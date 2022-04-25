 Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Twumasi, Bukari, Twumasi on target for respective clubs 

Caleb Ekuban

Players on target



Joseph Attamah scored for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in the Turkish League.



Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win over Balikesirspor in the Turkish first division



Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to score for Nantes in their big win against Bordeaux in the French Ligue I.



Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to score for Hartberg in their 3-1 win over Admira in Austria



Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored the only goal of the game for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli top-flight league



Patrick Twumasi was on target for Netanya as they won 3-0 against Maccabi Haifa in Israel



Yaw Prepah scored to help Orlando Pirates eliminate Simba from the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal.



Richard Ofori scored the winning penalty to help Orlando Pirates reach the semifinals



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Man United due to injury



Daniel Amartey warmed the bench in Leicester City against Aston Villa which ended in a draw



Tariq Fosu was on the bench for Brentford against Tottenham



Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal as Southampton draw 2-2 against Brighton



In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom both featured in the game for Reading as they lost 3-0 to Hull City



Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Stoke



Antoine Semenyo was on target for Bristol City in their 3-1 win over Derby



In League One, Joe Dodoo scored for Doncaster in their 2-0 win over Burton



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi captained Spezia in their 2-1 defeat to Torino



Felix Afena Gyan was an unused substitute on the bench for As Roma as they lost 3-1 to Inter



Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes for Fiorentina as they lost 2-1 against Salernitana



Caleb Ekuban played 58 minutes for Genoa in their 1-0 win against Cagliari



GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams made his second appearance for Hoffenheim in their 2-2 draw against Frankfurt



Ansgar Knauff played 85 minutes for Frankfurt



Kevin Prince Boateng was in action for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Augsburg



In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 80 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw against Heidenheim



Daniel Kofi Kyereh made a return from injury to play 90 minutes for St.Pauli as they lost 2-1 to Darmstadt



Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to score for Paderborn in their 3-0 win over Hannover



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku lasted 82 minutes in the game for Strasbourg as they lost 1-0 to Lille



Abdul Samed Salis played 45 minutes for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Angers



In Ligue 2, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens against Dunkerque which ended in a draw



Emmanuel Ntim played 90 minutes for Valenciennes against AC Ajaccio which ended goalless



ALBANIA



Michel Agbekpornu was in action for KF Egnatia in their 1-0 win over Skenderbeu



Alfred Mensah featured in the game for KF Engatia



AUSTRIA



BELGIUM



Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 1-0 win over RWDM47



Denis Odoi lasted 77 minutes in the game for Club Brugge in their 1-0 win over Antwerp



Joseph Paintsil helped Genk record a 1-0 win over Genk



Elisha Owusu played 11 minutes in the game for Gent



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 20 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Osijek

Isaah Abass was on the bench



DENMARK



Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-0 win over Sonderjyske



Ernest Nuamah saw 18 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win over Viborg



ESTONIA



David Addy was in action for Tammeka as they lost 1-0 to Tallinna Kalev



Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 2-1 defeat to Kuressaare



FINLAND



Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 1-0 win over Lahti



Patrick Ahiabu was in action for VPS as they lost 3-2 against Ilves



Anthony Annan was in action for TPS in their 3-0 win over JaPS



Mohammed Abubakari scored for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu



Baba Mensah was on the bench for Mariehamn



ISRAEL



Eugene Ansah saw 61 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin



Lawrence Ofori was in action for Ashdod in their 3-2 win over Hapoel Hadera



KAZAKHSTAN



Joachim Adukor was in action for Aktobe in their 1-0 win over Maqtaaral



LITHUANIA



Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsiai against Siauliai FA



Francis Kyeremeh played 81 minutes for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Hegelmann



MALAYSIA

Alexander Agyakwa saw 77 minutes of action for Selangor in their 2-0 defeat to Teremgganu



MALTA



Geoffrey Acheampong played the full throttle for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw against Santa Lucia



James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 2-0 defeat to Hibernians



Isaac Ntow came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Hamrun in their 2-0 win over Gzira



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus made an instant impact as a substitute as he registered an assist in Ajax 1-0 win against Nijmegen



Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles in their 1-0 win over Groningen



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they lost 3-2 to Aalesund



Ernest Boahene was on the bench for Stromsgodset as they lost 5-0 to Sandefjord



Gilbert Koomson played 45 minutes of action for Bodo/Gilt in their 2-0 defeat to Viking



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim-Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they lost 3-2 to Hearts



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim saw 33 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Z.Moravce



Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were both in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered



Sharani Zuberu played 23 minutes for Dun.Streda in their 2-0 win over Slovan Brastislava



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye was in action for Ljubljana against Tabor Sezana



SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Golden Arrows which ended in a draw



SWEDEN



Kamal Issah saw 67 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 1-0 win against Dalkurd



Frank Arhin lasted 15 minutes in the game for Dalkurd



Abdul Halik Hudu and Lawson Sarbah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna against Utsiktens which they won 3-2



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as he recorded a clean sheet in their 3-0 win against Lugano



PORTUGAL



Richard Ofori was in action for Vizela in their 2-1 win over Arouca



TURKEY



Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayaspor as they lost 3-0 to Basaksehir



Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were both in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-2 to Konyaspor



USA



In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi saw 83 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Huston Dynamo



Emmanuel Boateng saw 57 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 3-2 defeat to DC United



Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew against Sporting Kansas City which ended in a draw



Lalas Abubakar played 90 minutes for Colorado Rapids against Charlotte which ended in a draw



Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte



In USL Championship, Francis Atuahene saw 26 minutes of action for Detriot FC in their 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic



Dominic Oduro was in action for Charleston in their 1-1 draw against Louisville City



