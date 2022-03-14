0
Menu
Sports

Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Djiku on target for respective clubs 

Thomas Partey Celebratess.jfif Thomas Partey was on target for Arsenal

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed over the weekend.

Players to have scored

Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Monaco in the French Ligue I.

Thomas Partey scored his second goal for Arsenal in the Premier League against Leicester City as they won 2-0

Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their big win against Relizane in the Algerian top-flight.

Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League.

 ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored his second goal for Arsenal in the Premier League against Leicester City as they won 2-0

Tariq Lamptey played 90 minutes for Brighton as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool

Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 2-1 defeat to Watford

In English Championship, Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading in their 4-0 defeat to Nottingham

Albert Adomah was unused for QPR in their 2-1 win over Luton

In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons in their 1-1 draw against Wigan

Joe Dodoo was in action for Doncaster in their 1-0 defeat to Gillingham

Jordi Osei-Tutu warmed the bench for Rotherham against Wycombe

League Two, Kwesi Appiah played 90 minutes for Crawley in their 4-1 defeat to Port Vale

Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 1-0 win over Oldham

 SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo recorded another 90 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 defeat to Villareal

 ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 2-0 win over Cagliari

Felix Afena-Gyan saw 26 minutes of action for Roma in their 1-1 draw against Udinese

Alfred Duncan saw 27 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Bologna

In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi was in action for Benevento in their 3-1 win over Crotone

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Monaco

Osman Bukari saw 36 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Troyes

Gideon Mensah climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Bordeaux as they lost 3-0 to Paris

Enock Kwarteng played the full throttle for Bordeaux

Alidu Seidu saw 90 minutes of Clermont in their 2-0 win over Lorient

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Nancy

Nicholas Opoku made the bench for Amiens

Emmanuel Ntim saw 90 minutes of action for Valenciennes in their goalless draw game against Dijon

 GERMANY

In Bundesliga I, Kasim Nuhu Adams was on the bench for Hoffenheim in their 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich

Kevin Prince-Boateng missed Hertha Berlin’s game against Borussia Monchengladbach due to injury

In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu played 12 minutes for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against Sandhausen

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Dynamo Dresden

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour and Alfred Mensah featured in the game for Skenderbeu against Laci which ended in a draw

Reuben Acquah was in action for Teuta in their 1-0 defeat to Kastrioti

 ALGERIA

Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their big win against Relizane

 AUSTRIA

In Liga 2, Lawrence Adjei and Daniel Owusu were in action for Liefering against Austria Vienna II which ended in a draw

Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz in their 3-0 win over SK Rapid Vienna

 BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Isaac Nuhu and Abdul Nurudeen were in action for Eupen in their 3-0 win over Waregem

Majeed Ashimeru played the entire duration for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Antwerp

Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to get some game minutes

Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Genk against St.Truiden which ended in a defeat

 BOSNIA

Joseph Amoah played 69 minutes for Rudar Bijelina against Prijedor which ended in a draw

 BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played 90 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-2 draw against CSKA Sofia

Bismarck Charles was in action for CSKA Sofia against Tsarsko Selo which ended in a draw

Bernard Tekpetey was an unused substitute for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Levski Sofia

 CROATIA

Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka as they lost 2-1 to Dragovolijac

CYPRUS

Alhassan Wakaso lasted 74 minutes in the game for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to AEL Limassol

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 2-2 draw against Omonia

 CZECH

Nana Akosah-Bempah played 20 minutes for FK Pardubice in their 3-1 defeat to Sparta Prague

 DENMARK

Lasso Coulibaky saw 21 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Sonderjyske

Ebenezer Ofori lasted 65 minutes for Velje in their 2-0 defeat to Viborg

 ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 2-0 win over Legion

David Addy was in action for Tammek Tartu in their 2-0 win over Narva

Abdul Razak Yusif and Deabeas Owusu Sekyere were in action for Paide as they lost 2-1 to Flora

 KAZAKHSTAN

Joachim Adukor was in action for Aktobe in their 2-1 win over Atyrau

 LITHUANIA

Divine Naah played the full throttle for FK Kauno Zalgris in their 1-0 defeat to FK Panevezys

Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsai in their 1-0 defeat to Riteriai

Francis Kyeremeh played 90 minutes for Zalgiris against Siauliai FA which ended in a draw

 MALTA

James Arthur was in action for Gudja in their 1-0 win over Mosta

Geoffrey Acheampong and Dennis Agyare Antwi featured in the game for Mosta

 NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Cambuur

 PORTUGAL

Koffi Kouao and Richard Ofori were in action for Vizela in their 1-1 draw against Benfica

Kennedy Boateng lasted 59 minutes for Santa Clara against Famalicao which ended in a draw

 ROMANIA

Nana Boateng was in action for CFR Cluj in their 3-1 win over Voluntari

Samuel Asamoah played the full throttle for U Craiova against Chindia Targoviste aga

 QATAR

Andre Ayew played 45 minutes for Al-Sadd in their 2-1 win over Al Wakra

 ROMANIA

Ahmed Said was in action for FC Arges as they lost 3-0 to Univ.Craiova

 PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin was in action for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 win over Maritimo

 SAUDI ARABIA

Christian Atsu lasted 81 minutes in the game for Al-Raed as they lost 1-0 to Al-Hilal

 SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim made a brief appearance for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Pohronie

Richmond Owusu was in action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Sered

Benson Anang was on the bench

Zuberu Sharani was in action for Dun.Streda in their 1-1 draw against Trnava

 SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi recorded a clean sheet in St. Gallen 3-0 win over Zurich

Nuhu Musah was on the bench

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah saw 83 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 3-2 defeat to Konyaspor

USA

In MLS, Yaw Yeboah and Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 win over Toronto FC

Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami

Latif Blessing played 21 minutes in the game for Los Angeles

Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake

Isaac Atanga came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for FC Cincinnati in their 2-1 win over Orlando City

Emmanuel Twumasi climbed off the bench to play 12 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-0 win over Nashville SC

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Reasons Ag opposed Barker-Vormawor bail revealed
Nine UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi
‘I don’t take loans because the interest rates are ridiculous’ – Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: