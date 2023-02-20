Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus dedicates GOAL to Atsu, Bukari bags brace

Kudus dedicated his goal to Christian Atsu

ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Brentford



Tariq Lampted came on as a substitute to play 29 minutes for Brighton in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham



Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 58 minutes in the game for Southampton in their 1-0 win against Chelsea



Mohammed Salisu was not named in the match day squad



Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Bournemouth in their 1-0 win against Wolves



Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to help Nottingham Forest secure a point against Manchester City which ended in a 1-1 draw



In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh played 15 minutes for Hull City against Preston which ended in a draw



Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 22 minutes for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough



SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’ s 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad



Samuel Obeng saw 79 minutes of action for Huesca in their 1-1 draw against Granada



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 3-1 win against Nantes



Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-1 win against Lyon



Alexander Djiku was influential in Strasbourg’s 2-1 win against Angers



Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-0 defeat to Freiburg



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 73 minutes for Amiens against Annecy which they lost 2-0



ALBANIA



Alfred Mensah saw 23 minutes of action for Partizani in their 3-0 win against Erzeni



Michael Agbekpornu and Raphael Dwamena played in Egnatia against Vllaznia



AUSTRIA



Mohammed Fuseini played 10 minutes after coming off the bench for Sturm Graz in their 2-1 win against Hartberg



Ibrahim Mustapha played 28 minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-1 draw against Ried



Frank Amankwah played 29 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-1 win against Tirol



BELGIUM



In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil made a return from injury to play 45 minutes for Genk in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen



David Atanga came on as a substitute to play 32 minutes for Oostende against Charleroi which ended in a draw

Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 1-1 draw against Waregem



Francis Abu helped Cercle Brugge to a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge on Sunday



Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge



Emmanuel Toku was in action for Leuven against Gent which they lost 2-0



BULGARIA



Bernhard Tekpetey came on as a substitute to play 44 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win against Slavia Sofia



CROATIA



Prince Obeng Ampem saw 67 minutes of action in their 2-1 win against Lok.Zagreb



Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win against Nea Salamis



Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis



CYPRUS



Godways Donyoh scored for Apollon Limassol in their 3-1 win against Chloraka



Ernest Asante scored in Doxa’s 1-1 draw against APOEL



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah got some game time for Doxa



Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL



DENMARK



Ernest Nuamah saw 88 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby



ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya in their 2-1 win against Maccabi Bnei Raina



Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina



Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese were in action for SC Ashdod in their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa



MALTA



Clinton Bangura played 90 minutes for Peita Hotspurs as they lost 2-0 to Zebbug



Jude Akrong was red carded in Mosta’s game against Valletta



Simon Zibo was in action for Birkirkara against Hamrun which ended in a draw



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax 4-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a brief appearance for Dundee United as they lost 2-1 to St.Johnstone



SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Ofori played 90 minutes for Trnava as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok



Malik Abubakari was in action for Slovan Brastislava against Banska Bystrica which ended in a 2-2 draw



Rahim Inrahim played 73 minutes for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Z.Moravce-Vrable



SOUTH AFRICA



Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 win against Richards Bay



SWEDEN

Ibrahim Sadiq played in Hacken’s 5- 0 win against Jonkoping in the Svenska Cup



Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Thomas Boakye and Mohammed Naeem were all in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 win against Trollhattan



Enoch Adu made a brief appearance for Trollhattan



SERBIA



Osman Bukari scored a brace for Crvena zvezda in their 3-0 win against Cukaricki



Samuel Owusu played 45 minutes for Cukaricki



Ibrahim Tanko saw 61 minutes of action for Javor against Radnicki which ended in a draw



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was red carded in St.Gallen’s 2-2 draw against Luzern



Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel in their 2-2 draw against Servette



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng was in action as Rio Ave lost 1-0 to FC Porto



USA



The Major League Soccer will kick off this weekend