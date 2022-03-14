Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Djiku on target for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend.
Players to have scored
Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Monaco in the French Ligue I.
Thomas Partey scored his second goal for Arsenal in the Premier League against Leicester City as they won 2-0
Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their big win against Relizane in the Algerian top-flight.
Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League.
ENGLAND
Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool
Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Watford
In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading in their 4-0 defeat to Nottingham
Albert Adomah was unused for QPR in their 2-1 win over Luton
In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons in their 1-1 draw against Wigan
Joe Dodoo was in action for Doncaster in their 1-0 defeat to Gillingham
Jordi Osei-Tutu warmed the bench for Rotherham against Wycombe
League Two, Kwesi Appiah played 90 minutes for Crawley in their 4-1 defeat to Port Vale
Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 1-0 win over Oldham
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 defeat to Villareal
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-0 win over Cagliari
Felix Afena-Gyan saw 26 minutes of action for Roma in their 1-1 draw against Udinese
Alfred Duncan saw 27 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Bologna
In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was in action for Benevento in their 3-1 win over Crotone
FRANCE
Osman Bukari saw 36 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Troyes
Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Bordeaux as they lost 3-0 to Paris
Enock Kwarteng played the full throttle for Bordeaux
Alidu Seidu saw 90 minutes of Clermont in their 2-0 win over Lorient
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Nancy
Nicholas Opoku made the bench for Amiens
Emmanuel Ntim saw 90 minutes of action for Valenciennes in their goalless draw game against Dijon
GERMANY
In Bundesliga I, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich
Kevin Prince-Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s game against Borussia Monchengladbach due to injury
In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu played 12 minutes for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against Sandhausen
Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Dynamo Dresden
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah featured in the game for Skenderbeu against Laci which ended in a draw
Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 1-0 defeat to Kastrioti
ALGERIA
AUSTRIA
In Liga 2, Lawrence Adjei and Daniel Owusu were in action for Liefering against Austria Vienna II which ended in a draw
Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 3-0 win over SK Rapid Vienna
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 3-0 win over Waregem
Majeed Ashimeru played the entire duration for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Antwerp
Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to get some game minutes
Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Genk against St.Truiden which ended in a defeat
BOSNIA
Joseph Amoah played 69 minutes for Rudar Bijelina against Prijedor which ended in a draw
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-2 draw against CSKA Sofia
Bismarck Charles was in action for CSKA Sofia against Tsarsko Selo which ended in a draw
Bernard Tekpetey was an unused substitute for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Levski Sofia
CROATIA
Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka as they lost 2-1 to Dragovolijac
CYPRUS
Alhassan Wakaso lasted 74 minutes in the game for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to AEL Limassol
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 2-2 draw against Omonia
CZECH
Nana Akosah-Bempah played 20 minutes for FK Pardubice in their 3-1 defeat to Sparta Prague
DENMARK
Lasso Coulibaky saw 21 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Sonderjyske
Ebenezer Ofori lasted 65 minutes for Velje in their 2-0 defeat to Viborg
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 2-0 win over Legion
David Addy was in action for Tammek Tartu in their 2-0 win over Narva
Abdul Razak Yusif and Deabeas Owusu Sekyere were in action for Paide as they lost 2-1 to Flora
KAZAKHSTAN
Joachim Adukor was in action for Aktobe in their 2-1 win over Atyrau
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah played the full throttle for FK Kauno Zalgris in their 1-0 defeat to FK Panevezys
Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsai in their 1-0 defeat to Riteriai
Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris against Siauliai FA which ended in a draw
MALTA
James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Mosta
Geoffrey Acheampong and Dennis Agyare Antwi featured in the game for Mosta
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Cambuur
PORTUGAL
Koffi Kouao and Richard Ofori were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Benfica
Kennedy Boateng lasted 59 minutes for Santa Clara against Famalicao which ended in a draw
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng was in action for CFR Cluj in their 3-1 win over Voluntari
Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for U Craiova against Chindia Targoviste aga
QATAR
Andre Ayew played 45 minutes for Al-Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al Wakra
Ahmed Said was in action for FC Arges as they lost 3-0 to Univ.Craiova
Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Maritimo
SAUDI ARABIA
Christian Atsu lasted 81 minutes in the game for Al-Raed as they lost 1-0 to Al-Hilal
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Pohronie
Richmond Owusu was in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered
Benson Anang was on the bench
Zuberu Sharani was in action for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Trnava
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi recorded a clean sheet in St. Gallen 3-0 win over Zurich
Nuhu Musah was on the bench
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah saw 83 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Konyaspor
USA
In MLS, Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Toronto FC
Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami
Latif Blessing played 21 minutes in the game for Los Angeles
Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake
Isaac Atanga came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for FC Cincinnati in their 2-1 win over Orlando City
Emmanuel Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-0 win over Nashville SC
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City
