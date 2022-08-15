Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Bukari scores again as Dauda grabs first goal for new club
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.
Players to have scored over the weekend.
Osman Bukari scored his third league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade 4-0 win against FK Vozdovac in the Serbian league
Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for Tenerife as they lost 1-0 against Eibar in Spanish Segunda
Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal for Neftci Baku in their 5-2 win against Kapaz in the Azerbaijani top-flight league
David Atanga scored in Oostende 3-1 defeat to Gent at home in the Jupiler Pro League
Jude Arthur was on the scoresheet for Haka as they won 3-2 against AC Oulu in the Finnish league
Kwadwo Asamoah scored for Spartaks in their 3-2 defeat against FK Leipaja in Latvia top-flight league
Michael Baidoo scored for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Norrkoping in Sweden
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 4-2 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.
Daniel Amartey lasted 62 minutes in the game for Leicester
Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play 16 minutes for Brighton against Newcastle United which ended in a draw
Mohammed Salisu improved on his performance for Southampton against Leeds United which ended 2-2
In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 4-0 against Rotherham
Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench
Albert Adomah lasted 45 minutes in the game for QPR in their 2-2 draw against Sunderland
In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post as Charlton lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire duration for Celta Vigo against Espanyol as they played a 2-2 draw
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in Fiorentina’s 3-2 win against Cremonese
Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench as AS Roma beat Salernitana 1-0
Emmanuel Gyasi saw 74 minutes of action in Spezia 1-0 win against Empoli
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban lasted 71 minutes for Genoa in their 2-1 win against Venezia
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 11 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Monaco
Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 5-0 defeat to PSG
Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens against AC Ajaccio
Alexander Djiku lasted 74 minutes in Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw against Nice
In Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 61 minutes of action for Niort against Bordeaux
Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens as they defeated Sochaux by a lone goal
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute to play six minutes for Freiburg against Dortmund which ended 3-1
Kevin-Prince Boateng was on the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt
AUSTRIA
Frank Amankwah came on as a substitute for Altach against Sturm Graz as they lost 4-0
Seth Paintsil came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Hartberg as they 4-1 against A.Lustenau
AZERBAIJAN
Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag in their 2-0 win against Sumqayit
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim was in action for Isloch Minsk as they lost 2-1 to Dynamo Brest
BELGIUM
Elisha Owusu missed the game due to injury
Daniel Opare lasted 88 minutes in the game for Seraing against Charleroi which the lost by a lone goal
Francis Amuzu played 80 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win against St.Truiden
Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as they lost 1-0 to Antwerp
Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen
Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 3-0 win against Leuven
Joseph Paintsil lasted the entire duration in Genk’s 4-1 win against Waregem
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv against Beroe which ended 1-1
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 36 minutes in the game for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Slaven Belupo
DENMARK
In SuperLig, Lasso Coulibaly, Ernest Nuamah played the full throttle in Nordsjaelland game against Aalborg which ended in a draw.
Abu Francis was on the bench
In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-0 win against Fredericia
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide against Kuressaare which ended in a draw
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah played for Honka in their 4-0 win against Ilves
Eric Oteng came on as a substitute to play 30 minutes
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-1 draw against Inter Tuku
David Accam came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Inter Tuku
Musah Nuhu lasted 60 minutes in the game for KuPS as they won 1-0 against Mariehamn
Baba Mensah saw 11 minutes in the game for Mariehamn after coming on as a substitute
LATVIA
LITHUANIA
Michael Anaba and Divine Naah saw 90 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Jonava
Francis Kyeremeh saw 28 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 5-1 win against Riteriai
MALAYASIA
Emmanuel Oti saw 90 minutes of action for Melaka United in their 2-2 draw against Sri Pahang
MOLODOVA
Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol against Dinamo-Auto which they won 2-0
Razak Abalorah was on the bench for Sherrif
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes as Ajax beat Groningen 6-1
NORWAY
Gilbert Koomson played 17 minutes in Bodo/Glimt 4-1 win against Sarpsborg 08
Isaac Annan played 10 minutes for Kristiansund in their 2-1 defeat against Tromso
PORTUGAL
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his first professional debut for Sporting in their 3-0 win against Rio Ave
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was in action for Rio Ave
Francis Cann played 17 minutes for Vizela as they lost 1-0 against FC Porto
Abdul Mumin was on the bench in Vitoria Guimaraes game against Estoril which they won by a lone goal
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjo was handed his first league start for Dundee United against Hearts
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko played in Javor 2-2 draw against Sp.Subotica
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi saw 45 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-0 win against Z.Moravce-Vrable
Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a goalless draw
Kelvin Boateng played in Trnava 4-0 win against Michalovce
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Richard Bays which they lost by a lone goal
Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori were in action for Orlando Pirates against Chippa United which ended in a 1-0 defeat
SWEDEN
Benjamin Acquah played 90 minutes for Helsingborg against Sirius which ended goalless
Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their big win against Jonkoping
Emmanuel Boateng lasted the entire duration for Elfsborg
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel in their 2-0 defeat to Lugano
TURKEY
Benard Mensah and Yaw Ackah came on as substitutes to help Kayserispor to bet Istanbulspor AS 1-0
Isaac Cofie played 47 minutes for Sivasspor as they lost 3-0 to Adana Demirspor
Isaac Sackey was in action for Umraniyespor in their 1-0 defeat against Antalyaspor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 1-0 win against DC United
Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes in Columbus Crew 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids.
Yaw Yeboah was an unused substitute in the game
Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku came on as substitutes to help Los Angeles record a 5-0 win against Charlotte
Harrison Afful lasted 69 minutes in the game before being substituted.
In USL Championship, Propser Kassim and Alex Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 1-0 win against San Diego Loyal