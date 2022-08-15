0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Bukari scores again as Dauda grabs first goal for new club

Black Stars Winger, Osman Bukari G Osman Bukari

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend at their respective clubs.

Players to have scored over the weekend.

Osman Bukari scored his third league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade 4-0 win  against FK Vozdovac in the Serbian league

Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for  Tenerife as they lost 1-0 against Eibar in Spanish Segunda

Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal for Neftci Baku in their 5-2 win against Kapaz in the Azerbaijani top-flight league

David Atanga scored in Oostende 3-1 defeat to Gent at home in the Jupiler Pro League

Jude Arthur was on the scoresheet for Haka as they won 3-2 against AC Oulu in the Finnish league

Kwadwo Asamoah scored for Spartaks in their 3-2 defeat against FK Leipaja in Latvia top-flight league

Michael Baidoo scored for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Norrkoping in Sweden

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 4-2 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Daniel Amartey lasted 62 minutes in the game for Leicester

Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play 16 minutes for Brighton against Newcastle United which ended in a draw

Mohammed Salisu improved on his performance for Southampton against Leeds United which ended 2-2

In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 4-0 against Rotherham

Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench

Albert Adomah lasted 45 minutes in the game for QPR in their 2-2 draw against Sunderland

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post as Charlton lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire duration for Celta Vigo against Espanyol as they played a 2-2 draw

In Segunda division, Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for  Tenerife as they lost 1-0 against Eibar

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was an unused substitute in Fiorentina’s 3-2 win against Cremonese

Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench as AS Roma beat Salernitana 1-0

Emmanuel Gyasi saw 74 minutes of action in Spezia 1-0 win against Empoli

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban lasted 71 minutes for Genoa in their 2-1 win against Venezia

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 11 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Monaco

Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 5-0 defeat to PSG

Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens against AC Ajaccio

Alexander Djiku lasted 74 minutes in Strasbourg’s 1-1 draw against Nice

In Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 61 minutes of action for Niort against Bordeaux

Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens as they defeated Sochaux by a lone goal

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh came on as a substitute to play six minutes for Freiburg against Dortmund which ended 3-1

Kevin-Prince Boateng was on the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt

AUSTRIA

Frank Amankwah came on as a substitute for Altach against Sturm Graz as they lost 4-0

Seth Paintsil came on as a substitute to play 21 minutes for Hartberg as they 4-1 against A.Lustenau

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag in their 2-0 win against Sumqayit

Godsway Donyoh scored his first goal for Neftci Baku in their 5-2 win against Kapaz

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim was in action for Isloch Minsk as they lost 2-1 to Dynamo Brest

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga scored in Oostende 3-1 defeat to Gent at home

Elisha Owusu missed the game due to injury

Daniel Opare lasted 88 minutes in the game for Seraing against Charleroi which the lost by a lone goal

Francis Amuzu played 80 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win against St.Truiden

Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as they lost 1-0 to Antwerp

Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench for  Eupen

Kamal Sowah helped Club Brugge to a 3-0 win against Leuven

Joseph Paintsil lasted the entire duration in Genk’s  4-1 win against Waregem

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv against Beroe which ended 1-1

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 36 minutes in the game for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Slaven Belupo

DENMARK

In SuperLig, Lasso Coulibaly, Ernest Nuamah played the full throttle in Nordsjaelland game against Aalborg which ended in a draw.

Abu Francis was on the bench

In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje in their 1-0 win against Fredericia

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide against Kuressaare which ended in a draw

FINLAND

Jude Arthur was on the scoresheet for Haka as they won 3-2 against AC Oulu

Edmund Arko-Mensah played for Honka in their 4-0 win against Ilves

Eric Oteng came on as a substitute to play 30 minutes

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-1 draw against Inter Tuku

David Accam came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Inter Tuku

Musah Nuhu lasted 60 minutes in the game for KuPS as they won 1-0 against Mariehamn

Baba Mensah saw 11 minutes in the game for Mariehamn after coming on as a substitute

LATVIA

Kwadwo Asamoah scored for Spartaks in their 3-2 defeat against FK Leipaja

LITHUANIA

Michael Anaba and Divine Naah saw 90 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win against Jonava

Francis Kyeremeh saw 28 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 5-1 win against Riteriai

MALAYASIA

Emmanuel Oti saw 90 minutes of action for Melaka United in their 2-2 draw against Sri Pahang

MOLODOVA

Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol against Dinamo-Auto which they won 2-0

Razak Abalorah was on the bench for Sherrif

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 10 minutes as Ajax beat Groningen 6-1

NORWAY

Gilbert Koomson played 17 minutes in Bodo/Glimt 4-1 win against Sarpsborg 08

Isaac Annan played 10 minutes for Kristiansund in their 2-1 defeat against Tromso

PORTUGAL

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his first professional debut for Sporting in their 3-0 win against Rio Ave

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was in action for Rio Ave

Francis Cann played 17 minutes for Vizela as they lost 1-0 against FC Porto

Abdul Mumin was on the bench in Vitoria Guimaraes game against Estoril which they won by a lone goal

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjo was handed his first league start for Dundee United against Hearts

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko played in Javor 2-2 draw against Sp.Subotica

Osman Bukari scored his third league goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade 4-0 win  against FK Vozdovac.

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi saw 45 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-0 win against Z.Moravce-Vrable

Rahim Ibrahim was in action for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a goalless draw

Kelvin Boateng played in  Trnava 4-0 win against Michalovce

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune against Richard Bays which they lost by a lone goal

Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori were in action for Orlando Pirates against Chippa United which ended in a 1-0 defeat

SWEDEN

Benjamin Acquah played 90 minutes for Helsingborg against Sirius which ended goalless

Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad in their big win against Jonkoping

Michael Baidoo scored for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Norrkoping

Emmanuel Boateng lasted the entire duration for Elfsborg

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel in their 2-0 defeat to Lugano

TURKEY

Benard Mensah and Yaw Ackah came on as substitutes to help Kayserispor to bet Istanbulspor AS 1-0

Isaac Cofie played 47 minutes for Sivasspor as they lost 3-0 to Adana Demirspor

Isaac Sackey was in action for Umraniyespor in their 1-0 defeat against Antalyaspor

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 1-0 win against DC United

Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes in Columbus Crew 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Yaw Yeboah was an unused substitute in the game

Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku came on as substitutes to help Los Angeles record a 5-0 win against Charlotte

Harrison Afful lasted 69 minutes in the game before being substituted.

In USL Championship, Propser Kassim and Alex Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 1-0 win against San Diego Loyal

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
