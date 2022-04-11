4
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Sadiq hits brace, Kyereh bags 11th goal of the season 

FB IMG 1649529072735 Ibrahim Sadiq of Hacken in Sweden

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on how the players performed.

Players to have scored 

Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 1-0 win over Barrow in the English League One.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was on target for St. Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga II.

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Beroe in the Bulgaria league

Emmanuel Toku was on target for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 win over Lok.Sofia in Bulgaria

Ibrahim Sadiq scored a brace for Hacken in their 2-1 win over Degerfors in Sweden.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 14 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Thomas Partey missed the game due to injury

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton as they lost 6-0 to Chelsea

Tariq Fosu was on the bench for Brentford in their 2-0 win over West Ham

Daniel Amartey lasted 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp both played the full throttle for Crystal Palace

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 2-1 to Cardiff

Abdul Baba Rahman was on the bench for Reading

In the League Two, Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester against Stevenge which  ended in a 2-0 defeat

Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 1-0 to Newport

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed got injured and was substituted in the Mallorca game against Atletico Madrid which they won by a lone goal

Joseph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Espanyol

Richard Boateng played 26 minutes for Cartagena as they lost 1-0 to Lugo

Samuel Obeng played 66 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Leganes

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 81 minutes in the game for Spezia against Empoli which ended in a draw

Alfred Duncan was in action for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Napoli

Felix Afena-Gyan played 66 minutes for AS Roma in their 2-1 win over Salernitana

In Serie B, Davis Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 2-0 defeat to Alessandria

GERMANY

Braydon Marvin Manu played 59 minutes for Darmstadt in their 3-1 defeat to Nurnberg

Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was on target for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Hamburger SV 1-0

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont as they lost 6-1 to PSG

Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Lyon

Gideon Mensah came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for Bordeaux in their 3-1 win over Metz

Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes in their 1-1 draw against Brest

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were in action for Amiens against Bastia

Emmanuel Ntim lasted 86 minutes in the game for Valenciennes against Auxerre

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu lasted the entire duration in the game for KF Egnatia in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi

Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 3-1 defeat to Partizani

Randy Dwumfour lasted 90 minutes for Skenderbeu against KF Tirana which they lost 4-0

BELGIUM

David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 2-0 win over Eupen

Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen

Abdul Nurudeen was on the post for Eupen

Dennis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over KV Mechelen

Elisha Owusu made a brief appearance for Gent in their 5-0 win over Leuven

Joseph Paintsil came on as a substitute to help Genk record a 2-0 win over Seraing

Daniel Opare played 76 minutes in the game for Seraing

BULGARIA

CROATIA

Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka against D.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante was in action for Omonia as they lost 3-0 against Ol.Nicosia

Alhassan Wakaso climbed off the bench to play eight minutes in the game for Omonia

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Apoel in their 2-1 win over Paphos

DENMARK

Emmanuel Nuamah was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Aarhus

Francis Abu was in action for Nordsjaelland

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide against Levadia

Ernest Agyiri lasted the entire duration for Paide

FINLAND

Kingsley Ofori made a brief appearance for SJK as they lost 1-0 to HJK

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 5-0 win over Lahti

Mohammed Abubakari lasted 90 minutes in the game for Mariehamn in their 1-1 draw against HIFK

Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 2-1 win over lLves

Eric Oteng lasted 62 minutes in the game

ISRAEL

Mohammed Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

Richmond Boakye Yiadom made a return from injury to play for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-0 win over Nof Haglial

Eugen Ansah lasted 16 minutes in the game for H.Beer Sheva against Hapoel Tel Aviv which ended 2-2

MALAYSIA

Kossi Adetu was in action for Negeri Sembilan FA in their 1-1 draw against Penang

MALTA

Geoffrey Acheampong and David Antwi were in action for Mosta FC in their 3-2 win over Balzan

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute for Ajax in their 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam

ROMANIA

Ahmed Said was in action for FC Arges as they lost 2-0 to Farul Constanta

SLOVAKIA

Ghanaian trio Henry Addo, Benson Anang, Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina as they lost 1-0 to Trnava

Zuberu Sharani was on target for Dun.Streda as they lost 3-1 to Slovan Brastislava

SWEDEN

 SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Basel

PORTUGAL

Mumin Abdul was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes as they lost 1-0 to FC Porto



TURKEY

Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win over Goztepe

Kwabena Owusu was shown the red card in Ankaragucu’s 2-2 draw against Umraniyespor

Patrick Awuku, Godfred Donsah, and Bernard Tetteh were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor

Yaw Ackah was in action for Kecioremgucu against Genclerbirligi which they lost 2-0

Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh both featured in the game for Adanaspor AS in their 3-1 win over Balikesirspor

Mahatma Otoo lasted 45 minutes in the game for Balikesirspor

USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 1-0 to Philadelphia Union

Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku were in action for Los Angeles FC as they lost 2-1 to Los Angeles Galaxy

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids as they lost 3-1 to FC Dallas

Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for Dallas FC

In the USL Championship, Elvis Amoh scored for Colorado Springs in their 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights

Francis Atuahene climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Detriot City in their 4-0 win over Atlanta United 2

Dennis Dowouna was on the bench for Miami

Wahab Ackwei was in action for Rio Gramde Valley in their 2-1 defeat to Indy Eleven

Jordan Ayimbila and Mohammed Abu both featured in the game for San Antonio in their 1-0 win over Orange County SC.

