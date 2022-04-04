2
Menu
Sports

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Okyere Wriedt, Owusu, Salis scores

Abdul Samed Salis New Abdul Samed Salis

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.

The various leagues resumed over the weekend after the international break.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.

Players on Target  

Abdul Samed Salis scored for Clermont Foot in their 3-2 defeat to Nantes in the French Ligue I.

Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga II.

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored a consolation for Holstein Kiel

Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Charleroi in the Belgian top-flight league

Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu as they lost 3-2 to Eyupspor in the Turkish Lig I

 ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey played the full throttle for Brighton against Norwich which ended in a draw

Tarique Fosu was on the bench for Brentford in their 4-1 win over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge

Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw against Man United at Old Trafford

In Championship, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Barnsley

Baba Rahman was an unused substitute for Reading in the game

In League Two, Jojo Wollacot kept a clean sheet for Swindon Town against Rochdale

Brendan Wiredu was in action for Colchester in their 2-1 win over Harrogate

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 1-0 to Getafe

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid

In La Liga II, Dauda Mohammed was shown the red card as Cartagena lost 2-1 to Real Oviedo

Richard Boateng was in action for Cartagena

Samuel Obeng was on the bench for Real Oviedo

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored for Spezia in their 1-0 win over Venezia

Alfred Duncan played the full throttle for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Empoli

Felix Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute for AS Roma in their 1-0 win over Sampdoria

Serie B, Bright Gyamfi saw 10 minutes of action for Benevento as they thrashed Pisa 5-1

Davis Mensah saw 34 minutes of action for Pordenone in their 1-0 defeat to Ascoli

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Bordeaux against Lille

Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Lens

Majeed Ashimeru was on the bench for Strasbourg

Abdul Samed Salis scored for Clermont Foot in their 3-2 defeat to Nantes

Alidu Seidu played the full throttle for Clermont while Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey were both in action for Amiens in their 2-0 win over Valenciennes

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes

 GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench for Bochum in their 2-1 win over Hoffenheim

Kevin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen

In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli as they lost by a lone goal to Hansa Rostock

Braydon Manu scored for Darmstadt in their 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored the consolation for Holstein Kiel

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu was in action for Egnatia in their 2-0 win over Dinamo Tirana

Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta against Skenderbeu

Randy Dwumfour played 67 minutes for Skenderbeu

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg against Tirol which they lost by a lone goal

BELGIUM

Dennis Odoi was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 3-1 win over Beerschot

Abraham Okyere was unused substitute in the game for Beerschot

Daniel Opare was in action for Seriang in their 2-2 draw against Oostende

David Atanga climbed off the bench to play for Oostende

Elisha Owusu was on the  bench for Gent in their 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge

Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in their 4-0 win over Charleroi

BULGARIA

Bismarck Charles was in action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Beroe

Bernard Tekpetey scored for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over Botev Plovdiv

Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv

CROATIA

Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they lost 4-1 to Anorthosis

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa as they lost 1-0 to AEL Limassol

DENMARK

Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to play 35 minutes for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 defeat to Odense

ESTONIA

David Addy was in action for Tammeka as they lost 4-0 to Levadia

ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi featured in the game for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Montari Kamaheni played 45 minutes of action for Ashdod in their 1-0 defeat to Beitar Jerusalem

Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the game due to injury

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh saw 78 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-2 draw against Kauno Zalgiris

Divine Naah was an usused substitute for Kauno Zalgiris

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus was in action for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Groningen

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Moreirense

 SCOTLAND

Matthew Cudjoe made his debut in the Scottish league for Dundee United against Hibernian

SERBIA

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 81 minutes of action for Novi Pazar in their 1-0 win over Napredak

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok

Ibrahim Rahim played nine minutes for Trencin in their 3-0 win over L.Mikulas

Sharani Zuberu made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda against Sered

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch

SWEDEN

Joseph Amoako and Bernard Acquah were in action for Helsingborg as they lost 2-1 to Hammarby

Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Hacken in their 4-2 win over AIK

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 3-0 win over Sion

Nuhu Musah was on the bench for St. Gallen

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie saw 13 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 2-2 draw against Giresunspor

Yaw Ackah was in action for Keciorengucu in their 2-1 win over Bursaspor

Mahatma Otoo played 45 minutes for Balikesirspor in their 5-1 defeat to Erzurum

Kwabena Owusu scored for Ankaragucu as they lost 3-2 to Eyupspor

USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew as they lost 1-0 to Nashville SC

Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati as they lost 4-3 against CF Montreal

Latif Blessing saw 73 minutes of action for Los Angeles in their 4-2 win over Orlando City

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte as they lost 2-0 to  Philadelphia Union

In the USL Championship, Dominic Oduro was in action for Charleston as they lost 2-1 to Las Vegas Lights 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US