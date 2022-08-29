Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Semenyo, Paintsil score for respective clubs

Antoine Semenyo was on target for his club

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.



Players to have scored



Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw against Heidenheim



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for QPR in their 3-2 win against Watford



Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal of the season for Neftci Baku in their 2-1 win against Zira



Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in their 4-0 win against Shamakhi



Issahaku Yakubu scored for National Bank Egypt in their 3-2 win against Eastern Company



Joseph Paintsil scored in Genk’s 4-0 win against Seraing



Clifford Aboagye was on the scoresheet for Queretaro FC against Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday evening.



Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to score for Bristol City in their 3-3 draw against Blackpool



Isaac Nuhu scored the match winner in KAS Eupen's 1-0 win against Westerlo



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu produced a man-of-the-match performance when Rio Ave stunned FC Porto 2-1 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.



Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to score a brace for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-1 win against Tirol



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United



Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to help Brighton record a 2-1 win against Leeds United



Daniel Amartey bagged in another 90 minutes for Leicester United against Chelsea which ended in a 2-1 defeat.



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew failed to hold on to Crystal Palace’s lead in the first half as Man City staged a comeback to win the game 4-2



Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Fulham at the Emirates due to injury.



In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to score for Bristol City in their 3-3 draw against Blackpool



Benjamin Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Hull City in their 3-2 win against Coventry



Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading against Millwall which ended in a 1-0 win



Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench for Reading



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to score for QPR in their 3-2 win against Watford

Tariq Fosu came on as a substitute to help Stoke City record a 1-0 win against Blackburn



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in fine form for Celta Vigo as they recorded a 1-0 win against Girona



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle in Spezia’s 2-2 draw against Sassuolo



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg against Auxerre which they lost by a lone goal



Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 2-1 win against Rennes



Kamaldeen Sulemana came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for Rennes



Alidu Seidu lasted 67 minutes in the game for Clermont in their 2-1 defeat against Lorient



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was an unused substitute in Freiburg’s 1-0 win against Bochum



Christopher Antwi-Adjei missed the game for Bochum due to injury



Kevin-Prince Boateng came on as a substitute to play 16 minutes for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 defeat to Dortmund



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw against Heidenheim



Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher in their 2-0 win against Hansa Rostock



AUSTRIA



Frank Amankwah saw 90 minutes of action for Altach in their 4-1 defeat to LASK



Seth Paintsil helped Hartberg to a 2-0 win against Ried on Saturday



Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to score a brace for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-1 win against Tirol



AZERBAIJAN



Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal of the season for Neftci Baku in their 2-1 win against Zira



Kwabena Owusu scored for Qarabag in their 4-0 win against Shamakhi

BELGIUM



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah played 90 minutes as Club Brugge secured a 3-1 win against Charleroi



Joseph Paintsil scored in Genk’s 4-0 win against Seraing



Daniel Opare played an hour for Seraing before he was substituted.



Francis Abu made his debut for Cercle Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Waregem



David Atanga climbed off the bench to feature in the Oostende game against Leuven which ended in a 2-1 defeat



Francis Amuzu was in action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat against Royale Union



Majeed Ashimeru was on the bench for Anderlecht



Isaac Nuhu scored the match winner in KAS Eupen's 1-0 win against Westerlo



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku lasted 84 minutes in the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win against Septemvri Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka as they lost 2-1 against Varazdin



CYRPUS



Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis as they recorded 2-1 away win against Karmiotissa



Majeed Waris made his debut for Anorthosis in their 2-1 win against Ol.Nicosia



CZECH



Nana Akosah-Bempah saw 12 minutes of action for FK Pardubice against Mlada Boleslav which they lost 3-0



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 win against FC Copenhagen



ESTONIA



Abdul Razak Yusif was sent off in Paide’s game against Flora which ended in a 2-1 defeat



EGYPT



Benjamin Bernard Boateng and Moro Salifu were in action for Al Ittihad as they lost by a lone goal to Arab Contractors

Isaac Cobbinah scored in El Gouna’s 2-1 win against Future FC



Evans Mensah and Kwame Bonsu were in action for Cremica Cleopatra against Pyramids which they lost 2-0



Issahaku Yakubu scored for National Bank Egypt in their 3-2 win against Eastern Company



FINLAND



Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 31 minutes for Honka after coming on as a substitute to help the team draw 2-2 against AC Oulu



Jude Arthur was in action for Haka in their 3-2 win against ILves



Najeed Yakubu and Eric Oteng featured in the game for ILves.



David Accam was in action for Inter Turku as they lost 2-1 against KuPS



Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-1 draw against HIFK



Malik Abubakari climbed off the bench to help HJK in their 1-0 win against SJK



Kingsley Ofori featured in the game for SJK



ISRAEL



Ebenezer Mamatah and Isaac Papo were in action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win against Nes Tziona



Richard Boateng scored for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Haifa



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah and Michael Anaba featured in Kauno Zalgiris game against Siauliai FA in their 3-0 win



Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Zalgiris in their 4-1 win against Hegelmann



MALTA



James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 3-3 draw against Gzira



Clinton Bangura lasted the entire duration in Pietra Hotspurs defeat against Valletta



Geoffrey Acheampong, Jacob Akrong and Patrick Mensah were in action for Mosta in their 4-1 win against Marsaxlokk



MEXICO



Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye was on the scoresheet for Queretaro FC against Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday evening.



NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-0 win against Utrecht



PORTUGAL



Abdul-Aziz Yakubu produced a man of the match performance when Rio Ave stunned FC Porto 2-1 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.



RUSSIA



Joel Fameye was in action for Rubin Kazan in their 1-1 draw against Kamaz



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they lost by 9-0 against Celtic



SLOVAKIA



Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 2-0 win against Michalovce



SWEDEN



Frank Arhin was in action for Dalkurd as they lost 2-1 against Brage



Abdul Halik Hudu and Lwason Sabah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost 2-1 against Norrby



SWITZERLAND



Kasim Adams was impressive in the game for Basel in their 4-2 win against Zurich



TURKEY



In Lig 1. Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-2 against Eyupspor



Yaw Ackah and Bernard Mensah came on as substitutes to help Kayserispor to a 3-0 win against Giresunspor



Isaac Atanga came on as a substitute to feature for Goztepe in their 2-1 defeat against Bandirmaspor



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi saw 74 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake