Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad as 2021-22 season kicks off

20210809 010457 Scaled Kamaldeen scored a great goal for Rennes

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The 2021-22 season begins across the globe and your authoritative and Ghana’s biggest football website GHANAsoccernet.com got you covered.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a weekly report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad every weekend.

ENGLAND

In the FA Community Sheild, Daniel Amartey helped Leicester City to beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the title

In the English Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Millwall

Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 3-2 defeat to Stoke City

In the League One, Hiram Boateng was on target for MK Dons against Bolton which ended 3-3-

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana scored on his debut for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Lens

He played 57 minutes before being substituted

Abdul Samed S lasted the entire duration for Clermont in their 2-0 win over Bordeaux

Alidu Seidu was on the bench for Clermont

Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku featured for Strasbourg as they lost 2-0 to Angers

Myron Boadu made his debut for AS Monaco in their 1-1 draw against Nantes on Friday

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 3-1 defeat to Quevilly Rouen

Ebenezer Assifuah played 26 minutes for Pau FC in their 1-0 defeat to Toulouse

Emmanuel Ntim lasted the entire duration for Valenciennes as they lost 3-0 to Nimes

GERMANY

In the DFB Pokal, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover in their 4-0 win over Norderstedt

Hans Nunoo Sarpei saw 10 minutes of action for Greuther Furth in their 3-2 defeat to Babalsberg

 

ARMENIA

Benjamin Nana Tachie and Simon Obonde were on target for Norvank in their 2-1 win over Pyunik Yerevan in the Armenia Premier League

David Quaye came off the bench to play 23 minutes for the club whilst Fellow Ghanaian compatriots Christian Agyenim Boateng and Gideon Boateng were on the bench.

Nana Antwi and Annan Mensah featured for Urartu in their 4-1 win over Sevan

 AUSTRIA

In the First Division, Daniel Owusu scored for FC Liefering as they lost to A.Lustenau 2-1.

Frank Amankwah lasted the entire duration for FC Liefering

 BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win over Seraing

Francis Amuzu scored in the game for Anderlecht

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku scored the only goal of the game for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia

 CHINA

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for Dalian Pro as they suffered a heavy defeat against Shanghai Port. They lost the game 5-0

Frank Acheampong and Mubarak Wakaso were in action for Shenzhen in their 2-1 defeat to Cangzhou

DENMARK

Abdul Halik Hudu warmed the bench in Lyngby 5-0 win over Esbjerg

Emmanuel Bio and David Martin were on the bench for Fremad Amager as they lost 3-0 against Hvidovre

 EGYPT

Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah were in action for Ceramica Cleopatra as they lost 4-0 to Al Ahly

Solomon Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Aswan in their 2-2 draw against El-Entag El-Harby

John Antwi climbed off the bench to play 78 minutes for Pyramids against El Gaish

 ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 78 minutes of action for Levadia in their 3-0 win over Kuressaare

Abdul Razak Yusif saw 13 minutes of action for Paide in their 3-1 win over Tulevik

 FINLAND

Thomas Agyiri saw 45 minutes of action for KTP in their 1-0 defeat to HJK

Baba Mensah played the entire duration for Klubi 04 as they recorded a 4-0 win over MuSa

Geoffrey Acheampong scored for Rovaniemi in their 3-2 defeat to Ekenas

Mohammed Adams played the full throttle for the losers

Anthony Annan lasted 70 minutes in the game for Inter Tuku in their 1-0 defeat to Haka

Ishmael Yartey was on the bench for Haka

Eric Oteng was in action for llves against Honka which ended in a defeat

Nana Boateng saw 45 minutes of action for KuPS against Lahti which ended in a 2-2 draw

 HUNGARY

Godswords Amedome was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their 1-0 win over Honved

ISRAEL

Edwin Gyasi saw 86 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem as they drew against Hapoel Tel Aviv

MALAYSIA

Abubakar Yakubu saw 22 minutes of action for Sri Pahang as they lost 2-0 to Terengganu

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah saw 64 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Riteriai

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus was missing in action for Ajax against PSV in the Super Cup as they lost 4-0

POLAND

Ishmael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Gornik in their 1-0 win over Stal Mielec

Yaw Yeboah goal was not enough to save Wisla from defeat against Rakow

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for FCU Craiova in their 2-1 win over Academica Clinceni

Ahmed Said lasted the entire duration for FC Arges as they lost 1-0 to FC Rapid Bucuresti

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang was on the bench for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Pohronie

Rahim Ibrahim saw 23 minutes for Trencin in their 2-1 win over Michalovce

Zuberu Sharani climbed off the bench to play for Dun. Streda in their 1-0 defeat to Sered

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari lasted 57 minutes in the game for Malmo FF as they drew against Halmstad

Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to play for Halmstad

Enock Adu was shown the red card in Mjallby 2-2 draw against Orebro

Mensiro and Patrick Kpozo both featured for Ostersunds as they lost heavily to Hacken

David Accam climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Hammarby against Goteborg

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St Gallen against Lugano

UKRAINE

Najeed Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava in their 4-1 win over Lviv

Ernest played the full throttle for Lviv

USA

In Major League Soccer, Jonathan Mensah scored for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 draw against Atlanta United

Harrison Afful played 69 minutes for Columbus Crew

Isaac Atanga made a brief appearance for FC Cincinnati in their 1-1 draw against Orlando City

In the USL Championship, Solomon Asante was in action for Phoenix Rising in their 2-2 draw against Las Vegas Lights

Samuel Ashitey scored for Hartford in their 4-2 defeat to Colorado Springs

Anderson Asiedu played the full throttle for Birmingham in their 3-1 defeat to FC Tulsa

Prosper Kasim saw 78 minutes of action for Birmingham

