their 3-1 win over Balikesirspor



Mahatma Otoo lasted 45 minutes in the game for Balikesirspor



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 1-0 to Philadelphia Union



Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles FC as they lost 2-1 to Los Angeles Galaxy



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids as they lost 3-1 to FC Dallas



Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for Dallas FC



In the USL Championship, Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights



Francis Atuahene climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Detriot City in their 4-0 win over Atlanta United 2



Dennis Dowouna was on the bench for Miami



Wahab Ackwei was in action for Rio Gramde Valley in their 2-1 defeat to Indy Eleven



Jordan Ayimbila and Mohammed Abu both featured in the game for San Antonio in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC.