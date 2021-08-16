Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Yeboah, Narh, others, on target for their respective clubs

Kelvin was on target for his club

Players to have scored for their clubs this weekend



Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu against Tuzlaspor in the Turkish First Division



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored to help Real Oviedo secure a 2-2 draw against Lugo



Francis Narh was on target for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-2 draw against Vitebsk in the Belarusian top flight



Malik Abubakar scored for Malmo but was unable to save them from defeat against Goteborg in Sweden



Kelvin Yeboah was on target for Sturm Graz against Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Tariqe Fosu missed Brentford 2-0 win against Arsenal on Friday.



Thomas Partey did not feature for Arsenal due to injury



Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in Crystal Palace 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge



Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton against Everton



Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester in their 1-0 win against Wolves



In English Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-0 win over Hull City



Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Preston



In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons against Sunderland which they lost 2-1



League Two, Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester against Northampton which they lost 1-0



SPAIN



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Real Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Real Betis



Joseph Aidoo warmed the bench in Celta Vigo’s defeat to Atletico Madrid



In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Real Oviedo in their 2-2 draw against Lugo



ITALY



In the Coppa Italia, Emmanuel Gyasi played 12 minutes for Spezia in their 3-1 win over Pordenone



Davis Mensah played 20 minutes for Pordenone



Caleb Ekuban featured in Genoa’s game against Peruggia which they won 3-2

Alfred Duncan was on the bench for Fiorentina against Cosenza



Ahmed Basit was on the bench for Benevento as they won 2-1 against Spal



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 33 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart



Christopher Adjei-Antwi played the full throttle for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg



Rahman Chibsah was on the bench for Bochum



In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 against SG Dynamo Dresden



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Myron Boadu played 56 minutes for Monaco in their 1-0 defeat to Lorient



Alexander Djiku was red carded in Strasbourg game against PSG which they lost 4-2



Salis Abdul Samed played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Troyes



Alidu Seidu climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Clermont



Majeed Waris climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Strasbourg



Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes as they won 2-0 against Metz



Gideon Mensah made his full debut for Bordeaux in their 2-2 draw against Marseille



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 45 minutes of action for Pau FC in their goalless draw against Nimes



Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 2-0 win against Guingamp



ARMENIA



Four Ghanaian players were in action for Noravank as they lost 1-0 to Sevan in the Premier League



Benjamin Nana Tachie, Simon Obonde, Christian Agyenim Boateng, David Quaye



Gideon Boateng was on the bench for Noravank



AUSTRIA



In Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil saw 45 minutes of action for Hartberg in their 1-1 draw against Ried



Frank Amankwah saw 88 minutes of action for Liefering in their 1-1 draw against Amstetten



Daniel Owusu was on the bench for Leifering



BELARUS



Daniel Soah played 53 minutes for Isloch Minsk as they lost 7-1 against Rukh Brest



Dennis Tetteh was in action for Slavia Mozyr



Sulley Muniru saw 20 minutes of action for FC Minsk as they lost 1-0 against Bate



BELGIUM



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen as they recorded a 2-1 win over St. Truiden



Isaac Nuhu came off the bench to play 19 minutes for Eupen



David Atanga played 18 minutes for Oostende in their 3-2 win over Seraing



Abraham Okyere was on the bench for Beerschot VA as they lost to St.Liege



Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru were both in action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge



CANADA



Rapahel Ohin was in action for Valour against Edmonton which ended goalless



CORATIA



Issah Abass and Prince Obeng Ampem featured for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Hibernian



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly and Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland against Brondy as they won 1-0



In First Division, Emmanuel Bio was on the bench for Fremad Amager against Jammerbugt



Frank Assinki warmed the bench in Koge 3-1 defeat to Nykobing



Abdul Halik Hudu made a brief appearance for Lynby against Hobro as they won 4-1



EGYPT



Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla against Al Ittihad



Winful Cobbinah and Kwame Bonsu featured in the game for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 1-1 draw against Ghazl El Mahallah



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes for Levadia in their 4-0 win over Tammeka



Isshaku Konda played full throttle for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Parnu JK Vaprus

FAROE ISLANDS



Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvoroyri against B36 Torshavn which they lost 2-1



FINLAND



Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS in their 4-0 win over KTP



Thomas Agyiri saw 70 minutes of action for the losers



Ishamel Yartey saw 45 minutes of action for Haka against Lahti



Anthony Annan played the full throttle for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 defeat to AC Oulu



ISRAEL



Richard Gadze saw 10 minutes of action for Sakhnin in their 3-2 defeat to Kiryat Shmona in the Toto Cup



Emmanuel Gyasi played 89 minutes for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 defeat to Netanya



Divine Naah scored for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over Hegelmann Litauen



KAZAKHSTAN



David Mawutor saw 15 minutes of action for Shakhtar Karagandy as they won 3-2 against Ordabasy



MALAYASIA



Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Selangor against Kedah. They won 4-2



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was missing in action for Ajax against Nijmegen as they won 5-0



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah saw 45 minutes of action for Wisla against Stal Mielec



PORTUGAL



Ghanaian trio Koffi Kouao, Richard Ofori and Francis Cann were in action for Vizela in their 2-1 win over Tondela



ROMANIA



Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for FC U Craiova against Chindia Targoviste which ended goalless



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim played 57 minutes for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a 1-1 draw



Sharani Zuberu climbed off the bench to score for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Senica

Kelvin Boateng was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Z-Moravce-Vrable



Benson Anang saw 11 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 defeat to L.Mikulas



SLOVENIA



Eric Boakye was in action for Ljublhana against Koper as they lost 3-1



SOUTH AFRICA



Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates against Swallows in the MTN 8 Cup. Pirates lost the game 2-1 to exit the competition



SWEDEN



Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad against Kalmar which ended 1-1



Eric Kwakwa was on the bench for Jonkopings against Osters



Patrick Kpozo played full throttle for Ostersunds in their 2-1 defeat to Norrkoping



Mensiro was on the bench for Ostersunds



Lawson Sabah was in action for Vasteras SK against Landskrona which ended in a 1-0 defeat



Kwame Kizito saw 31 minutes of action for Falkenbergs in their 3-1 defeat to Vasalunds



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah saw 45 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 3-0 defeat to Altay



Isaac Sackey missed Hatayspor game against Kasimpasa due to injury



Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor AS against Bursaspor in the Turkish Lig 1



Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu in their 1-1 draw against Tuzlaspor



UKRAINE



Najeeb Yakubu played the full throttle for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Veres-Rivne



Raymond Frimpong Owusu made a brief appearance for FK Zorya Luhansk in their 1-1 draw against Minaj



USA



In Major League Soccer, Leonard Owusu played 58 minutes for Vancouver Whitecaps against San Jose Earthquakes



In the USL Championship, Samuel Ashitey was in action for Hartford against Tampa Bay which they lost by a lone goal



Isaac Bawa was in action for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 defeat to Oakland Roots