GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed ahead of the winter break.
Players to have scored
Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Helsingborg in the Swedish league
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatayspor in their 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish top-flight league
Alfred Duncan continued his impressive run of form for Fiorentina with an assist on Saturday, December 11, 2021 as La Viola thrashed Salernitana.
The 28-year-old provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic's first goal of the game and Fiorentina's second as they thumped the newcomers 4-0 in the Italian serie A game.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 90 minutes of action in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Southampton
Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to suspension
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win over Everton
Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United
In Championship, Abdul Baba Rahman played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to West Brom
In League One, Joe Dodoo was in action for Doncaster in their 1-0 win over Shrewsbury
In League Two, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they lost 2-0 to Barrow
Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester United against Walsall as they lost 3-0
Kwasi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their 2-1 win over Leyton Orient
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo against Mallorca which ended in a draw
Baba Iddrisu was on the bench for Mallorca
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the bench for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 defeat to Valladolid
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 55 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-1 defeat to Sampdoria
Alfred Duncan saw 78 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 4-0 win over Salernitana
In Serie B, Godfred Donsah played no part in Crotone’s game against Cremonese which ended in a 3-2 defeat
Abdallah Basit was on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Ternana
Ahmed Ankrah was on the bench for Parma in their 1-1 draw against Perugia
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Osman Bukari was on the bench for Nantes in their 3-2 win over Lens
Salis Abdul Samed and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 1-0 win over Angers
Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute for Bordeaux in their 2-1 win over Troyes
Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-0 defeat to Marseille
Majeed Waris was on the bench for Strasbourg
In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 69 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 2-1 defeat to Quevilly Rouen
Emmanuel Lomotey played the full throttle for Amiens in their 4-1 win over Grenoble
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 79 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Dortmund
Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld
Hans Nunoo Sarpei warmed the bench for Greuther Furth in their 1-0 win over Union Berlin
In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was in action for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Dusseldorf
Kelvin Ofori made a brief appearance for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Darmstadt
Braydon Marvin Manu climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Darmstadt
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah was in action for Skenderbeu in their 2-0 defeat to Vllaznia
BELGIUM
In Pro League, David Atanga climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Oostende against Charleroi which ended in a 1-0 defeat
Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen in their 1-0 win over Beerschot VA
Abdul Nurudeen was an unused substitute in the game
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were both in action for Anderlecht in their 5-0 win over Seraing
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win over Tsarsko Selo
Carlos Ohene saw 14 minutes of action for Tsarsko Selo
Bismarck Charles made a brief appearance for CSKA Sofia in their 2-0 win over Cherno More
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was shown the red card as Rijeka lost 2-1 to Gorcia
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for OL. Nicosia in their 1-0 defeat to Aris
ISRAEL
Zakari Mugeez climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Ashdod in their 2-0 defeat to Kiryat Shmona
Montari Kamaheni was on the bench for Ashdod
NETHERLANDS
Kwasi Okeyere Wriedt saw 61 minutes of action for Willem II in their 3-1 defeat to Cambuur
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Ferreira in their 1-0 win over Gil Vicente
Kennedy Boateng was in action for Santa Clara as they were thumped 4-1 by Maritimo
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 5-2 win over Tondela
POLAND
Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla in their 2-1 defeat to Zaglebie
ROMANIA
Samuel Asamoah saw 30 minutes of action for FC U Craiova in their 2-1 defeat to Academica Clinceni
Ahmed Said lasted 45 minutes in the game for FC Arges as they lost 2-0 to FC Rapid Bucuresti
SAUDI ARABIA
John Boye and Samuel Owusu both came on as substitutes to feature in Al Feiha game against Al-Hilal which ended in a draw
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Boateng was in action for Trnava in their 2-0 win over Michalovce
Benson Anang made a brief appearance for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Trencin
Rahim Ibrahim was introduced into the game as a substitute
Abasa Aremeyaw was an unused substitute for Zilina
SLOVENIA
Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for O.Ljubljana in their 1-0 win over Radomlje
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Preprah saw74 minutes of action for Orlando Pirates in their 2-0 win over TS Galaxy
Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs
SWEDEN
Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 1-0 win over Helsingborg.
Thomas Boakye played 90 minutes for Halmstad
Benjamin Acquah climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Helsingborg
SLOVAKIA
Zuberu Sharani lasted 80 minutes in the game for Dun.Streda against Slovan Brastislava which ended goalless
TURKEY
Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Hatayspor in their 2-1 win over Altay
Samuel Tetteh and Isaac Donkor were in action for Adanaspor As against Boluspor which ended in a stalemate
Yaw Ackah saw 75 minutes of action for Keciorengucu in their 3-2 win over Bandirmaspor
Mahatma Otoo was in action for Balikesirspor in their 2-1 defeat to Umraniyespor
Benjamin Tetteh scored for Yeni Malatayspor in their 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor
Haqi Osman saw 30 minutes of action for Yeni Malatyaspor and Patrick Awuku was on the bench
Joseph Attamah saw 29 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 4-2 defeat to Besiktas
Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ankaragucu as they lost 2-0 to Samsunspor
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu was in action for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-1 draw against Lviv
Ernest played 84 minutes for Lviv in the game
Mohammed Kadiri saw 24 minutes of action for CH.Odessa in their 2-1 win over Metalist