Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Jeffrey Schlupp was on target for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Burnley in the English Premier League.
Joseph Paintsil was on target for Genk in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League
David Antwi was on target for Mosta in their 4-3 win over Gzira in the Maltese top-flight league
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Norwich
Jordan Ayew was on the bench for Crystal Palace
Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa
In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Blackpool
Baba Rahman did not make the matchday squad for Reading
Albert Adomah saw 66 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Blackburn
Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City in their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham
In League One, Joe Dodoo was on the bench for Doncaster in their 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon
Daniel Agyei saw 84 minutes of action for Crewe in their 2-1 win over Cheltenham
Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their game against Bolton
In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 defeat to Salford
Brendan Wiredu was on the bench for Colchester against Oldham
SPAIN
In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng played 56 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia in their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma
In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento in their 1-0 win over Perugia
Davis Mensah played 72 minutes for Pordenone in their 1-0 defeat to Vicenza
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux
Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Bordeaux
Osman Bukari was in action for Nantes in their 3-1 win over Metz
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win over Pau FC
Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Pau FC
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Stuttgart
Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Leipzig
In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 58 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-0 defeat to Hannover
Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Aue which ended 3-3
Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Ingolstadt
Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt against Dynamo Dresden
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah were action for Skenderbeu in their 2-2 draw against Vllaznia
BELGIUM
Abdul Nurudeen and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen against Royale Union SG which ended in a draw
David Atanga saw 85 minutes of action for Oostende against St.Truiden which ended in a draw
Majeed Ashimeru saw 84 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Leuven
BULGARIA
Bismarck Charles played 71 minutes for CSKA Sofia in their 4-0 win over Botev Vrasta
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-1 draw against Beroe
Bernard Tekpetey saw 86 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Slavia Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem played 72 minutes for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Hajduk Split
Issah Abass was on the bench for Rijeka
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 4-2 win over Omonia
Ernest Asante came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Omonia
Alhassan Wakaso was in action for Ol.Nicosia against Achnas which ended in a draw
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paeek
DENMARK
Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Vejle in their 3-2 win over Aarhus
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri played 90 minutes for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Flora
FINLAND
Emmanuel Oteng was in action for Ilves in their 2-1 defeat to Haka
HUNGARY
Abdul Kadiri Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for Honved against Puskas Academy which ended in a draw
ISREAL
Patrick Twumasi saw 73 minutes of action for Netanya in their 3-1 win over Ashdod
Montari Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori both featured in the game for Ashdod
Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin
MALTA
Isaac Ntow played 70 minutes for Hamrun against Hibernians which ended in a draw
Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were both in action for Gudja in their 2-0 defeat to Floriana
Bismarck Ngissah saw 58 minutes of action for Birkirkara as they lost 3-2 against Santa Lucia
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Kamal Sowah played 13 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord
Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-1 defeat to G.A Eagles
PORTUGAL
Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-0 defeat to Benfica
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah played 71 minutes for U Craiova in their 3-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias
QATAR
Andre Ayew saw 76 minutes of action for Al-Sadd in their 1-1 draw against Al-Duhail
Ayew clinched his first league title after the game
SAUDI ARABIA
Christian Atsu was in action for Al-Raed in their 3-2 defeat to Damac
Samuel Owusu was in action for Al Feiha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Shabab
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani was in action for Dun.Streda in their 3-1 win over Zilina
Richmond Owusu was in action for Zilina whilst Benson Anang was on the bench
Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin against L.Mikulas
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Swallows
SWEDEN
Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Brage
Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo were in action for Elfsborg against Skiljebo which they won 8-1
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Grasshoppers
Musah Nuhu was an unused substitute in the game for St.Gallen
TURKEY
In Super Lig, Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Trabzonspor
Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayspor as they thrashed Yeni Malatyaspor 5-2
Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman featured in the game for Malatyaspor.
Mahatma Otoo played 69 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 defeat to Genclerbirligi
Yaw Ackash saw 59 minutes of action for Keciorengucu in their 1-0 win over Tuzlaspor
Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ankaragucu in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB
Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor AS as they lost 1-0 to Bandirmaspor
USA
In the MLS, Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC in their 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids
Emmanuel Twumasi played 87 minutes for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC
Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati against Austin FC which they lost 5-0
Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah were in action for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps
Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte in their 3-0 defeat to DC United