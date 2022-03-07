0
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Daniel Kofi Kyereh Goal.jfif Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored a brace for St.Pauli

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective league.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the played and performed in their respective leagues.

Ghanaian players on target

Francis Kyeremah scored a brace for Zalgiris in their 6-0 win over Jonava

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored a brace for St.Pauli in their 3-1 win over Karlsruher SC

In Ligue I, Joseph Esso was on target for MC Alger in their 2-0 win over Tlemcen

Patrick Twumasi scored his first goal for Netanya in their 3-1 win over Kiryat Shmona

Kwame Peprah scored for Orlando Pirates in their 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Daniel Amartey was impressive for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over Leeds United

Mohammed Salisu missed Southampton’s game against Aston Villa due to an injury

Tariq Lamptey lasted 58 minutes in the game for Brighton against Newcastle United which ended 2-1

Jeffrey Schlupp played the full throttle for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Wolves

Jordan Ayew was an unused substitute in the game for Crystal Palace.

Thomas Partey played a big role in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Watford

In English Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to Millwall

Albert Adomah came from the bench to play 10 minutes for QPR in their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff

In League One, Hiram Boateng made a brief appearance for MK Dons in their 2-1 win over Rotherham

Jordi-Osei Tutu saw 23 minutes of action for Rotherham

In League Two, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Swindon Town in their 2-1 win over Bradford City

Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester in their 1-0 win over Port Vale

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo scored an own goal as Celta Vigo win 4-3 against Mallorca

Baba Iddrisu played 11 minutes in the game on his injury return

ITALY

In Serie A, Felix Afena Gyan made a brief appearance for AS Roma in their 1-0win over Atalanta

Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Fiorentina in their 1-1 draw against Verona

Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes in Spezia 1-0 defeat to Juventus

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth

Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 35 minutes in the game for Hertha Berlin in their 4-1 defeat to Frankfurt

In the Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt in their 3-2 win over Heidenheim

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn in their 4-3 win over Holstein Kiel

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt lasted 62 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for Ingolstadt in their 3-0 defeat to Dusseldorf

GREECE

Raman Chibsah lasted 75 minutes in the game for Smyrnis in their 2-0 defeat o OFI Crete

HUNGARY

Abdul Mohammed Kadiri was in action for Honved in their 4-2 win over Debrecen

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah played 45 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-0 defeat to Troyes

Enock Kwarteng was on the bench

Alexander Djiku and Majeed Waris played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Reims

Abdul Samed Salis and Alidu Seidu were in action for Clermont in their 4-0 defeat to Lille

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah made a brief appearance for Pau FC in their 2-1 win over Amiens

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 1-1 draw against Bastia

ALGERIA

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk in their 2-2 draw against Cercle Brugge

Daniel Opare climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for RFC Seraing as they lost 5-0 to Club Brugge

Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for Anderlecht in their 3-0 win over Oostende

BOSNIA

Joseph Amoah saw 69 minutes of action for Rudar Prijedor as they lost 2-1 to Leotar

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played 87 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv

Bismarck Charles saw 30 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia against Levski Sofia which ended in a draw

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem and Issah Abass were in action for Rijeka in their 3-0 win over Slaven Belupo

CYPRUS

In First Division, Alhassan Wakaso climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Ol.Nicosia in their 1-1 draw against Doxa

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for Apoel in their 1-1 draw against Aris

CZECH

Nana Akosah-Bempah came of the bench to help FK Parkdubice secure a point against Ceske Budejovice which ended 3-3

Ishaku Konda was on the bench for Ceske Budejovice

DENMARK

Ebenezer Ofori was in action for Velje against Aalborg which ended in a draw

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 82 minutes of action for Levadia in their 8-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus

Abdul Razak Yusif was on the bench for Paide in their game against Kalju

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah played 90 minutes for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 defeat to Hagelmann

ISRAEL

Montari Kamaheni and Lawrence Ofori were in action for Ashdod as they lost 4-3 to Maccabi Petah Tikva

Eugene Ansah was in action for H.Beer Sheva against Hapoel Haifa

MALAYSIA

David Mawutor was in action for Negeri Sembilan in their 1-0 win over Sabah

MALTA

Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 2-1 defeat to Gzira

Geoffrey Acheampong played 90 minutes for Mosta FC in their 2-2 draw against Valleta

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus made a brief appearance for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Waalwijk

Kamal Sowah was in action for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 win over Nijmegen

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Gil Vicente against Estoril

ROMANIA

Samuel Asamoah was in action for FC U Craiova in their 2-1 defeat to Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe

Nana Boateng played 77 minutes for CFR Cluj in their 4-1 win over Din.Bucuresti

SAUDI ARABIA

Christian Atsu registered a assist for Al-Raed in their 1-0 win over Al Feiha

SCOTLAND

Matthew Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United in their 2-2 draw against Hearts of Oak

SLOVAKIA

Zuberu Sharani played 55 minutes for Dun. Streda in their 4-1 defeat to Ruzomberok

Rahim Ibrahim played 45 minutes for Trencin in their 1-0 defeat to Michalovce

Benson Anang and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina in their 3-2 defeat to Slovan Bratislava

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari was in action for Malmo FF in their 2-0 win over Varnamo

Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad in their 1-1 draw against Djurgarden

Michael Baidoo made a brief appearance for Elfsborg in their 5-1 win over Degerfors

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Sion

TURKEY

Patrick Awuku and Benjamin Tetteh were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-0 win over Adana Demirspor

Haqi Osman was on the bench

Isaac Cofie saw 62 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor

Isaac Donkor and Samuel Tetteh were in action for Adanaspor AS in their 2-0 win over Mansia FK

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for New England Revolution

Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah were both in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes

Isaac Atanga was on the bench for FC Cincinnati as they lost 1-0 to DC United

Lalas Abubakar lasted the entire duration in the game for Colorado Rapids in their 3-0 win over Atlanta United

Harrison Afful was on the bench as Charlotte lost 1-0 to Los Angeles Galaxy

