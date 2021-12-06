Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Gyasi bags third goal of the season for Spezia

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how each player performance at his respective club
Gabriel Mensah scored for Gudja in their 3-0 win over Mosta
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday
Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Southampton against Brighton which ended 1-1
Tariq Lamptey saw 62 minutes of action for Brighton in the game before being substituted
In Championship, Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Hull City
In English FA Cup, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Walsall
Joe Dodoo saw 90 minutes of action for Doncaster in their 3-2 defeat to Mansfield
Brendan Wiredu saw 19 minutes of action for Colchester United in their 2-1 defeat to Wigan
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 79 minutes for Real Mallorca in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 71 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 3-1 win over Alcoron
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo
Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Bologna
In Serie B, Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 2-1 win over Pordenone
Godfred Donsah was on the bench for Crotone in their 2-1 defeat to Spal
Clad Adjapong played 90 minutes of action for Reggina in their 2-0 defeat to Lecce
Ahmed Ankrah was on the bench for Parma against Ascoli which ended in a stalemate
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 12 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg
Has Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth in their 7-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 45 minutes of action for Darmstadt as they lost 3-1 to Dusseldorf
Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 89 minutes of action for St.Pauli in their 2-1 win over Schalke
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 3-0 win over Nice
Majeed Waris was an unused substitute in the game for Strasbourg
Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 28 minutes for Rennes in their big win over St. Etienne
Salis Abdul Samed was shown the red card in Clermont defeat to Montpellier
Alidu Seidu came on as a substitute to play 25 minutes for Clermont
Osman Bukari made a brief appearance for Nantes in their 1-0 win over Lorient
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Sochaux
Emmanuel Lomotey saw 14 minutes of action for Amiens SC in their 3-0 win over Dunkerque
Emmanuel Ntim played the full throttle for Valenciennes against AC Ajaccio which ended goalless
ALBANIA
Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 1-1 draw against Vllaznia
Richard Danso warmed the bench for KF Tirana in their 2-0 win over Egnatia
Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 defeat to Partizani
BELARUS
Francis Narh was in action for Slavia Mozyr against Krumkachy which ended goalless
BELGIUM
Majeed Ashimeru saw 16 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 3-2 win over Waregem
David Atanga made a brief appearance for Oostende in their 2-1 win over Eupen
Isaac Nuhu climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes of action for Eupen
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen
Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 3-2 win over Seraring
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-0 defeat to Levski Sofia
CROATIA
Issah Abass saw 30 minutes of for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Dragovoljac
Prince Obeng Ampem was on the bench
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Aris
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah lasted the entire duration in the game for Doxa in their 4-1 defeat to AEK Larnaca
ESTONIA
Issahaku Konda was on the bench for Paide as they thrashed Kalju 5-3
Ernest Agyiri played the full throttle for Levadia against Flora which ended 2-2
ISRAEL
Montari Kamaheni saw nine minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva
MALTA
James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Valletta against Birkirkara which ended goalless
NETHERLANDS
Robin Polley was on the bench for Heracles against Heerenveen which ended goalless
PORTUGAL
Kennedy Boateng played 90 minutes for Santa Clara in their 2-1 win over Arouca
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah saw 90 minutes of action for FC U Craiova as they lost 2-0 to FC Voluntari
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani saw 45 minutes of action for Dun.Streda in their 2-0 win over Pohronie
Kelvin Boateng saw 82 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Zilina
Benson Anang and Abasa Aremeyaw were in action for Zilina
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win over Supersport United
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu featured in the game for St.Gallen in their 4-0 defeat to Grasshoppers
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor
Joseph Attamah made a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 2-0 win over Antalyaspor
Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 to Basaksehir
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu played 90 minutes for Vorskla Poltava against Rukh Lviv which ended goalless
