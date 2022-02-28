0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Mon, 28 Feb 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Below is a report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom.

Below is a comprehensive report on the players

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Norwich

Jeffrey Schlupp was on target for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Burnley

Jordan Ayew was on the bench for Crystal Palace

Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton in their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Blackpool

Baba Rahman did not make the matchday squad for Reading

Albert Adomah saw 66 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-0 defeat to Blackburn

Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City in their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham

In League One, Joe Dodoo was on the bench for Doncaster in their 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon

Daniel Agyei saw 84 minutes of action for Crewe in their 2-1 win over Cheltenham

Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their game against Bolton

In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 defeat to Salford

Brendan Wiredu was on the bench for Colchester against Oldham

SPAIN

In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng played 56 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia in their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma

In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was on the bench for Benevento in their 1-0 win over Perugia

Davis Mensah played 72 minutes for Pordenone in their 1-0 defeat to Vicenza

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Bordeaux

Osman Bukari was in action for Nantes in their 3-1 win over Metz

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-0 win over Pau FC

Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Pau FC

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Stuttgart

Christopher Antwi-Adjei climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Leipzig

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 58 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-0 defeat to Hannover

Kelvin Ofori was on the bench for Paderborn against Aue which ended 3-3

Daniel Kyereh was on target for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Ingolstadt

Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt against Dynamo Dresden

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah were action for Skenderbeu in their 2-2 draw against Vllaznia

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil was on target for Genk in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk

Abdul Nurudeen and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen against Royale Union SG which ended in a draw

David Atanga saw 85 minutes of action for Oostende against St.Truiden which ended in a draw

Majeed Ashimeru saw 84 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Leuven

BULGARIA

Bismarck Charles played 71 minutes for CSKA Sofia in their 4-0 win over Botev Vrasta

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 1-1 draw against Beroe

Bernard Tekpetey saw 86 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Slavia Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem played 72 minutes for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Hajduk Split

Issah Abass was on the bench for Rijeka

 CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 4-2 win over Omonia

Ernest Asante came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes for Omonia

Alhassan Wakaso was in action for Ol.Nicosia against Achnas which ended in a draw

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paeek

DENMARK

Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Vejle in their 3-2 win over Aarhus

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri played 90 minutes for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Flora

FINLAND

Emmanuel Oteng was in action for Ilves in their 2-1 defeat to Haka

HUNGARY

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for Honved against Puskas Academy which ended in a draw

ISREAL

Patrick Twumasi saw 73 minutes of action for Netanya in their 3-1 win over Ashdod

Montari Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori both featured in the game for Ashdod

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was in action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Sakhnin

MALTA

Isaac Ntow played 70 minutes for Hamrun against Hibernians which ended in a draw

Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were both in action for Gudja in their 2-0 defeat to Floriana

Bismarck Ngissah saw 58 minutes of action for Birkirkara as they lost 3-2 against Santa Lucia

David Antwi was on target for Mosta in their 4-3 win over Gzira

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Kamal Sowah played 13 minutes for AZ Alkmaar in their 2-1 win over Feyenoord

Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 2-1 defeat to G.A Eagles

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-0 defeat to Benfica

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah played 71 minutes for U Craiova in their 3-0 win over Gaz Metan Medias

QATAR

Andre Ayew saw 76 minutes of action for Al-Sadd in their 1-1 draw against Al-Duhail

Ayew clinched his first league title after the game

SAUDI ARABIA

Christian Atsu was in action for Al-Raed in their 3-2 defeat to Damac

Samuel Owusu was in action for Al Feiha in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Shabab

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani was in action for Dun.Streda in their 3-1 win over Zilina

Richmond Owusu was in action for Zilina whilst Benson Anang was on the bench

Rahim Ibrahim was on the bench for Trencin against L.Mikulas

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Swallows

SWEDEN

Thomas Boakye and Sadat Karim were in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 defeat to Brage

Emmanuel Boateng and Michael Baidoo were in action for Elfsborg against Skiljebo which they won 8-1

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win over Grasshoppers

Musah Nuhu was an unused substitute in the game for St.Gallen

TURKEY

In Super Lig, Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Trabzonspor

Isaac Sackey was in action for Hatayspor as they thrashed Yeni Malatyaspor 5-2

Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman featured in the game for Malatyaspor.

Mahatma Otoo played 69 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 2-0 defeat to Genclerbirligi

Yaw Ackash saw 59 minutes of action for Keciorengucu in their 1-0 win over Tuzlaspor

Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ankaragucu in their 1-0 win over Erzurum BB

Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor AS as they lost 1-0 to Bandirmaspor

USA

In the MLS, Kwadwo Opoku and Latif Blessing were in action for Los Angeles FC in their 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids

Emmanuel Twumasi played 87 minutes for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC

Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati against Austin FC which they lost 5-0

Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah were in action for Columbus Crew in their 4-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte in their 3-0 defeat to DC United

 

