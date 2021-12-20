GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend ahead of the winter break.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.
Players to have scored
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Dalian Pro in their 2-1 defeat to Cangzhou
Alfred Mensah scored for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 win over Kastrioti
Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to score for Anderlecht in their 2-2 draw against Club Brugge
Yaw Yeboah scored for Wisla in their 3-0 win over Termalica B-B
Benson Anang scored for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Slovan Brastislava
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal in their 4-1 win over Leeds
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Espanyol
Iddrisu Baba played 90 minutes for Mallorca in their 4-1 defeat to Granada CF
Samuel Obeng saw 15 minutes of action for Real Oviedo against Fuenlabrada
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Genoa in their 3-1 defeat to Lazio
Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia in their 1-1 draw against Empoli
Alfred Duncan saw 45 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 74 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-0 defeat to Union Berlin
Hans Nunoo Sarpei was on the bench for Greuther Furth against Augsburg which ended in a draw
In Bundesliga II, Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted 77 minutes in the game for St.Pauli against Holstein Kiel in that 3-0 defeat
Braydon Marvin Manu saw 18 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Regensburg
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour, Dennis Dowouna featured in the game for Skenderbeu
BELGIUM
David Atanga was in action for Oostende in their 2-0 win over Beerschot VA
Majeed Ashimeru played 14 minutes in the game for Anderlecht
Kamal Sowah was an unused substitute in the game
Emmanuel Sowah Adjei saw 18 minutes of action for Eupen as they lost 4-0 to Charleroi
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen
CHINA
CROATIA
Issah Abass was in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win over Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for OL.Nicosia against AEL Limassol which they lost 3-0
POLAND
PORTUGAL
Kennedy Boateng came on as a substitute to play 14 minutes for Santa Clara in their 1-0 win over Vitroia Guimaraes
Abdul Mumin played the full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes
Lawrence Ofori saw 89 minutes of action for Famalicao in their 2-2 draw against Estoril
Abdulwahab Ibrahim was an unused substitute for Famalicao
Emmanuel Hackman saw 74 minutes of action for Gil Vicente in that 3-0 defeat to Sporting
SLOVAKIA
Sharani Zuberu was in action for Dun.Streda against Ruzomberok which ended in a draw
Kelvin Boateng saw 68 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Sered
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Peprah featured in the Soweto derby for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns which they lost 4-1
Edwin Gyimah saw 58 minutes of action for Sekhukhune against SuperSport United which ended in a draw
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Musah Nuhu were in action for St Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Zurich
Samuel Alabi was on the bench for Luzern in their 2-0 defeat to Servette
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie saw 90 minutes of action for Sivasspor in their 3-1 win over Kasimpasa
Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Hatayspor against Trabzonspor which they lost 2-0
Benjamin Tetteh was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-0 defeat to Rizespor
Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were on the bench for Yeni Malatyaspor
Joseph Attamah played 28 minutes for Kayserispor against Gaziantep which ended in a draw
Musah Mohammed was in action for Eyupsor in their 1-1 draw against Kocaelispor