Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Djiku on target for respective clubs 

Thomas Partey was on target for Arsenal

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend.



Players to have scored



Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Monaco in the French Ligue I.



Thomas Partey scored his second goal for Arsenal in the Premier League against Leicester City as they won 2-0



Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their big win against Relizane in the Algerian top-flight.



Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his second goal for Arsenal in the Premier League against Leicester City as they won 2-0



Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool



Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Watford



In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading in their 4-0 defeat to Nottingham



Albert Adomah was unused for QPR in their 2-1 win over Luton



In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons in their 1-1 draw against Wigan



Joe Dodoo was in action for Doncaster in their 1-0 defeat to Gillingham



Jordi Osei-Tutu warmed the bench for Rotherham against Wycombe



League Two, Kwesi Appiah played 90 minutes for Crawley in their 4-1 defeat to Port Vale



Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 1-0 win over Oldham



SPAIN



In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 defeat to Villareal



ITALY



In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-0 win over Cagliari



Felix Afena-Gyan saw 26 minutes of action for Roma in their 1-1 draw against Udinese



Alfred Duncan saw 27 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Bologna

In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was in action for Benevento in their 3-1 win over Crotone



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Monaco



Osman Bukari saw 36 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Troyes



Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Bordeaux as they lost 3-0 to Paris



Enock Kwarteng played the full throttle for Bordeaux



Alidu Seidu saw 90 minutes of Clermont in their 2-0 win over Lorient



In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Nancy



Nicholas Opoku made the bench for Amiens



Emmanuel Ntim saw 90 minutes of action for Valenciennes in their goalless draw game against Dijon



GERMANY



In Bundesliga I, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich



Kevin Prince-Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s game against Borussia Monchengladbach due to injury



In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu played 12 minutes for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against Sandhausen



Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Dynamo Dresden



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah featured in the game for Skenderbeu against Laci which ended in a draw



Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 1-0 defeat to Kastrioti



ALGERIA



Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their big win against Relizane



AUSTRIA



In Liga 2, Lawrence Adjei and Daniel Owusu were in action for Liefering against Austria Vienna II which ended in a draw



Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 3-0 win over SK Rapid Vienna

BELGIUM



In Jupiler League, Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 3-0 win over Waregem



Majeed Ashimeru played the entire duration for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Antwerp



Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to get some game minutes



Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Genk against St.Truiden which ended in a defeat



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah played 69 minutes for Rudar Bijelina against Prijedor which ended in a draw



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-2 draw against CSKA Sofia



Bismarck Charles was in action for CSKA Sofia against Tsarsko Selo which ended in a draw



Bernard Tekpetey was an unused substitute for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Levski Sofia



CROATIA



Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka as they lost 2-1 to Dragovolijac



CYPRUS



Alhassan Wakaso lasted 74 minutes in the game for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to AEL Limassol



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 2-2 draw against Omonia



CZECH



Nana Akosah-Bempah played 20 minutes for FK Pardubice in their 3-1 defeat to Sparta Prague



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaky saw 21 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Sonderjyske



Ebenezer Ofori lasted 65 minutes for Velje in their 2-0 defeat to Viborg



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 2-0 win over Legion

David Addy was in action for Tammek Tartu in their 2-0 win over Narva



Abdul Razak Yusif and Deabeas Owusu Sekyere were in action for Paide as they lost 2-1 to Flora



KAZAKHSTAN



Joachim Adukor was in action for Aktobe in their 2-1 win over Atyrau



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah played the full throttle for FK Kauno Zalgris in their 1-0 defeat to FK Panevezys



Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsai in their 1-0 defeat to Riteriai



Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris against Siauliai FA which ended in a draw



MALTA



James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Mosta



Geoffrey Acheampong and Dennis Agyare Antwi featured in the game for Mosta



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Cambuur



PORTUGAL



Koffi Kouao and Richard Ofori were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Benfica



Kennedy Boateng lasted 59 minutes for Santa Clara against Famalicao which ended in a draw



ROMANIA



Nana Boateng was in action for CFR Cluj in their 3-1 win over Voluntari



Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for U Craiova against Chindia Targoviste aga



QATAR



Andre Ayew played 45 minutes for Al-Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al Wakra



ROMANIA



Ahmed Said was in action for FC Arges as they lost 3-0 to Univ.Craiova

PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Maritimo



SAUDI ARABIA



Christian Atsu lasted 81 minutes in the game for Al-Raed as they lost 1-0 to Al-Hilal



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Pohronie



Richmond Owusu was in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered



Benson Anang was on the bench



Zuberu Sharani was in action for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Trnava



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi recorded a clean sheet in St. Gallen 3-0 win over Zurich



Nuhu Musah was on the bench



TURKEY



Joseph Attamah saw 83 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Konyaspor



USA



In MLS, Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Toronto FC



Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami



Latif Blessing played 21 minutes in the game for Los Angeles



Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake



Isaac Atanga came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for FC Cincinnati in their 2-1 win over Orlando City



Emmanuel Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-0 win over Nashville SC



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City